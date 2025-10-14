Eleven abstracts, including one oral presentation, feature new data across seven cancers

Foundation Medicine, Inc., a precision medicine company transforming lives in cancer care and beyond, today announced that the company and its research collaborators will present 11 abstracts demonstrating the value of high-quality biomarker tests to inform cancer care at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress from October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany.

Foundation Medicine's research to be presented at the meeting spans seven disease areas and includes new insights from the company's tissue-free monitoring assay FoundationOneMonitor, which will soon be available for clinical use. The abstract showcases that an early reduction of circulating tumor DNA using FoundationOne Monitor was associated with improved outcomes in patients with triple negative breast cancer.

Two additional studies spotlight data from FoundationOneRNA, a tissue-based RNA sequencing test for the detection of cancer-related fusions across 318 genes. Respectively, the results demonstrate the test's strong concordance with results from the company's FDA-approved tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling test, FoundationOneCDx, as well as with IHC/FISH tests.

"At this year's ESMO Congress, we're looking forward to sharing our latest data which reinforces the value of our high-quality tests to support the best precision care for patients," says Foundation Medicine's Vice President, Head of Clinical Development, Amaya Gascó, M.D., Ph.D. "In particular, a new study using FoundationOne Monitor demonstrates the test's ability to inform a patient's response to treatment and guide next steps in care. Additionally, our FoundationOne RNA studies highlight the powerful insights our RNA sequencing test can deliver as a complement to comprehensive genomic sequencing with FoundationOneCDx and other diagnostic tests, such as IHC/FISH, to provide healthcare providers with the confidence they need to make informed decisions for their patients."

Complete list of Foundation Medicine's abstracts at the 2025 ESMO Congress

Presentation Number Title Product Saturday, October 18 Oral Presentation 2610MO Genomic analysis of papillary renal cell carcinoma (PRCC): MET alterations are uncommon and enriched in patients of African ancestry FoundationOneCDx Poster Presentations 1146P Genomic landscape of HRD signature (HRDsig), CCNE1 amplified (amp) and ERBB2 altered (alt) ovarian cancers (OC) FoundationOneCDx 1936P Genomic alterations (GA) in TP53 including the targetable TP53 Y220C mutation in clinically advanced non-small cell lung cancer (CANSCLC) FoundationOneCDx 157P Homologous recombination signature (HRDsig) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Implications for PARP inhibitor (PARPi) treatment FoundationOneCDx 1931P Prevalence, co-alterations and preclinical characterization of FGFR variants of unknown significance in non-small cell lung cancer FoundationOneCDx Sunday, October 19 2150P Homologous recombination deficiency signature in gastric adenocarcinoma FoundationOneCDx Monday, October 20 579P Gene expression profiling by RNA sequencing accurately predicts estrogen, progesterone, and HER2 receptor status by immunohistochemistry in breast cancer FoundationOneCDx, FoundationOneRNA 580P Androgen receptor splice variant 7 (AR-V7) and ESR1 fusion detection in breast cancer utilizing comprehensive combined DNA and RNA sequencing FoundationOneCDx, FoundationOneRNA 2697P Comprehensive genomic profiling in chordoma by subtype classification FoundationOneHeme, FoundationOne, FoundationOneCDx 2701P Estrogen receptor and AKT pathways as potential novel targets for MDM2-amplified well-differentiated and dedifferentiated liposarcoma (WD/DD LPS) FoundationOneHeme, FoundationOne, FoundationOneCDx 558P Circulating tumor DNA dynamics correlate with response to carboplatin with or without nivolumab in metastatic TNBC FoundationOneMonitor Published Online 2525eP RNA sequencing enhances TMPRSS2 fusion detection beyond DNA sequencing alone and reveals associations with androgen receptor (AR) biology in prostate cancer FoundationOneCDx, FoundationOneRNA 1458eP Ameloblastoma of the head and neck (HNAmelo): A biomarker and genomic landscape study FoundationOneCDx 686eP Clinical utility of DNA and RNA comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for the diagnostic workup of high grade gliomas (HGG) FoundationOneCDx, FoundationOneRNA

About Foundation Medicine

At Foundation Medicine, our mission is to transform lives in cancer and beyond. We strive to provide multi-modal precision diagnostic solutions to transform cancer care throughout a patient's experience, from pre-diagnosis to ongoing management and monitoring. Leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, we partner with biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of new personalized therapies in cancer and in a range of other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About FoundationOneCDx

FoundationOneCDx is a next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic device for detection of substitutions, insertion and deletion alterations (indels), and copy number alterations (CNAs) in 324 genes and select gene rearrangements, as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens. FoundationOne CDx is for prescription use only and is intended as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with certain targeted therapies in accordance with their approved therapeutic product labeling. Additionally, FoundationOne CDx is intended to provide tumor mutation profiling to be used by qualified health care professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in oncology for patients with solid malignant neoplasms. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy. For a full list of targeted therapies for which FoundationOne CDx is indicated as a companion diagnostic, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOneLiquid CDx

FoundationOneLiquid CDx is a qualitative next generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for prescription use only that uses targeted high throughput hybridization-based capture technology to analyze 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated from plasma derived from anti-coagulated peripheral whole blood of advanced cancer patients. The test is FDA-approved to report short variants in over 300 genes and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies (listed in Table 1 of the Intended Use) in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Patients being considered for eligibility for therapy based on detection of NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 fusions should only be tested if tissue is unavailable. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and genomic alteration status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOneRNA

FoundationOneRNA is a laboratory developed test that was developed and its performance characteristics determined by Foundation Medicine. FoundationOne RNA has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FoundationOne RNA is a test for solid tumors which utilizes RNA sequencing to interrogate 318 cancer-related genes to capture gene fusions and rearrangements. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Genomic findings are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product.

About FoundationOneMonitor

FoundationOneMonitor is a tissue-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring test currently available for research use in retrospective studies. FoundationOne Monitor provides access to Foundation Medicine's ctDNA tumor fraction, which is a determination of the amount of circulating tumor DNA as a fraction of total cell free DNA in a blood sample that accounts for aneuploidy, variant allele frequency, fragment length information, clonal hematopoiesis predictions and known tumor-associated alterations. The test offers molecular response insights to complement standard imaging and has capabilities for monitoring individual variants or assessing resistance to therapy across more than 300 genes. FoundationOne Monitor is currently in development for clinical use.

Foundation Medicine and FoundationOne are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

