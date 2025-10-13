USfalcon, Inc.: USfalcon Promotes Matt Taylor to Vice President and Chief Technology Advisor

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / USfalcon is pleased to announce that Matthew Taylor has been promoted to Vice President & Chief Technology Advisor. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Matt leads the development and execution of USfalcon's enterprise technology strategy. Since joining USfalcon in 2012, he has played a critical role in advancing the company's digital infrastructure, cybersecurity initiatives, and enterprise systems. Matt will continue to drive strategic initiatives that enhance system performance, data security, and overall IT service delivery across the organization, ensuring the alignment of technology strategy with business goals.

"Matt's promotion is a reflection of his leadership and commitment," said Stephanie Martin, President & Chief Administrative Officer of USfalcon. "His vision and expertise are instrumental as we continue to evolve our technology landscape to support business growth."

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Technology from North Carolina Wesleyan University and a STEM-designated Master of Business Administration (MBA) from North Carolina State University.

About USfalcon

Founded in 1984, USfalcon, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a leading provider of innovative engineering, technology, and logistics solutions. With a focus on operational excellence, USfalcon offers a wide range of services, including warfighter mission readiness, system integration and modernization, platform lifecycle support, and logistics management.

SOURCE: USfalcon, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/usfalcon-promotes-matt-taylor-to-vice-president-and-chief-technology-advisor-1086509