Barton Gold Holdings Limited: $17.5 million Capital Raise Led by Franklin Templeton

Targeting commissioning of 'Stage 1' production by the end of 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

$15m Placement led by Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest precious metals funds

Share Purchase Plan ( SPP ) targeting $2.5 million to be offered at same price as the Placement

Placement and SPP price of $1.25 / share represents a: Discount of 3.8% to Barton's last traded price of $1.30 / share on Thursday, 9 October 2025 Premium of 7.6% to Barton's 1 month (20 trading day) VWAP of $1.16 / share

Definitive Feasibility Study ( DFS ) underway for reinstatement of Barton's fully permitted Central Gawler Mill ( CGM ) to operations, where JORC Mineral Resources include 194koz @ 3.23 g/t Au on existing open pit and underground mine development; targeting commissioning by the end of 2026 1

Upgrade drilling underway on Tunkillia's 'Starter Pits' which are modelled to yield ~$1.3bn operating free cash during the first 2.5 years alone , targeting Ore Reserves, completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study ( PFS ), and submission of a Mining Lease application by the end of calendar year 2026 2

$23 million estimated pro-forma cash balance after completion of Placement and SPP

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has received firm commitments to raise $15 million (before costs) from existing and new specialist North American institutional precious metals funds (Placement).

The Placement is priced at $1.25 per share, for the issuance of 12 million new shares (Placement Shares). A Share Purchase Plan (SPP) targeting $2.5 million (before costs) will open to eligible existing Barton shareholders following completion of the Placement, for the issuance of a further 2 million new shares (SPP Shares).

The Placement is led by Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest institutional precious metals funds, which will invest $11.25 million to acquire an initial interest in circa 3.8% of Barton's expanded equity capital structure. Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) is acting as Lead Manager and Bookrunner, and is working in conjunction with Barton's internal equity capital markets initiatives to support the Placement. Barton estimates that the total costs of the Placement and SPP will be less than 1.5% of total proceeds.

Commenting on the capital raise, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"Barton has worked diligently during the past five years to lay the foundation for large-scale regional gold production, doing so expeditiously and with minimal dilution, in order to create and preserve maximum future shareholder value. We now have the opportunity to leverage our existing mill to operations at record gold prices, and unlock that value.

"We are greatly honoured to have Franklin Templeton's support as we pivot to the next stage of Barton's evolution, and target the re-rating of Barton's equity profile to that of a 'producer' with a strong, self-funded growth pathway."

Capital raise to accelerate key value-add programs

Since the Company's last $3m capital raise completed in June 2025, Barton has announced several value-add initiatives for its strategic regional 'hub and spoke' model in South Australia's central Gawler Craton, including:

Stage 1 Operations | Central Gawler Mill (CGM) Dual JORC (2012) Mineral Resources upgrades to over 300koz Au adjacent to the CGM, with a preliminary A$26m (±30%) capital cost estimate for reinstatement of the CGM (with upgrades); 3 The start of a Definitive Feasibility Study ( DFS ) targeting commissioning by the end of 2026; 4

Stage 2 Development | Tunkillia Gold Project The start of ~18,000m reverse circulation ( RC ) upgrade drilling on the 'Starter Pits' modelled to yield ~$1.3bn operating free cash and pay back development 3x over during the first 2.5 years; 5

Tolmer high-grade silver discovery High-grade drilling assays extending the 'western silver zone', and adding high-grade gold; 6 Soil sampling assays indicating expansive Au-Ag-Pb anomalism and potential extensions; 7 Completion of diamond drilling ( DD ) to investigate controls and guide follow up targeting; 8

Regional M&A | Wudinna Gold Project Acquisition of the Wudinna Gold Project ( Wudinna ) adding 279koz Au regional mineralisation; 9 The granting of new tenements at Wudinna, providing a long-term exploration platform; 10 and Preliminary metallurgical testwork indicating up to 99% gold recoveries, and the potential to produce a ~20 - 25 g/t Au concentrate for trucking to Barton's CGM and planned Tunkillia mill. 11



Barton's ASX-listed shares have also recently become a member of the ASX All Ordinaries Index (All Ordinaries) of the 500 largest companies in the Australian equities market, administered by S&P Dow Jones Indices.12

Placement size and terms

The Company received expressions of interest exceeding its targeted placement amount of $15 million (before costs), and will issue 12 million new Placement Shares pursuant to the Company's available Listing Rule 7.1 capacity. Upon issue, new Placement Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

The Placement issue price of $1.25 per share represents a 3.8% discount to the Company's last traded price of $1.30 and a 7.6% premium to the Company's 1 month (20 trading day) volume weighted average closing price (VWAP) of $1.16 (each calculated as at market close on Thursday, 9 October 2025).

The new Placement Shares represent modest equity dilution of only 5%, preserving value for Barton shareholders. Barton estimates total Placement and SPP costs to be less than 1.5% of total proceeds.

Placement and SPP proceeds will be used to advance programs targeting commissioning of the CGM for 'Stage 1' operations, and Tunkillia Ore Reserves, PFS completion and a Mining Lease application, by the end of 2026.

Barton has continued to receive further interest in the Placement and reserves the right to increase its size.

Pro-forma capital structure and treasury balance

Upon completion of the Placement and SPP, the Company estimates that it will have a pro-forma equity capital structure of approximately 239,961,810 fully paid ordinary shares, with an estimated $23 million cash balance. An Appendix 3B for the proposed issue of the Placement Shares and SPP Shares will follow this announcement.

Share Purchase Plan

The Company also intends to offer an SPP to target an additional $2.5 million (before costs) (SPP Offer). Full SPP subscription for $2.5 million would therefore result in the issue of a further 2,000,000 SPP Shares.

SPP Shares will be issued at the same price as the Placement Shares (SPP Issue Price) and can be purchased from the Company without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs.13 Upon issue, SPP Shares will rank equally with all others existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

The SPP is not underwritten. The Company may raise more or less than $2.5 million. If more than $2.5 million in applications are received, the Directors may in their absolute discretion accept applications (in whole or in part) to raise less than, or more than, $2.5 million, subject to compliance with the ASX Listing Rules.

Eligible Barton shareholders, being those with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) and recorded on the Company's share register as at 5:00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 13 October 2025 (Record Date), will have the opportunity to apply for up to $30,000 of new SPP Shares each.

The full terms and conditions of the SPP will be detailed in an offer booklet which is expected to be released to the ASX and dispatched to Eligible Shareholders via their preferred contact method on Thursday, 23 October 2025 (SPP Offer Booklet).

Barton's Directors have indicated that, where eligible, they intent to participate in the SPP subject to any Director participation not displacing general public demand from Eligible Investors.

The SPP Offer is expected to open on Thursday, 23 October 2025, and close at 5:00pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 6 November 2025. The SPP Offer may be closed early by the Company without notice.

The Company notes that the Company's last SPP, opened on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 was heavily oversubscribed and closed early after only one week.14 Interested Eligible Shareholders are therefore encouraged to apply as soon as possible following the opening of the SPP.

Barton will coordinate with its share registry (Computershare) to provide online application facilities to allow expedited applications by all interested Eligible Investors. Further details of these facilities will be provided in the SPP Offer Booklet published to the ASX on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

Indicative Timeline - Placement & SPP

Event Date* SPP Record Date (5:00pm AEDT) Monday, 13 October 2025 Announcement of Placement and SPP and lodgement of Appendix 3B Tuesday, 14 October 2025 Allocation of new Shares under the Placement Tuesday, 21 October 2025 Announcement of final Placement results Wednesday, 22 October 2025 Official quotation and commencement of trading of Placement Shares Wednesday, 22 October 2025 Publish SPP Offer Booklet on ASX and Despatch to Eligible Shareholders Thursday, 23 October 2025 SPP Offer opening date Thursday, 23 October 2025 SPP Offer closing date (5:00pm AEDT) Thursday, 6 November 2025 Announcement of SPP Offer results Tuesday, 11 November 2025 Allocation of new Shares under the SPP Wednesday, 12 November 2025 Official quotation and commencement of trading of SPP Shares Thursday, 13 November 2025

* Note: This timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The quotation and trading of new Placement Shares and SPP Shares is subject to confirmation from the ASX. Subject to the requirements of the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable rules, Barton reserves the right to amend this timetable at any time, without notice, including to extend or shorten the period during which Placement or SPP applications will be accepted. Accordingly, eligible parties are encouraged to submit applications as early as possible.

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 29 September 2025

2 Refer to ASX announcements dated 5 May and 18 September 2025

3 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June, 21 July and 8 September 2025

4 Refer to ASX announcement dated 29 September 2025

5 Refer to ASX announcements dated 5 May and 18 September 2025

6 Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025

7 Refer to ASX announcement dated 24 September 2025

8 Refer to ASX announcement dated 25 August 2025

9 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June and 2 July 2025

10 Refer to ASX announcement dated 6 August 2025

11 Refer to ASX announcement dated 10 September 2025

12 Refer to ASX announcements dated 5 and 22 September 2025; further information here: All Ordinaries | S&P Dow Jones Indices

13 Noting however that the Company may incur costs associated with undertaking the SPP

14 Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 March and 5 / 9 / 15 / 16 / 19 / 23 April 2024

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Challenger Gold Project 313koz Au + fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM) Tarcoola Gold Project 20koz Au in fully permitted open pit mine near CGM

Tolmer discovery grades up to 84g/t Au & 17,600g/t Ag Tunkillia Gold Project 1.6Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources

Competitive 120kozpa gold & 250kozpa silver project Wudinna Gold Project 279koz Au project located southeast of Tunkillia

Significant optionality, adjacent to main highway

