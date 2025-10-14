Giovanni Galliano joins Avanzanite having led 12 orphan medicine launches in Italy and overseen operations with more than €100 million in annual revenue.

Avanzanite initiates engagement with the Italian rare blood disorder community who include the largest number of thalassemia patients in Europe.

Avanzanite's Q3 2025 revenues are 20% higher than Q2 2025, marking the strongest quarter to date.

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V., a rapidly growing commercial-stage European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced today the appointment of Giovanni Galliano as General Manager for Italy. As the seventh executive leadership hire in 2025, this appointment further strengthens Avanzanite's "Champions League" team of now more than 60 pharma professionals, while expanding operations into the European Union's third-largest economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013986565/en/

Giovanni Galliano, the GM Italy appointment for Avanzanite Bioscience.

"Italy has been at the heart of Avanzanite's story from Day One," said Adam Plich, Founder and CEO of Avanzanite. "Our very first partnership was born there, in Sicily. That was the moment our journey began, and I will always be grateful for that spark and continued inspiration. Today we are proud to return to Italy with a clear mission: to provide the orphan medicines of global innovators and make an impact on the Italian rare disease community," continued Plich. "We are privileged to have someone of Giovanni's calibre to lead and build our Italian operations and continue to define the future of rare disease medicine launches in Europe," concluded Plich.

Giovanni brings extensive experience in rare disease leadership, having launched and secured access to more than 12 orphan medicines and led operations exceeding €100m in annual revenue. During his career with Genzyme, Amylyx, Hansa, Clementia and other companies, he has developed extensive expertise getting orphan medicines to patients, at the national and regional level, involving stakeholders and building operations.

"I am excited to join the Avanzanite team and bring the needs of the Italian rare disease community into focus," said Giovanni. "Today we realise the vision that was inspired in my home country, and together with Italian physicians, patient associations, and healthcare partners, we will accelerate access to innovative rare disease therapies in Italy, with the promise that no patient is left behind."

In his role, Giovanni will report directly to the CEO and lead Avanzanite's Italian operations, overseeing all commercial, medical, market access and general administrative activities. His immediate priorities include building the local team, establishing the Milan-based office and legal entity, and engaging key healthcare stakeholders and the thalassemia community. He will also lay the foundation for Avanzanite's next phase of international partnerships and product launches in Italy, as part of its pan-European expansion.

Giovanni's appointment follows Avanzanite's record-breaking Q3 2025 results, where revenue more than tripled compared to Q3 2024 and grew more than 20% versus Q2 2025. In Q3, Avanzanite also generated its first material revenue in Croatia and Sweden, bringing the total to ten countries with solid commercial foundations. These results reinforce the scalability of Avanzanite's breakthrough European commercialization platform and underscore the company's commitment to ensuring that no patient is left behind. "Avanzanite is going truly pan-European and let's be clear there is no Europe without Italy," concluded Plich.

About Avanzanite Bioscience

Avanzanite is redefining launches of rare disease medicines across Europe. Founded in 2022 and based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company partners with biotech innovators to unlock the full commercial value of orphan medicines continent-wide. With our deep expertise in market access, we navigate Europe's complex landscape like master chess players ensuring no patient is left behind while delivering measurable impact and growth opportunities for alliance partners.

For more information, visit www.avanzanite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013986565/en/

Contacts:

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V.

Phone: +31 20 301 21 13

Email: media@avanzanite.com

Website: www.avanzanite.com