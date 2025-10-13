Merus N.V.: Merus Announces Petosemtamab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Abstract Selected for Plenary Session Oral Presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

- Plenary session oral presentation: Friday, October 24 10:00 -11:40 a.m. ET



UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025(Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced the acceptance of two abstracts on petosemtamab, a Biclonics® targeting EGFR and LGR5, for presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held in Boston, Massachusetts on October 22-26, 2025.

Initial interim data from the phase 2 trial evaluating petosemtamab in combination with standard chemotherapy in 1L and 2L metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and as monotherapy in heavily pretreated (3L+) mCRC will be presented in a plenary session by Dr. Moh'd Khushman M.D., Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO. Merus will also present a poster regarding the preclinical evaluation of petosemtamab on cancer stem cells.

Presentations:

Title: Petosemtamab (MCLA-158) monotherapy or with chemotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer: Preliminary antitumor activity and safety data from a phase 2 trial

Session Title: Plenary Session 4: Clinical Trials Plenary Session

Date and Time: Friday, October 24 10:00-11:40 a.m. ET

The same data will also be available in a poster:

Session Title: Poster Session B

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET

Poster presentation:

Title: Preclinical evaluation of petosemtamab, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and leucine-rich repeat-containing G protein-coupled receptor (LGR5) bispecific antibody, on cancer stem cells

Session Title: Poster Session B

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET

The abstracts will be available in the conference app on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The full presentations are planned to be available on the Merus websiteat the start of each session.

About Petosemtamab

Petosemtamab, or MCLA-158, is a Biclonics® low-fucose human full-length IgG1 antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the leucine-rich repeat containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5 (LGR5). Petosemtamab is designed to exhibit three independent mechanisms of action including inhibition of EGFR-dependent signaling, LGR5 binding leading to EGFR internalization and degradation in cancer cells, and enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) activity.

About Merus N.V.

Merusis an oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand LinkedIn.

