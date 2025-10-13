The Rise Collective's Home Team Luxury Rentals Joins Elite Ranks in the Comparent 100 List

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Home Team Luxury Rentals, part of The Rise Collective, has been officially recognized among America's largest vacation rental management companies in the inaugural Comparent 100 , the definitive ranking of the top professional operators in the U.S. short-term rental industry.

This achievement marks a defining milestone for Home Team Luxury Rentals , which has grown organically to become the largest bootstrapped property management company in the country, under seven years old. With 473 active luxury properties and more than 80 in onboarding or interior design, the company continues to set a new standard for scale and service in the luxury short-term rental space.

"Shout out to our team and our owners," said Elliott Caldwell , Co-Founder and CEO of The Rise Collective. "We built this company from the ground up with no outside funding - just hard work, belief, and a mission to help people win in real estate and life. Three years in, 473 properties live, 80 more in design, and we're still just getting started."

About the Comparent 100

The Comparent 100, founded by D. Brooke Pfautz of Vintory and Comparent, represents the short-term rental industry's first authoritative benchmark, similar to the Fortune 500 for corporate America. Rankings are based on verified property counts across professional management companies nationwide, offering a transparent view of how the industry is maturing and scaling.

"Every industry needs its benchmark. The Comparent 100 is ours," said Pfautz. "It celebrates the companies leading the charge toward a more professional, trustworthy, and scalable vacation rental industry."

Full-Service Management and Investor Support

Home Team Luxury Rentals distinguishes itself through a vertically integrated service model that supports property owners and investors at every stage - from acquisition to design to management. The company provides:

Luxury property management with dynamic pricing, full-service guest support, and concierge-level experiences.

BNB Construction , delivering renovation, amenity design, and turnkey setup for investors.

BNB Lending , offering investor-friendly financing solutions tailored to short-term rental growth.

STR Realtor Search, connecting buyers with high-performing vacation rental opportunities nationwide.

This ecosystem empowers investors to earn hassle-free income while guests enjoy exceptional, high-end stays - reflecting The Rise Collective's mission to elevate hospitality through innovation, design, and service excellence.

About The Rise Collective

The Rise Collective is a hospitality and investment ecosystem dedicated to building, managing, and scaling luxury short-term rental brands across the United States. Its portfolio includes Home Team Luxury Rentals, BNB Lending, BNB Construction, and STR Realtor Search. Together, these brands empower homeowners and investors to maximize returns through professional design, operations, and data-driven management.

About The Comparent 100

The Comparent 100 is an annual ranking of the largest professional vacation rental management companies in the United States. Created by Vintory and Comparent, the list is compiled through public data, verified submissions, and independent research. Learn more at Comparent.com .

