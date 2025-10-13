Anzeige
13.10.2025 18:54 Uhr
Barron Venture Partners Launches Fund to Back Transformative Technologies

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barron Venture Partners, a new venture capital firm led by Andrew Worden, has officially launched its inaugural fund, aiming to support visionary entrepreneurs turning disruptive ideas into transformative businesses.

Barron Venture Partners

"At Barron Venture Partners, we don't just invest - we partner with bold founders. We roll up our sleeves to help founders with hiring, product strategy, go-to-market plans, and capital decisions," said Andrew Worden, Founder Partner.

The firm focuses on early-stage companies developing transformative technologies shaping the future. While investing across North America, the UK, and Europe, Barron Venture Partners brings a global perspective to every opportunity.

Industries of interest include, but are not limited to, space technology, robotics, quantum computing, AI/ML, energy, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, developer tools and infrastructure, and cryptography.

About Barron Venture Partners
Barron Venture Partners supports resilient founders to build the next generation of transformative technology companies, combining hands-on experience with patient, long-term capital.

Contact
Barron Venture Partners LLC
info@barronventurepartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794800/Barron_Venture_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/barron-venture-partners-launches-fund-to-back-transformative-technologies-302582266.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
