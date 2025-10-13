DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Poised for Significant Growth in the Coming 10 Years Amid Increasing Therapeutic Advancements | DelveInsight

The allergic rhino-conjunctivitis market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of allergic conditions and increased awareness of effective management options. Advances in treatment, including allergen immunotherapy and targeted biologics, are expanding therapeutic choices and improving patient outcomes. Additionally, the ongoing research and development of novel therapies, such as Immunotek's MM09, MG01 + T517, and MG56, are expected to sustain long-term market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, allergic rhino-conjunctivitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Summary

The market size for allergic rhino-conjunctivitis in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest allergic rhino-conjunctivitis treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Allergic rhino-conjunctivitis, a common chronic inflammatory condition encompassing both allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis, affects approximately 20% of the global population.

of the global population. Leading allergic rhino-conjunctivitis companies, such as Immunotek, Merck, ALK-Abello, and others, are active in the allergic rhino-conjunctivitis market.

and others, are active in the allergic rhino-conjunctivitis market. The promising allergic rhino-conjunctivitis therapies in clinical trials include MM09, MG01 + T517, MG56, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market

Rising Prevalence of Allergic Conditions

The global incidence of allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis is on the rise, influenced by factors such as increased pollution, urbanization, and environmental allergens. These conditions are now more prevalent in both adults and children, leading to a higher demand for effective treatments.

Technological Integration in Treatment Delivery

Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as advanced nasal sprays and ophthalmic formulations, have improved the efficacy and convenience of ARC treatments. These technological advancements enhance patient compliance and satisfaction.

Emergence of Novel Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Drugs

The allergic rhino-conjunctivitis clinical trial landscape is not very robust; only a few drugs are included, such as Immunotek's MM09, MG01 + T517, and MG56, among others.

Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Analysis

For many patients suffering from allergic rhino-conjunctivitis, allergen immunotherapy (AIT) continues to be the standard treatment. While numerous studies have shown that AIT improves symptom control and overall quality of life compared to placebo, new therapeutic approaches are now exploring targeted biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, which offer greater treatment precision and efficacy.

Within the limited pipeline, Immunotek is the most active player, with ongoing trials listed on ClinicalTrials.gov, despite a lack of recent updates on its website or official pipeline disclosures. Blueprint Medicines is also evaluating BLU-808 for allergic rhino-conjunctivitis in Canada; however, the company's current focus on securing regulatory approval for BLU-808 in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) in the US suggests that a US Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for allergic rhino-conjunctivitis may follow.

Overall, the relatively sparse pipeline for allergic rhino-conjunctivitis indicates significant potential for innovation and market entry. As new therapies gradually emerge, the treatment landscape is expected to shift, creating opportunities for companies to address the substantial unmet medical need-especially given the high rate of treatment switching and reliance on multi-drug regimens. Physicians' interest in more effective novel therapies is likely to drive demand further, making this a strategically attractive area for pipeline development and investment.

Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Competitive Landscape

The emerging drug pipeline for allergic rhino-conjunctivitis is not very robust; only a few drugs are included, such as Immunotek's MM09, MG01 + T517, and MG56, among others.

Immunotek is actively conducting multiple trials involving MM09, a purified allergenic extract. MM09 is adsorbed onto aluminum hydroxide and polymerized with glutaraldehyde, combining a mite mixture of Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus and Dermatophagoides farinae, for the treatment of mild to moderate asthma and rhinitis/rhino-conjunctivitis. Administered subcutaneously, MM09 consists of allergoid-mannan conjugates. The company is currently planning a Phase III clinical trial (NCT05400811), which is not yet recruiting, to assess the efficacy and safety of this therapy for HDM-induced allergic asthma and rhinitis/rhino-conjunctivitis.

Additionally, Immunotek has previously initiated another Phase III trial (NCT04435990) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous immunotherapy in patients with rhinitis/rhinoconjunctivitis, with or without asthma, who are sensitized to Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus and/or Dermatophagoides farinae.

Immunotek is also developing MG56, an immunotherapy for allergic rhinitis caused by grass pollens. This product contains allergen extracts from Phleum (timothy grass) and Dactylis pollens. It has progressed through clinical trials, including a Phase III study, to establish its efficacy and safety for patients with grass pollen-induced allergic rhinitis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the allergic rhino-conjunctivitis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the allergic rhino-conjunctivitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis?

Allergic rhino-conjunctivitis is an inflammatory condition triggered by allergens. It arises from an IgE-mediated immune response, leading to inflammation of the nasal mucosa. IgE antibodies are produced in lymphoid tissues as well as locally in response to common environmental allergens. When these allergens bind to IgE on mast cells, they trigger the degranulation of mast cells and the release of numerous biochemical mediators. Histamine plays a central role in the acute allergic reaction. The condition commonly presents as either seasonal allergic rhino-conjunctivitis (SAR) or perennial allergic rhino-conjunctivitis (PAR). While histamine is a primary mediator responsible for SAR symptoms, other mediators such as leukotrienes and prostaglandin D2 also contribute.

Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The allergic rhino-conjunctivitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current allergic rhino-conjunctivitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to our secondary research, it was estimated that the prevalence of rhino-conjunctivitis symptoms was 14.6% among 13-14-year-olds (range, 1-45.1%), and for 6-7-year-old patients, the prevalence was 8.5%, along with a wide geographic variation.

The allergic rhino-conjunctivitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis

Age-specific Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis

Treatable Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis

Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis, Age-specific Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis, and Treatable Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Key Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Companies Immunotek, Merck, ALK-Abello, and others Key Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Therapies MM09, MG01 + T517, MG56, GRASTEK, RAGWITEK, ODACTRA, and others

Scope of the Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis current marketed and emerging therapies Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Key Insights 2 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 4 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Overview at a Glance 4.1 Market Share Distribution (%) by Therapies in 2024 in the 7MM 4.2 Market Share Distribution (%) by Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 7 Disease Background and Overview of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Classification 7.4 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Risk Factors 7.5 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Diagnosis 8 Treatment of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population: The 7MM Analysis of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis in the United States 9.4.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis in the United States 9.4.4 Treatable Cases of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 11 Marketed Drugs for Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 ODACTRA: ALK-Abello 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Development 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 GRASTEK: ALK-Abello 11.4 RAGWITEK: Merck and ALK-Abello List to be continued in report…. 12 Emerging Drugs for Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 MM09: Immunotek 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views List to be continued in report…. 13 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size Of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Size 13.8 Japan Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Size 14 Unmet Needs Related to Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 15 SWOT Analysis Related to Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 16 KOL Views Related to Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 17 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis 18 Bibliography 19 Allergic Rhino-Conjunctivitis Market Report Methodology

