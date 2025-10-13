Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter 2025 Results

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter 2025.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net income of $402,111 or $0.21 per share for the third quarter 2025, compared to $253,324 or $0.13 per share for the third quarter 2024. Net income of $1,024,764 or $0.54 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was also reported, compared to $1,022,217 or $0.54 per share for the nine months ended 2024. All results are unaudited.
As of September 30, 2025, total consolidated assets were $237.3 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 1.1% compared to September 30, 2024. Gross loans ended the period at $130.1 million compared to $125.3 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.8 million or 3.8%. Total deposits were $204.0 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $203.4 million as of September 30, 2024, a 0.3% increase.
"We are pleased with our performance for the first nine months with steady deposit growth and loan demand along with improving profitability, net income in Q3 and year to date exceeded same quarter prior year for the nine months ended 2024. Our net interest margin continues to expand, helping offset increased overhead related to our recent expansion into Washington state. During the quarter we opened our second branch in Washington in Richland, which is our second branch opening in 2025. Deposits grew $8.6 million during the quarter, continuing to improve our already strong liquidity position." said Wes Veach, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Financial Highlights:
Diluted earnings per share were $0.53 for nine months ended 2025, versus $0.53 per share for nine months ended 2024.
Net book value per share ended the quarter at $13.44 compared to $12.37 one year ago.
Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.59% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 5.67% for nine months ended 2025, compared to 0.57% and 6.37% for nine months ended 2024, respectively.
Total assets ended the period at $237.3 million compared to $239.8 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1.1%.
Gross loans were $130.1 million at quarter end, versus $125.3 million on September 30, 2024.
Total deposits were $204.0 million, compared to $203.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 0.3%.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest margin was 3.99%, compared to 3.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to Tier 1 capital of 0.57% as of September 30, 2025.
We continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.
We continue to far exceed the minimum community bank leverage ratio.
Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Kellogg, Spokane, and Richland.
For more information, visit www.bankcda.bank or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Coeur d'Alene Bancorp's control). Although Coeur d'Alene Bancorp believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Coeur d'Alene Bancorp can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by Coeur d'Alene Bancorp will be achieved.
All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Coeur d'Alene Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Coeur d'Alene Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
Balance Sheet Overview
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2025
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2025
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
20,927,902
$
9,573,400
$
11,533,346
Securities available for sale, at fair value
76,538,591
96,787,716
68,167,726
Net loans
127,414,594
122,993,089
134,990,764
Other assets
12,402,510
10,449,503
12,356,101
Total assets
$
237,283,598
$
239,803,707
$
227,047,937
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Total deposits
$
203,988,773
$
203,369,574
$
195,438,280
Borrowings
-
7,000,000
-
Capital lease liability
1,394,225
354,462
1,418,758
Other liabilities
6,378,002
5,694,015
5,773,133
Shareholders' equity
25,522,598
23,385,656
24,417,766
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
237,283,598
$
239,803,707
$
227,047,937
Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.59
%
0.57
%
0.54
%
Return on average equity
5.67
%
6.37
%
5.25
%
Community bank leverage ratio
11.28
%
10.33
%
11.42
%
Net interest margin (YTD)
3.99
%
3.20
%
3.86
%
Efficiency Ratio (YTD)
76.59
%
74.71
%
76.57
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.00
%
0.07
%
Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital
0.57
%
0.00
%
0.61
%
Income Statement Overview
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep 30, 2025
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2025
Sep 30, 2024
Interest income
$
3,050,608
$
2,833,644
$
8,795,583
$
8,139,058
Interest expense
692,527
922,240
2,161,758
2,548,724
Net interest income
2,358,081
1,911,404
6,633,826
5,590,334
Loan loss provision
106,500
180,000
319,500
182,812
Noninterest income
250,760
242,024
707,825
695,001
Salaries and employee benefits
1,090,904
870,086
3,139,333
2,649,744
Occupancy expense
258,966
161,566
714,784
499,293
Loss on sale, net of gains
-
-
-
23,005
Other noninterest expense
649,263
552,460
1,768,964
1,546,731
Income before income taxes
503,208
389,316
1,399,071
1,383,751
Income tax expense
101,097
135,991
374,307
361,534
Net income
$
402,111
$
253,324
$
1,024,764
$
1,022,217
SOURCE: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coeur-dalene-bancorp-announces-its-third-quarter-2025-results-1086424