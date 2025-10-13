MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Launches Sun Shuttle Operation in Pima County, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / MTM Transit announces its official launch of comprehensive transportation services for the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) of Pima County in the Tucson, Arizona metro area.

This new operation, which includes the RTA's Sun Shuttle fixed-route system, Sun Shuttle dial-a-ride paratransit services, and public dial-a-ride services, adds to MTM Transit's demonstrated commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions to communities in Arizona and across the nation.

"We are honored to partner with the RTA to bring innovative and reliable transit solutions to Pima County," said Brian Balogh, Chief Operations Officer of MTM Transit. "Our team is committed to enhancing the passenger experience and fostering a long-term relationship with RTA, built on continuous improvement, sustainability and community engagement."

Under a three-year contract with two one-year options, MTM Transit operates a robust fleet of 48 hybrid Toyota Sienna minivans, six Ram ProMasters, and 26 client-owned Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-accessible cutaway buses. As a turnkey operation, MTM Transit provides full-service facilities in Tucson and Ajo, professional drivers, dispatch and call center support, comprehensive vehicle maintenance and cleaning, and advanced scheduling and routing through RideCo for paratransit services and TripShot for fixed routes. The operation is supported by a dedicated team of more than 120 professionals, including operations leaders, customer service staff, maintenance and safety personnel, and vehicle operators.

"Providing safe, reliable, and accessible transit options in the region are the top priorities for all our Sun Shuttle programs," said Preston McLaughlin, Transportation Mobility Manager for Pima Association of Governments, the region's metropolitan planning organization which manages the RTA. "We believe MTM Transit's unique approach to operating transportation programs will greatly enhance Sun Shuttle's service quality, and we look forward to this new partnership."

For more than 15 years, MTM Transit has been a trusted transit partner for agencies nationwide; specifically in Arizona, MTM Transit has served local communities since 2018 and looks forward to becoming an integral part of the RTA team. The Sun Shuttle services are vital to transit-dependent populations in the greater Tucson region, and MTM Transit is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Pima County residents and visitors by providing exceptional service, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and prioritizing sustainability.

About MTM Transit

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

About RTA

The Regional Transportation Authority, established in 2004, is a taxing subdivision of the state within the boundaries of Pima County, Arizona. The RTA Board, an independent governing body, establishes a 20-year regional transportation plan and is authorized to seek a countywide sales tax to fund it. RTA members include local, county, state and tribal governments. In 2006, voters approved a $2.1 billion plan and half-cent sales tax to fund it. The RTA Board has approved a new 20-year plan for voter consideration in March 2026. The proposed $2.67 billion RTA Next plan includes roadway, transit, bike, pedestrian and other transportation improvement projects for the greater Tucson region. For more information about the proposed plan, visit www.RTANext.com. Additional information about the RTA is available at www.RTAmobility.com.

