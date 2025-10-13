Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces the realization of seven wind turbine foundations made from 0% clinker concrete, confirming the ability of Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cement to meet the most complex civil engineering requirements, particularly in the wind power sector.

World first: pouring of five wind turbine foundations with VALOREM

After pouring a first foundation, the VALOREM Group, Hoffmann Green, and their partners renewed their collaboration for another world first: the pouring of five 0% clinker concrete foundation blocks at the Lavausseau Wind Farm (Vienne, 86). The project took place in June and July 2025, with concrete produced by three RBS Colas Group plants (La Peyratte, Dissay, and Echiré) and poured by Lépine TP Groupe Angevin. The design was carried out by the CTE Wind design office, and the operation was supervised by Alpes Contrôles.

Each foundation required approximately 690 m³ of Hoffmann concrete, for a total of 3,450 m3

These particularly complex structures were poured in a single continuous phase, requiring rigorous management of temperature, reinforcement, and mechanical durability. Hoffmann Green cement successfully met these technical challenges.

Pouring of two wind turbine foundations with OMEXOM

At the same time, Hoffmann Green assisted OMEXOM and TTR in the construction of two wind turbine foundations at La Vaure Wind Farm (Marne, 51) in August 2025.

The concrete was produced by three partner plants: Pothelet Ecopole, Roncari Aulnay-sur-Marne, and Roncari Vitry-en-Perthois. The dimensions were also calculated by CTE Wind, and the inspection was entrusted to Alpes Contrôles.

Each foundation required approximately 585 m³ of Hoffmann concrete, for a total of 1,170 m3.

A new step towards decarbonization in the wind energy sector

With these seven new foundations, Hoffmann Green confirms its ability to decarbonize complex civil engineering structures while guaranteeing the same performance and implementation conditions as traditional concrete. These projects demonstrate the industrial maturity of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker concrete in the renewable energy sector, a strategic market that is fully in line with the Company's diversification plan.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The pouring of 100% carbon-free wind turbine foundations demonstrates that the ecological transition of the infrastructure sector is now an industrial reality. We are proving that it is possible to build more sustainably, on a large scale, without compromising on performance or reliability. This is a structuring step for Hoffmann Green and for the entire renewable energy sector."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

