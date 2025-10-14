Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA) (OTCQX: GGAZF) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide digital marketing services on behalf of the Company.

Marketing Agreement

The Company has retained Machai, a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm having an office at 101-17565 58th Avenue, Surrey, BC, specializing in the metals & mining, technology, and special situations sectors. Suneal Sandhu is the President and sole owner of Machai and can be reached at (604) 375-0084. Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the Services through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Brand Marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable TSX.V policies. The marketing campaign will be launched immediately and continue through January 14, 2026, pursuant to which Machai will receive C$200,000 plus GST. Machai is arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company other than under the marketing agreement. The marketing agreement is subject to TSX.V approval.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company with two high-growth gold assets in Mexico. The Company has a 100% interest in the producing Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora. An optimization and exploration program is underway at Cierro Prieto to significantly increase existing production and resources.

In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in the Pinos underground gold development project in Zacatecas State. Pinos is an advanced PEA level development project. Formerly a producing mine, the Company is commissioning an updated PEA with a view to re-starting mining operations.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

