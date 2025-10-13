Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 21:26 Uhr
Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter 2025 Results

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter 2025.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net income of $402,111 or $0.21 per share for the third quarter 2025, compared to $253,324 or $0.13 per share for the third quarter 2024. Net income of $1,024,764 or $0.54 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was also reported, compared to $1,022,217 or $0.54 per share for the nine months ended 2024. All results are unaudited.

As of September 30, 2025, total consolidated assets were $237.3 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 1.1% compared to September 30, 2024. Gross loans ended the period at $130.1 million compared to $125.3 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.8 million or 3.8%. Total deposits were $204.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $203.4 million as of September 30, 2024, a 0.3% increase.

"We are pleased with our performance for the first nine months with steady deposit growth and loan demand along with improving profitability, net income in Q3 and year to date exceeded same quarter prior year for the nine months ended 2024. Our net interest margin continues to expand, helping offset increased overhead related to our recent expansion into Washington state. During the quarter we opened our second branch in Washington in Richland, which is our second branch opening in 2025. Deposits grew $8.6 million during the quarter, continuing to improve our already strong liquidity position." said Wes Veach, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.53 for nine months ended 2025, versus $0.53 per share for nine months ended 2024.

  • Net book value per share ended the quarter at $13.44 compared to $12.37 one year ago.

  • Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.59% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 5.67% for nine months ended 2025, compared to 0.57% and 6.37% for nine months ended 2024, respectively.

  • Total assets ended the period at $237.3 million compared to $239.8 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1.1%.

  • Gross loans were $130.1 million at quarter end, versus $125.3 million on September 30, 2024.

  • Total deposits were $204.0 million, compared to $203.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 0.3%.

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest margin was 3.99%, compared to 3.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to Tier 1 capital of 0.57% as of September 30, 2025.

  • We continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

  • We continue to far exceed the minimum community bank leverage ratio.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Kellogg, Spokane, and Richland.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's control). Although Coeur d'Alene Bancorp believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Coeur d'Alene Bancorp can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp will be achieved.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Coeur d'Alene Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Balance Sheet Overview
(Unaudited)

Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2025

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

20,927,902

$

9,573,400

$

11,533,346

Securities available for sale, at fair value

76,538,591

96,787,716

68,167,726

Net loans

127,414,594

122,993,089

134,990,764

Other assets

12,402,510

10,449,503

12,356,101

Total assets

$

237,283,598

$

239,803,707

$

227,047,937

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Total deposits

$

203,988,773

$

203,369,574

$

195,438,280

Borrowings

-

7,000,000

-

Capital lease liability

1,394,225

354,462

1,418,758

Other liabilities

6,378,002

5,694,015

5,773,133

Shareholders' equity

25,522,598

23,385,656

24,417,766

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

237,283,598

$

239,803,707

$

227,047,937

Ratios:

Return on average assets

0.59

%

0.57

%

0.54

%

Return on average equity

5.67

%

6.37

%

5.25

%

Community bank leverage ratio

11.28

%

10.33

%

11.42

%

Net interest margin (YTD)

3.99

%

3.20

%

3.86

%

Efficiency Ratio (YTD)

76.59

%

74.71

%

76.57

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.00

%

0.07

%

Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital

0.57

%

0.00

%

0.61

%

Income Statement Overview
(unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2025

Sep 30, 2024

Interest income

$

3,050,608

$

2,833,644

$

8,795,583

$

8,139,058

Interest expense

692,527

922,240

2,161,758

2,548,724

Net interest income

2,358,081

1,911,404

6,633,826

5,590,334

Loan loss provision

106,500

180,000

319,500

182,812

Noninterest income

250,760

242,024

707,825

695,001

Salaries and employee benefits

1,090,904

870,086

3,139,333

2,649,744

Occupancy expense

258,966

161,566

714,784

499,293

Loss on sale, net of gains

-

-

-

23,005

Other noninterest expense

649,263

552,460

1,768,964

1,546,731

Income before income taxes

503,208

389,316

1,399,071

1,383,751

Income tax expense

101,097

135,991

374,307

361,534

Net income

$

402,111

$

253,324

$

1,024,764

$

1,022,217

SOURCE: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coeur-dalene-bancorp-announces-its-third-quarter-2025-results-1086424

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
