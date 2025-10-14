Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EV9A | ISIN: KYG4990A1040 | Ticker-Symbol: J92
Frankfurt
13.10.25 | 09:59
1,050 Euro
+1,94 % +0,020
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,13013.10.
1,0501,10013.10.
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 00:36 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J&T Express Q3 Parcel Volume Surges 23.1% YoY, Driven by 78.7% Growth in Southeast Asia and 47.9% in New Markets

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519.HK), a global logistics service provider, announced its key operating data for the third quarter of 2025. As of 30 September 2025, the Company achieved a total parcel volume of approximately 7.68 billion, representing a 23.1% year-on-year ("YoY") increase. Daily parcel volume averaged 83.4 million, with all major markets achieving double-digit growth, led by particularly robust expansion in Southeast Asia and New Markets.

As the leading express delivery company by market share in Southeast Asia, J&T maintained strong growth momentum in the region during the third quarter,parcel volume in SEA reached 2.00 billion, surging 78.7% year-on-year, with an average daily parcel volume of 21.7 million. As of the end of September 2025, the number of outlets in SEA reached 10,700, an increase of 900 compared with the end of 2024. The rapid growth in parcel volume also drove a higher demand for line-haul capacity, with the number of line-haul vehicles in SEA rising to 5,500 in the third quarter, also up by 900 compared to the end of 2024.

Amidst intense competition in China, parcel volume in China reached 5.58 billion in Q3 , maintaining a double-digit YoY growth of 10.4%, with an average daily parcel volume of 60.6 million. In New Markets (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt), J&T's parcel volume reached 104 million in Q3, a YoY increase of 47.9%, with an average daily parcel volume of 1.13 million.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721319/JT_Express_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jt-express-q3-parcel-volume-surges-23-1-yoy-driven-by-78-7-growth-in-southeast-asia-and-47-9-in-new-markets-302582412.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.