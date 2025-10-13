Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. Appoints Gen Z Investor Zosentarou to Be Responsible for Crypto Investor Engagement

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq:LAWR) (the "Company" or "Robot Consulting"), a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, today announced the appointment of Zosentarou to be responsible for its Crypto Investor Engagement, effective September 26, 2025.

Zosentarou is a Generation Z investor who began investing in stocks in elementary school. With approximately 132,000 followers on X and 14,300 followers on YouTube, the Company believes that he will bring influence and communication skills that may help the Company broaden its investor base and strengthen engagement with younger generations.

Mr. Amit Thakur, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Robot Consulting, commented, "We are excited to welcome Zosentarou to our team. We expect that his track record as an investor and his influence among Generation Z will contribute to our efforts in expanding investor engagement. Together with Mr. Masaaki Seki, the former representative director of bitFlyer Holdings, Inc., who is now advising on our Ethereum investment strategy, Zosentarou is anticipated to play an important role in enhancing the impact of our initiatives in this area. By investing in Ethereum and engaging crypto investors, we aim to reinforce our financial foundation, create new revenue sources through crypto investment, develop synergies with our business, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Zosentarou commented, "I am honored to join Robot Consulting at such a pivotal time in its growth. I look forward to contributing my experience and perspective to support the Company's strategy. Together, we aim to create lasting value for shareholders."

About Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, "Labor Robot," is a cloud-based human resource management system that helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders, and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting also assists users with grant and subsidy applications and provides consulting and support services for digital transformation to small and medium-sized businesses. Robot Consulting also aims to create more software and services related to digital transformation, legal technology, and the metaverse. The Company is currently developing "Robot Lawyer," which will enable users to pose metaverse-related legal questions on certain metaverse platforms through Robot Lawyer's AI-powered chat interface, search legal precedents through an AI-driven search engine, and access lawyer matching services for further legal consultation. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.robotconsulting.net .

