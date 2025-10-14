The Portuguese retailer, part of one of Europe's largest food retailers teams with SymphonyAI to monetize insights, drive precision execution, and give CPG partners a real-time edge

Pingo Doce is moving fast to redefine merchandising with AI-replacing static reports with real-time, prescriptive insights that fuel sharper execution and stronger supplier alignment. The Portuguese retailer is part of Jerónimo Martins, one of Europe's largest food retailers with over 5,700 stores across Portugal, Poland, and Colombia.

Instead of static dashboards or flat-file reports, suppliers now get direct access to actionable intelligence. CPG partners can run dynamic "what-if" scenarios, optimize promotions and assortments, and see projected revenue impacts-collaborating in real time with Pingo Doce category teams.

Powered by SymphonyAI's CINDE Connected Retail platform, Pingo Doce is combining POS, assortment and shelf data into a single intelligent layer. The result: a modern monetizable insights platform that delivers next-best actions for both internal teams and CPG partners-store by store, SKU by SKU.

"We're not just improving how we operate-we're transforming how we collaborate," said Francisco Soure, Executive Director of Digital Innovation at Pingo Doce. "SymphonyAI gives our teams and our suppliers a shared view of what's happening, and the AI-driven actions to make better decisions together-faster."

This move marks a bold modernization of Pingo Doce's merchandising and CPG collaboration to date, bringing AI and increased interactivity to its insights-as-a-service model. Pingo Doce is leveraging AI to bring speed, precision, and the ability to make smarter, faster decisions in lockstep with CPG partners-and CINDE will deliver on all three.

CINDE will enable executives to bypass analytics bottlenecks with natural-language queries and instant answers. Category teams will receive clear recommendations to support decision making in adjusting promotions and assortments. CPG partners, for the first time, could explore store-level performance in real time-deepening alignment and accelerating joint growth.

"Pingo Doce isn't just adopting AI-they're wielding it as competitive leverage," said Manish Choudhary, President, SymphonyAI Retail-CPG. "They're showing what bold retail innovation looks like: real-time insights, shared intelligence, and faster action across every link in the value chain."

About Pingo Doce

Pingo Doce is part of the Jerónimo Martins group, with over 230 years of know-how in the food business, the Jerónimo Martins Group operates more than 5,700 stores in Portugal, Poland, Colombia and Slovakia. https://www.jeronimomartins.com/en/

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI builds vertical AI applications that help enterprises tackle their most complex, high-value challenges-like stopping financial crime, improving store performance, and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2000 enterprise customers across the world, including 200 of the top financial institutions, top 25 CPGs, and many of the world's largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI delivers domain-trained applications and pre-built agents, ready to work on day one. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

