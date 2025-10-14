Anzeige
14.10.2025
14.10.2025 03:24 Uhr
Potique Hotel Nha Trang Honored for the First Time as "Vietnam's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025" at the World Travel Awards

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13 in Hong Kong, the World Travel Awards held a gala honoring the most outstanding travel and hospitality brands across Asia and Oceania for 2025. At the gala, Potique Hotel in Nha Trang was named "Vietnam's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025". This prestigious recognition marks the very first time Potique has received such an award, affirming the hotel's pioneering role in creating a refined, inspiring, and luxurious lifestyle experience in the heart of coastal Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam.

Unwind at the rooftop pool with views of the mountains and the coastal city. Photo: Svetline.

A Global Recognition of Excellence

Dubbed the "Oscars of travel", the World Travel Awards honors global excellence in tourism, hospitality, and aviation. Potique Hotel's win as Vietnam's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025 underscores its commitment to experiences beyond a standard stay - a true lifestyle concept for discerning travelers.

Living the Lifestyle at Potique Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Nha Trang, just steps away from the beach, Potique is a five-star boutique hotel inspired by the timeless elegance of Indochine-era architecture. It has become a destination in itself, where lifestyle-driven experiences take center stage.

The elegant and sophisticated atmosphere of Potique Nha Trang.

Mr. Lucas Truong, General Manager of Potique Hotel, shared:

"This award is not only a source of pride for Potique Hotel but also a testament to our commitment to creating a distinctive hospitality experience that celebrates local culture while meeting international standards. We believe this milestone will inspire us to further elevate Nha Trang and Vietnam on the global tourism map."

Amid the modern hustle, find a serene and elegant corner to recharge. Source: Lim Sehun

Winning the title of "Vietnam's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025" is an international acknowledgment of Potique hotel's efforts to bring Vietnamese hospitality to new heights, while also shining a spotlight on Nha Trang as one of the region's most captivating destinations.

For more information, please visit: www.potiquehotel.com.

Media Enquiries
Nguyen Hoang Cam Tu
Marcom Manager
E-mail: marcom@potiquehotel.com
Download high-resolution photos here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794600/Unwind_rooftop_pool_views_mountains_coastal_city_Photo_Svetline.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794601/The_elegant_sophisticated_atmosphere_Potique_Nha_Trang.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794602/Amid_modern_hustle_find_a_serene_elegant_corner_recharge_Source.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/potique-hotel-nha-trang-honored-for-the-first-time-as-vietnams-leading-lifestyle-hotel-2025-at-the-world-travel-awards-302582111.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
