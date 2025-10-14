Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has appointed Rich Chun as Managing Director, Head of Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Chun will oversee Tradeweb's business operations, client engagement efforts and strategic growth initiatives in the Asia Pacific region.

A seasoned fixed income investor and trading leader, Mr. Chun brings over three decades of experience in global markets and a deep understanding of how institutions transfer risk. Reporting to Enrico Bruni and Troy Dixon, Co-Heads of Global Markets, Mr. Chun will work closely with both regional and global product and sales teams to expand Tradeweb's footprint across Asia. His appointment comes at a time when the firm's international business continues to set new records with a 41% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2025.

Enrico Bruni, Co-Head of Global Markets at Tradeweb, said:"Tradeweb's success has always been rooted in listening to our clients and helping them navigate evolving markets. Rich Chun brings extensive industry insight to help us deepen those relationships and deliver even more value to the local investment community. His strong track record in both portfolio management and execution gives him a unique perspective on the needs of institutional traders, as we enter the next chapter of our growth story in Asia."

Most recently, Mr. Chun served as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at HPS Investment Partners, where he established the firm's Hong Kong office. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager at Claren Road Asset Management, where he helped shape the firm's strategy in the region. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years at Citigroup in various trading roles, including Head of Credit Trading for Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Chun said: "I am honoured to join Tradeweb at such a dynamic time for financial services in Asia. Tradeweb has earned its reputation as a trusted partner and innovator across asset classes, and I look forward to engaging with our talented team and clients to develop new technologies that help unlock new opportunities and efficiencies."

Troy Dixon, Co-Head of Global Markets at Tradeweb, said: "As financial markets become increasingly electronified and interconnected, I am excited to welcome Rich to our Asia team to continue scaling our local business. Bringing him on-board reflects our commitment to investing in top talent and extending our capabilities in the region, which will be instrumental in driving our strategic goals forward."

Tradeweb has built a strong presence in Asia Pacific with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. The firm was the first to pioneer electronic access to China's bond market with the launch of Northbound Bond Connect in 2017, followed by Tradeweb CIBM Direct Link in 2020, Southbound Bond Connect in 2021, and Swap Connect in 2023. In 2008, Tradeweb introduced Yen interest rate swaps (IRS) and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to its platform, helping to drive the electronification of both markets. In the first three quarters of 2025, total traded volume in Yen IRS and JGBs rose by 67.3% and 24.6% year-over-year, respectively. In 2024, Tradeweb collaborated with the Tokyo Stock Exchange to expand liquidity access for Japan-listed ETFs.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.4 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future events or performance and future events, our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if future events, our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of events, results or developments in future periods.

Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013671068/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Angeliki Kallipoliti, Tradeweb, +44 7824 327073, Angeliki.Kallipoliti@Tradeweb.com

Eloise Doolan, Tradeweb, +44 7917 266 191, Eloise.Doolan@Tradeweb.com



Investor contacts:

Ashley Serrao, Tradeweb, +1 646 430 6027, Ashley.Serrao@Tradeweb.com

Sameer Murukutla, Tradeweb, +1 646 767 4864, Sameer.Murukutla@Tradeweb.com