Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter 2025 Results

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter 2025.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net income of $402,111 or $0.21 per share for the third quarter 2025, compared to $253,324 or $0.13 per share for the third quarter 2024. Net income of $1,024,764 or $0.54 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was also reported, compared to $1,022,217 or $0.54 per share for the nine months ended 2024. All results are unaudited.

As of September 30, 2025, total consolidated assets were $237.3 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 1.1% compared to September 30, 2024. Gross loans ended the period at $130.1 million compared to $125.3 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.8 million or 3.8%. Total deposits were $204.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $203.4 million as of September 30, 2024, a 0.3% increase.

"We are pleased with our performance for the first nine months with steady deposit growth and loan demand along with improving profitability, net income in Q3 and year to date exceeded same quarter prior year for the nine months ended 2024. Our net interest margin continues to expand, helping offset increased overhead related to our recent expansion into Washington state. During the quarter we opened our second branch in Washington in Richland, which is our second branch opening in 2025. Deposits grew $8.6 million during the quarter, continuing to improve our already strong liquidity position." said Wes Veach, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.53 for nine months ended 2025, versus $0.53 per share for nine months ended 2024.

Net book value per share ended the quarter at $13.44 compared to $12.37 one year ago.

Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.59% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 5.67% for nine months ended 2025, compared to 0.57% and 6.37% for nine months ended 2024, respectively.

Total assets ended the period at $237.3 million compared to $239.8 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1.1%.

Gross loans were $130.1 million at quarter end, versus $125.3 million on September 30, 2024.

Total deposits were $204.0 million, compared to $203.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 0.3%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest margin was 3.99%, compared to 3.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to Tier 1 capital of 0.57% as of September 30, 2025.

We continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

We continue to far exceed the minimum community bank leverage ratio.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Kellogg, Spokane, and Richland.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's control). Although Coeur d'Alene Bancorp believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Coeur d'Alene Bancorp can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp will be achieved.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Coeur d'Alene Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Balance Sheet Overview

(Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 20,927,902 $ 9,573,400 $ 11,533,346 Securities available for sale, at fair value 76,538,591 96,787,716 68,167,726 Net loans 127,414,594 122,993,089 134,990,764 Other assets 12,402,510 10,449,503 12,356,101 Total assets $ 237,283,598 $ 239,803,707 $ 227,047,937 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 203,988,773 $ 203,369,574 $ 195,438,280 Borrowings - 7,000,000 - Capital lease liability 1,394,225 354,462 1,418,758 Other liabilities 6,378,002 5,694,015 5,773,133 Shareholders' equity 25,522,598 23,385,656 24,417,766 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 237,283,598 $ 239,803,707 $ 227,047,937 Ratios: Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.54 % Return on average equity 5.67 % 6.37 % 5.25 % Community bank leverage ratio 11.28 % 10.33 % 11.42 % Net interest margin (YTD) 3.99 % 3.20 % 3.86 % Efficiency Ratio (YTD) 76.59 % 74.71 % 76.57 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital 0.57 % 0.00 % 0.61 %

Income Statement Overview

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Interest income $ 3,050,608 $ 2,833,644 $ 8,795,583 $ 8,139,058 Interest expense 692,527 922,240 2,161,758 2,548,724 Net interest income 2,358,081 1,911,404 6,633,826 5,590,334 Loan loss provision 106,500 180,000 319,500 182,812 Noninterest income 250,760 242,024 707,825 695,001 Salaries and employee benefits 1,090,904 870,086 3,139,333 2,649,744 Occupancy expense 258,966 161,566 714,784 499,293 Loss on sale, net of gains - - - 23,005 Other noninterest expense 649,263 552,460 1,768,964 1,546,731 Income before income taxes 503,208 389,316 1,399,071 1,383,751 Income tax expense 101,097 135,991 374,307 361,534 Net income $ 402,111 $ 253,324 $ 1,024,764 $ 1,022,217

