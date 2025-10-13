Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Unveils Comlux as Global 8000 Aircraft Customer, Delivery Confirmed for 2026

The firm order for one Global 8000 aircraft was announced during NBAA-BACE 2025

Comlux will elevate its ultra-long-range charter capabilities with Bombardier's flagship aircraft, delivering unmatched performance and refined passenger experience

Set to enter into service this year, the Global 8000(1) is the fastest business jet in the world, offering the longest range in its class and the ability to operate from short runways





LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that Comlux, a leading business aviation company, will take delivery of the industry-defining Global 8000(1) aircraft in 2026. Renowned for its expertise in long-range operations with aircraft such as the Bombardier Global 6000 and Global 6500, Comlux is strategically enhancing its charter offering with Bombardier's flagship jet. With its industry-leading ultra-long-range capabilities and top speed, the Bombardier Global 8000 aircraft is the ideal complement to Comlux Aviation's fleet-delivering exceptional performance, comfort, and efficiency for premium global travel.

"The Bombardier Global 8000 aircraft integrates perfectly into our long-range fleet, in between our wide-body fleet and our Global 6500 fleet," said Comlux Aviation CEO, Andrea Zanetto. He continues: "At Comlux, we offer comfort in ownership and luxury in flight! We have built our reputation on delivering premium global travel solutions and this aircraft allows us to offer ultra-long-range. Comlux continuously elevates its fleet to offer clients an unmatched charter experience across the globe with a diversified fleet. The delivery of the Global 8000 will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter, as we continue to attract more clients to manage the operation of Global 7500 and Global 8000."

"The Bombardier Global 8000 jet offers the perfect balance of ultra-long-range performance and refined passenger experience-an ideal fit for Comlux's discerning clientele," said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. "As our valued business relationship continues to grow, the Global 8000 aircraft will deliver its exceptional performance and signature smooth ride to Comlux's customers around the world."

The Global 8000(1), the world's fastest purpose-built business jet, represents a new era of performance, comfort and innovation. With its unmatched speed and a range of 8,000 nautical miles, the aircraft is designed to meet the needs of the most discerning travelers-delivering seamless connectivity between global cities with exceptional onboard luxury.

Comlux's upcoming delivery marks a significant milestone in the continued adoption of the Bombardier Global 8000 jet by leading operators worldwide. The aircraft's advanced technology and refined cabin experience make it a standout choice for those seeking the ultimate in private aviation.

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries.

Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

Comlux Group is one of the leaders in business aviation industry. For over 20 years, the company has been engineering luxury for VIP customers seeking personal and professional management of their private aviation needs, including aircraft sales and acquisitions, aircraft operations and charter management. Headquartered in Switzerland with a global presence around the world, Comlux delivers world-class, Swiss-made business aviation services.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

