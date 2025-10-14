Pacific Prime, a global health insurance brokerage, employee benefits, and risks specialist, is proud to announce the 2025 edition of the State of Health Insurance (SOHI) Report. The report captures the trends shaping the global health insurance landscape and responses from the insurance and business sectors. Download your 2025 State of Health Insurance Report now.

Global and regional insights from State of Health Insurance Report 2025

The report includes observations and insights from the leaders of our 11 global offices as well as our valued partners, including:

David Myers , Global Head of Sales KAM Health Benefits, Allianz Partners

, Global Head of Sales KAM Health Benefits, Allianz Partners Romain Di Meglio , CEO, APRIL Asia

, CEO, APRIL Asia Xavier Lestrade , CEO International Health at AXA

, CEO International Health at AXA Anthony Cabrelli , Managing Director, Bupa Global

, Managing Director, Bupa Global Neil Kirby , CEO Global Individual Health, Cigna International

, CEO Global Individual Health, Cigna International Liz Yovich, Director of Global Engagement and Employee Benefits, Worldwide Broker Network

Globally, raging medical inflation has prompted authorities, insurers, and businesses alike to roll out measures that will rein in costs while keeping healthcare accessible for those who need it. Meanwhile, other factors have also emerged to reshape benefits approaches for insurers and businesses amidst price volatility, including:

Telemedicine to encourage healthcare access while cutting costs related to traditional hospital visits

to encourage healthcare access while cutting costs related to traditional hospital visits Artificial intelligence to assist insurers in processing claims, detecting frauds, and identifying risks

to assist insurers in processing claims, detecting frauds, and identifying risks Preventive care to keep employees healthy and avoid costly major health conditions down the line

to keep employees healthy and avoid costly major health conditions down the line Overutilization and overprescription of care as major behavioral factors that drove healthcare and benefits costs

of care as major behavioral factors that drove healthcare and benefits costs Alternative insurance structure, such as self-insurance, flex benefits, and personalized benefits, are gaining traction to keep benefits competitive while leaning down costs

Insights from Pacific Prime's global offices also shed light on unique factors influencing each regional market, including:

Hong Kong : Cost control remains a challenge as cross-border care, chronic and routine visits, and new pricing regulations are driving up costs.

: Cost control remains a challenge as cross-border care, chronic and routine visits, and new pricing regulations are driving up costs. China : Post-pandemic health-seeking behaviors are pushing up costs, but aggressive insurer competition and tendering have kept price hikes modest.

: Post-pandemic health-seeking behaviors are pushing up costs, but aggressive insurer competition and tendering have kept price hikes modest. Singapore : Evolving government policies and stricter employment regulations call for a more adaptable benefits offering from Singapore-based employers.

: Evolving government policies and stricter employment regulations call for a more adaptable benefits offering from Singapore-based employers. Thailand : Thailand faces sharp premium increases and new copayment clauses for health insurance to manage expenses.

: Thailand faces sharp premium increases and new copayment clauses for health insurance to manage expenses. The UAE : Overutilization, rising costs, and growing consumer expectations have prompted insurers to recalibrate their models and refine their claim consideration process.

: Overutilization, rising costs, and growing consumer expectations have prompted insurers to recalibrate their models and refine their claim consideration process. The UK : Delayed access to public healthcare remains the major factor in insurance purchases, with demand for faster, personalized care continuing to rise.

: Delayed access to public healthcare remains the major factor in insurance purchases, with demand for faster, personalized care continuing to rise. Latin America: Despite fragmented markets and looming economic concerns, demand remains resilient thanks to a growing middle class.

Neil Raymond, the CEO and Founder at Pacific Prime, remarked:

"We hope this report will bring you clarity and perspectives to brave this evolving world of insurance and forge your way forward amidst these looming challenges. We discuss key trends that are influencing global medical insurance and the unique regional factors that are shaping the insurance and benefits sectors in regions across the globe, provided by our global offices and valued insurance partners."

To read the full report, please visit the State of Health Insurance Report 2025.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

