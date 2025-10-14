Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 01:30 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Bahamas, Ministry of Economic Affairs: The Bahamas Achieves Major Fiscal Progress, Strengthening its Position as a Stable and Sustainable Financial Partner

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of the Prime Minister last week announced that The Bahamas achieved a significant fiscal milestone, recording a 0.5% fiscal deficit for the budget year ending June 30, 2025. This result falls squarely within the government's target range of 0.3% to 0.7% and marks a dramatic improvement from the 13.7% deficit in 2021. These official numbers have been confirmed by the Ministry of Finance.

Commonwealth of the Bahamas

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, MP, described the achievement as a clear signal to international partners, investors, and the global community that The Bahamas is on a path of sustained economic stability and responsible governance.

"Four years ago, The Bahamas faced one of the most challenging fiscal periods in its modern history. Today, we stand on solid ground. The disciplined choices we made to protect our economy are still delivering results - not only for Bahamians, but for those we invest, trade, and collaborate with," said Prime Minister Davis.

The Prime Minister emphasized that fiscal progress translates into tangible benefits for citizens and creates a more attractive environment for international engagement.

"Every dollar we save on debt strengthens our capacity to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and renewable energy. These are all areas that matter to our people and our global partners who are looking for sustainability, stability, and growth," he noted.

The Bahamas' improved fiscal position comes alongside a broader national strategy, and one that is focused on resilience and sustainable development. This illustrates how The Bahamas plans to partner with its international counterparts, as the same fiscal policy that drives commitment to creating opportunities for Bahamians also permeates out to the international landscape.

This fiscal discipline has earned international validation, with S&P Global Ratings recently upgrading The Bahamas' sovereign credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', citing 'strengthened economic performance' and 'sound fiscal management.' The agency projects that debt will fall to 66.3% of GDP by the end of 2025, down from 77.8% in 2020, and noted that 'refinancing risks have abated, given the government's commitment to fiscal discipline.'

Prime Minister Davis said that for partners in the United States, United Kingdom, and beyond, this progress means greater confidence in The Bahamas as a secure destination for investment, a dependable ally in trade, and a committed participant in global economic and environmental initiatives.

With its strategic location, strong tourism sector, and growing financial services industry, The Bahamas continues to position itself as a reliable international partner, specifically for the US, UK, and other international markets seeking opportunities in the Caribbean.

"This is what responsible leadership looks like. It is steady progress that improves lives, strengthens our economy, and builds confidence among our partners worldwide. We are building a better future, one decision at a time, and we're doing it together," concluded Prime Minister Davis.

This material is being distributed by The Burson Group LLC on behalf of The Bahamas, Ministry of Economic Affairs. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795163/Commonwealth_of_the_Bahamas_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-bahamas-achieves-major-fiscal-progress-strengthening-its-position-as-a-stable-and-sustainable-financial-partner-302582575.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.