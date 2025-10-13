Altior Healthcare's CFO, Jonathan Monroe, Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal for Turnaround Achievement

The recognition highlights Altior Healthcare's strong financial leadership and commitment to sustainable, patient-centered growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Altior Healthcare, a national network of specialized mental health treatment programs, is proud to announce that Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Monroe, C.P.A., has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a nominee for the CFO of the Year Awards in the Turnaround Achievement Category. The annual awards honor outstanding financial executives whose strategic leadership and fiscal stewardship have strengthened their organizations and communities.

Monroe's nomination celebrates his instrumental role in guiding Altior Healthcare through a period of significant growth and operational renewal. His leadership has been central to building a resilient financial foundation that supports Altior's mission of delivering innovative, patient-centered care and expanding access to effective behavioral health treatment nationwide.

The Los Angeles Business Journal hosted its CFO of the Year Awards event on September 25, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The evening brought together more than 120 distinguished financial leaders from across Southern California, recognizing their achievements in categories such as Corporate Leadership, Financial Excellence, and Turnaround Achievement. Monroe's recognition underscores Altior Healthcare's continued success in combining strong business performance with a purpose-driven approach to healthcare.

"Jonathan's leadership has been a vital part of Altior Healthcare's continued growth and success," said Randy Clunan, Chief Marketing Officer of Altior Healthcare. "His disciplined financial strategy and commitment to transparency have strengthened our foundation and enabled us to expand access to the mental health care families depend on. This recognition reflects not only Jonathan's expertise, but the shared drive across our entire organization to deliver relief, hope, and healing to those we serve."

Under Monroe's financial direction, Altior has continued to expand its network of specialized residential treatment programs, strengthening its operations and broadening the reach of clinical services. His disciplined approach to growth has enabled the organization to remain financially strong amid rising demand for behavioral healthcare, while supporting investments in staff development, infrastructure, and patient-centered innovation.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's recognition of Monroe reflects Altior Healthcare's ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and organizational integrity across its family of treatment programs. Altior's mission-driven model, grounded in compassion and evidence-based care, remains central to its efforts to empower youth, young adults, and families to overcome mental health challenges.

The Los Angeles Business Journal featured Monroe and other honorees in its CFO Awards Nominee Issue (September 22, 2025) and Event Recap Issue (September 29, 2025), reaching more than 70,000 business leaders throughout the region.

About Altior Healthcare

Altior Healthcare is a national network of specialized mental health treatment programs dedicated to expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based care through its nationwide family of programs, including Paradigm Treatment centers in California, Idaho, and Texas, as well as Ridge RTC locations in New Hampshire and Maine. Altior supports adolescents, young adults, veterans, and families - and, at its Idaho location, adults - on their paths to lasting recovery and emotional well-being.

For more information, visit https://altiorhealthcare.com .

SOURCE: Altior Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/altior-healthcares-cfo-jonathan-monroe-recognized-by-the-los-angeles-1086113