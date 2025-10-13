Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 21:26 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USfalcon, Inc.: USfalcon Promotes Matt Taylor to Vice President and Chief Technology Advisor

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / USfalcon is pleased to announce that Matthew Taylor has been promoted to Vice President & Chief Technology Advisor. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Matt leads the development and execution of USfalcon's enterprise technology strategy. Since joining USfalcon in 2012, he has played a critical role in advancing the company's digital infrastructure, cybersecurity initiatives, and enterprise systems. Matt will continue to drive strategic initiatives that enhance system performance, data security, and overall IT service delivery across the organization, ensuring the alignment of technology strategy with business goals.

"Matt's promotion is a reflection of his leadership and commitment," said Stephanie Martin, President & Chief Administrative Officer of USfalcon. "His vision and expertise are instrumental as we continue to evolve our technology landscape to support business growth."

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Technology from North Carolina Wesleyan University and a STEM-designated Master of Business Administration (MBA) from North Carolina State University.

About USfalcon

Founded in 1984, USfalcon, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a leading provider of innovative engineering, technology, and logistics solutions. With a focus on operational excellence, USfalcon offers a wide range of services, including warfighter mission readiness, system integration and modernization, platform lifecycle support, and logistics management.

Contact Information

Stephanie Martin
President & CAO
919-388-3778

.

SOURCE: USfalcon, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/usfalcon-promotes-matt-taylor-to-vice-president-and-chief-technology-advisor-1086509

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.