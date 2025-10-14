Anzeige
WKN: A2PZ2M | ISIN: VGG3036T1012
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:38
0,660 Euro
+15,79 % +0,090
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 08:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Mineral Resource Estimate Confirms Pitfield's World Dominant Titanium Discovery

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to report a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at its Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). The MRE is reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee ('JORC') 2012 Code (The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves) and includes both Indicated and Inferred categories.

Highlights

  • One of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally1, totalling:

2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2

  • The MRE is reported only for Pitfield's Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, and contains an in-situ Weathered Zone, inclusive of both the saprolite and weathered bedrock, of:

1.26 billion tonnes grading 5.2% TiO2 for 65.6 million tonnes of contained TiO2

  • The MRE also includes a significant Indicated Resource category, predominantly at the Thomas deposit, of:

697 million tonnes grading 5.3% TiO2 for 37.2 million tonnes contained TiO2

  • Multi-generational mine life: the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits that contain the MRE extend over 39km2 and 20km2 respectively, however they represent less than 20% of the known mineralised surface area. The underlying geophysical anomaly extends for kilometres below the extent of the current depth of drilling.

  • High-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation: occurs from surface, showing exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip.

  • Rapid Product Development Success: Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2 with negligible impurities, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment production.

  • Friable, in-situ weathered zone: contains naturally forming TiO2 minerals, anatase and rutile, suitable for low-cost strip mining, with no overburden, no inter-burden, and no blasting required.

  • Drilling at Thomas has defined a large, high-grade central core averaging circa 6% TiO2 across a continuous 3.6km strike length and over 2km width, expected to provide sufficient feedstock for over 30 years of initial mine life.

  • Further resource expansion planned: additional drilling is expected to increase the size of the maiden MRE and upgrade portions of the resource into Measured and Indicated categories.

  • Strategically located with access to global markets: Pitfield benefits from excellent logistics, with existing rail links to deep-water ports providing direct shipping access to Asia, USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, ensuring secure and efficient delivery to global titanium and critical mineral markets.

1US Geological Survey, 2025 Summary Sheets, World Resources of Titanium Minerals.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"Pitfield is truly one of the natural geological wonders of the world: a district scale, giant titanium rich ore deposit which has remained hidden in plain sight until recently discovered by Empire. Credit goes to our talented exploration and technical team who have delivered one of the world's largest titanium MRE, a metallurgical flowsheet and a saleable product, all within a remarkable short period of 30 months from our first drill hole.

"The incredible success achieved to date has only spurred our team's endeavours to untap the true potential of this phenomenal project and we remain focused on completing our processing optimisation testwork and moving rapidly into continuous piloting early next year. We have already commenced engineering, environmental and marketing studies which combined, will help confirm the commercial viability of Pitfield and form the basis for a Final Investment Decision."

Pitfield Mineral Resource Statement (100% basis)

The Pitfield MRE incorporates the titanium mineralisation hosted within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates as delineated through Diamond Core ('DD'), Reverse Circulation ('RC') and Aircore (AC) drilling, that is supplemented with geophysical surveys, surface mapping and soil and rock chip sampling.

The Pitfield MRE is being reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code and estimated by a Competent Person as defined by the Code. The Pitfield MRE contains a high percentage of Indicated category, highlighting the confidence level of the resource within the maiden statement.

Notably, the MRE consists of two, distinct, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ weathered bedrock zones referred to as the Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits, which are defined by an area of 11.75km2 and 2.9km2 respectively (refer Figure 2). The MRE is within the larger Thomas and Cosgrove prospect areas of a combined area of 59km2.

The MRE has been subdivided to show the potential mineralisation at each prospect separately. It has been further subdivided to show the range of mineralisation within the in-situ saprolite zone and weathered bedrock zones, both being enriched in titanium dioxide minerals (anatase and rutile) and extending from surface to an average depth of approximately 30m to 50m (Table 1). Additionally, the MRE includes the uppermost portion of the underlying fresh bedrock mineralisation, which is primarily enriched with the titanium mineral titanite, as well as some rutile and titanium-iron oxides, and is completely open at depth.

Table 1 below summarises the MRE for Pitfield's Thomas and Cosgrove deposits effective as of 13 October 2025 on a 100% basis. Empire owns 70% of Pitfield in a Joint Venture (JV) with Century Minerals Pty Ltd, which holds the remaining 30% JV interest. Empire is manager of the JV and the sole operator of the Project. Snowden Optiro was engaged to prepare a geological resource model for the MRE for Empire on the Pitfield Project. The MRE was reviewed and signed off in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) by Andrew Faragher (MAusIMM), Exploration Manager for Empire.

Table 1. Pitfield Project Mineral Resource Statement

Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thomas Deposit, Pitfield - October 2025

Domain

Cut-Off

Indicated

Inferred

Total Mineral Resource

Material Type

TiO2 (%)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

Tonnes (kt)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

Tonnes (kt)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

TiO2

Tonnes (kt)

Laterite

2.5

33

3.0

1,000

20

5.0

1,000

53

3.8

2,000

Saprolite

95

5.3

5,000

70

4.3

3,000

165

4.8

8,000

Weathered

461

5.4

25,000

460

4.8

22,000

921

5.1

47,000

Fresh

52

5.8

3,000

580

4.8

28,000

632

4.9

31,000

Total

641

5.3

34,000

1,130

4.8

54,000

1,770

5.0

88,000

Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cosgrove Deposit, Pitfield - October 2025

Domain

Cut-Off

Indicated

Inferred

Total Mineral Resource

Material Type

TiO2 (%)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

Tonnes (kt)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

Tonnes (kt)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

TiO2

Tonnes (kt)

Laterite

2.5

1.2

5.8

70

7

5.8

406

8

5.8

476

Saprolite

11

6.4

700

15

6.0

900

26

6.2

1,600

Weathered

35

5.7

2,000

111

6.3

7,000

146

6.2

9,000

Fresh

9

5.3

480

240

5.4

13,000

249

5.4

13,480

Total

56

5.8

3,250

373

5.7

21,306

430

5.8

24,556

Combined Mineral Resource Estimates for the Pitfield Project - October 2025

Domain

Cut-Off

Indicated

Inferred

Total Mineral Resource

Material Type

TiO2 (%)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

Tonnes (kt)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

Tonnes (kt)

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade (%)

TiO2

Tonnes (kt)

Laterite

2.5

34

3.1

1,070

27

3.1

1,406

61

4.0

2,476

Saprolite

106

5.4

5,700

85

5.4

3,900

191

5.0

9,600

Weathered

496

5.4

27,000

571

5.4

29,000

1,067

5.2

56,000

Fresh

61

5.7

3,480

820

5.7

41,000

881

5.0

44,480

Total

697

5.3

37,250

1,503

5.0

75,306

2,200

5.1

112,556

Notes:

The preceding statements of Mineral Resources conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) 2012 Edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Minor discrepancies occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures. The MRE is reported above a 2.5% TiO2 cut-off, constrained to aReasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE)pitshell.

About the Pitfield Project

Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, with mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 1).

Figure 1. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services

Thomas and Cosgrove MRE

The MRE has been completed on the Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits, which are located approximately 10km south-west and north-west of the town of Three Springs respectively. The Thomas Deposit has significantly more drill holes then the Cosgrove Deposit, due to the extensive drilling programme that was completed there in July 2025 (announced 8 July 2025). The greater drilling density at Thomas has resulted in a far larger MRE at Thomas than at Cosgrove, however further MRE grid drilling (AC/RC) is planned at Cosgrove over the next six months. Further infill MRE drilling at the Thomas Deposit (AC/RC) is scheduled for Q1/Q2 CY 2026 with drill holes to be drilled on existing cleared track lines within native vegetation areas under a standard clearance permit, while diamond drilling is scheduled in Q4 CY 2025 at Thomas focused on metallurgical and geotechnical work.

It is important to note that the maiden MRE presented herein is constrained by only the current number and density of drill holes and not currently by geology or extent of TiO2 mineralisation. Additional resource development drilling is planned that is fully anticipated to both enlarge this maiden MRE but also provide for more higher confidence category tonnages, including both Measured and Indicated categories. This maiden MRE provides, without constraint, the basis for the preliminary engineering and economic studies that are underway.

Figure 2: MRE outlines for Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits with background images of airborne gravity survey results with the location of the AC, RC and DD drillholes

Geology and Mineralisation Style

Pitfield lies in a unique geological setting along the western boundary of the Yilgarn Craton, within the Yandanooka Basin which consists mainly of interbedded sandstones, siltstone and conglomerates. The Basin is situated between the Eurella Fault to the west and the Darling Range Fault to the east, and is interpreted to be approximately 9km deep. Crustal mapping by Geoscience Australia shows there are several deep crustal faults intersecting beneath the Yandanooka Basin and these faults are potentially the conduits of hydrothermal fluids that have strongly altered the host sediments and provided an upgrade to the titanium mineralisation.

The titanium mineralisation is associated predominantly with anatase and rutile in the weathered cap and titanite and rutile in the underlying fresh bedrock. Three distinct events have controlled the formation and nature of the titanium mineralisation. A Ti-rich magmatic intrusion was initially formed, uplifted and eroded into a shallow basin whereby titanium minerals were concentrated into beds as the sediments were sorted by a natural density-based segregation on a significantly larger extent than occurs in surficial mineral sand type deposits. A subsequent hydrothermal event and regional greenschist metamorphism then altered the host sediments and titanium minerals within the sediments and produced an alteration assemblage dominated by titanite (CaTiSiO5), hematite, epidote, carbonate and chlorite. The titanium mineralisation was further upgraded by intense weathering altering the titanite to anatase by removal of the calcium and silica. The consequence of this geological history has been the upgrading of TiO2 content in the ore mineralogy ultimately to >95% TiO2 in the anatase found in the weathered cap. Uniquely, nature has in fact done much of the processing for Empire at Pitfield.

The mineralisation is completely stratabound and the best mineralisation is found within the weathered cap whereby the sandstones, siltstone and conglomerates have been altered to saprolite, predominantly quartz and kaolin and the titanite has altered to anatase (TiO2). The weathered bedrock consists of altered rock, but weathering is less intense, quartz and kaolin are predominant but as the weathering profile turns to fresher material there is an increase in chlorite, epidote, mica, hematite and carbonate; the anatase content decreases and the titanite content increases.

The Pitfield MRE incorporates the Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits. Both Thomas and Cosgrove deposits (see Figures 2, 3 & 4) have near-surface, high-grade mineralisation that contains significant quantities of Indicated Mineral Resources. Thomas and Cosgrove both have large, high-grade central cores as per the Block Model. This in-situ weathered cap at Thomas alone would be sufficient to provide adequate feed for the first of several generational mine lives.

A map of land with red squares AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 3. Thomas Deposit: Location with MRE outline and drill collars

A map of a farm land AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 4. Cosgrove Deposit: Location with MRE outline and drill collars

Drilling Techniques

Drilling was undertaken between 2023 and 2025 with all drilling managed entirely by Empire using contractors. RC holes were drilled at a diameter of 146mm, AC holes were drilled at a diameter of 90mm or 76mm. Diamond core holes were drilled using PQ3 (85mm,) HQ3 (61mm) or NQ2 (51mm) equipment. Drill core was oriented using the industry standard Reflex orientation tool.

Twin drilling was conducted between five drillhole pairs for a comparison of air core to both diamond and reverse circulation with little difference between the grade of the RC and AC twin drillholes.

Table 2: Drilling (drillholes with assays) metrics by prospect, year and hole type

Thomas

Cosgrove

Other Areas

Year

Hole Type

Count

Metres

Count

Metres

Count

Metres

2023

RC

11

1,712

13

1,848

36

5,343

DD

1

408

1

400

1

408

2024

RC

19

2,926

20

3,006

1

154

DD

7

771

7

715

2025

AC

183

8,679

42

2111

RC

40

3,776

Totals

261

18,271

83

8,080

38

5,905

Since commencing the maiden drilling campaign at Pitfield on 27 March 2023, Empire has completed 382 drill holes for a total 32,256 metres comprising:

  • 17 DD drill holes for 2,704 m

  • 140 RC drill holes for 18,764 m

  • 225 AC drill holes for 10,797 m.

Sampling Techniques

Sampling at Thomas and Cosgrove utilised standard procedures employed across all drilling methods, with samples considered representative for the purposes of reporting.

  • Air core (AC) samples were collected directly from an AC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

  • Reverse circulation (RC) samples were collected directly from an RC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

  • Diamond core samples were taken from the diamond core (HQ and NQ) that was sawn in half, with half going for assay and other half retained in core tray. Hole drilled with PQ, predominantly for metallurgical samples, were cut in half and then one half cut in quarter. The quarter was sent for assay and the remaining three quarters retained for metallurgical sampling. Samples were taken based on the geological logging of the drill holes.

Sample Preparation and Assay

Sample preparation for all AC, RC and DD samples was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples was to crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. AC and RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um.

Prior to October 2024 a 4-acid digestion was used with ICP-MS finish (procedure 4A/MS48) as the initial assay technique. If the initial Ti values exceeded 2% Ti, the samples were re-assayed using a borate fusion digestion to ensure complete dissolution of Ti-bearing minerals, with a ICP-OES analytical finish (procedure FP1/OM).

In October 2024 the analytical methodology was modified to reduce the number of initial elements analysed to 33. The samples underwent a 4-acid digestion and were analysed by ICP-OES finish (procedure 4A/OE33). All samples with initial values exceeding 2% Ti were analysed again with an ICP-OES finish, but with a borate fusion digestion to ensure complete sample dissolution and total TiO2 mineral assaying.

Certified analytical standards were inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence for all AC, RC and DD samples.

Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 sample numbers within the numbering sequence for all AC and RC samples.

Bulk Density

A total of 42 bulk density values were collected from diamond drill core from both Thomas and Cosgrove; the samples came from the saprolite, weathered bedrock and fresh bedrock zones and were sent to Terra Petrophysics in O'Connor, Perth. The density determinations were made using conventional laboratory procedures. The buoyancy (specific gravity) method is used to determine bulk rock densities, after the samples are saturated with distilled water for 24 hours. Dry bulk densities are determined by dry weight divided by the buoyancy determined volume of each sample. Porosities are calculated from water saturated weights, dry weights, and the buoyancy-determined volume.

The accuracy of the buoyancy technique of density measurement is better than 0.1 grams per cubic centimetre. The results of the laboratory density determinations are reported in grams per cubic centimetre.

Estimation Methodology

Geological interpretation was completed using Leapfrog Geo (v 2025.2.1) software to construct a material type (cover, saprolite, weathered and fresh rock domains) model, which used a combination of geological logging and element geochemical data. A further geological model representing the principle lithological units was constructed using logging codes to represent the Yandanooka sandstone and interbedded conglomerate units present at both deposits. Mineralisation domains were defined using a lower modelling cut-off approximating a 2% TiO2 threshold, with a clear northwest-southeast trending boundary striking through both the Cosgrove and Thomas deposits.

Exploratory data analysis was then conducted by reviewing multi-element geochemical relationships for TiO2 with Al, Fe, Ca, Mg, K and Na in each of the forementioned domains. Estimation domains were defined based on weathering intensity and above and below the TiO2 modelling cut-off.

Drillholes were composited to 2m increments, representing the typical sampling interval used. Geostatistical analysis and grade continuity modelling was reviewed using Datamine's Snowden Supervisor Software (v8.15.2) and estimation conducted using Datamine's Studio RM Pro (v2.1.125.0).

The TiO2 grade was estimated using ordinary kriging, employing a three-pass estimation strategy within parent blocks measuring 50 m(X) by 50 m(Y) by 10 m(RL). Sub-blocking was permitted to 2m in all directions.

Variograms were modelled separately for each deposit using normal scores transformed data, which was back-transformed on export. At Thomas, the nugget effect was modelled at <20% of total variance, with the remaining three structures modelled at 155m (0.31), 285m (0.11), and 535m (0.41). The variogram is aligned 000->345 for the major direction, 00->255 for the semi-major and 90->000 for the minor (vertical). Cosgrove has less data outside of the closely spaced drill area. At Cosgrove, the nugget effect accounted for approximately 25% of variance of the data. The remaining two structures were modelled at 125m (0.316) and 375m (0.435). The orientations were like Thomas, however favoured a slight rotation of the major to 00->340 was used, with 00->070 for the semi-major and 90->00 for the minor.

Density was assigned to the parent blocks based on bulk densities determined form the Archimedes water immersion method, conducted at Terra Resources. A total of 40 samples from both deposits were submitted across all weathering types. Density were assigned to the block model on the basis of material type, as per Table 3 below.

Table 3: Bulk densities applied at Cosgrove and Thomas deposits

Material type

Number of samples

Mean bulk density t/m3

Applied bulk density t/m3

Cover (sand)

1

2.06

1.70

Laterite

1

1.78

1.78

Saprolite

6

2.02

2.02

Weathered sandstone

25

2.14

2.14

Fresh sandstone/conglomerate

7

3.07

3.07

Due to the size of the deposits, any un-estimated blocks were hard-coded and were flagged in the model by way of an indicator variable and excluded from classified Mineral Resources.

A map of a city AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 5. Thomas Deposit: MRE Block Model highlighting high grade core.

Figure 6. Cosgrove Deposit: MRE Block Model highlighting high grade zones.

Cut-off grade(s) and basis of selection

A cut-off grade of 2.5% TiO2 was used and determined from optimisation studies which indicated a break-even cut-off of 2.36% TiO2. Grade and tonnes have been reported within a constrained pit shell reported from a Whittle optimisation. The underlying parameters are listed in Table 4.

This decision was based on a high-level preliminary evaluation of potential modifying factors.

Table 4: Open pit RPEEE optimisation inputs

Item

Units

Value

Comment

Factors

Dilution

%

0

Snowden Optiro assumption - bulk commodity

Mining recovery

%

100

Snowden Optiro assumption - bulk commodity

Process recovery

%

70

Empire provided data

Financial

Price - TiO2

US$/t TiO2 (FOB)

2,500

Empire provided data to Snowden Optiro based on external expert advice

Costs

Mining

US$/t rock

3

Empire provided data

Incremental ore cost

US$/t rock

0.5

Snowden Optiro assumption

Processing

US$/t rock

38

Empire provided assumption

G&A

US$/t rock

1.5

Snowden Optiro assumption

Total ore cost

40

Product transport

US$/t TiO2

20

160 km to Geraldton Port

Royalty

% price

2.5

WA state royalty

Geotech

Saprolite

degrees

40

Snowden Optiro assumption

Weathered/fresh

degrees

45

Snowden Optiro assumption

Marginal cut-off calculation

% TiO2

2.36

Calculation

NB* Calculation derived from Total ore cost / (Process recovery*(Price*(1-Royalty)-Product Transport))*100

See JORC Table 1 Section 2 for more detailed explanation.

Future Drilling to Support MRE Upgrade in 2026

The MRE model is currently being reviewed to ensure future drilling supports an MRE upgrade in mid CY 2026, focused on conversion of some Indicated Resources to Measured at Thomas and Cosgrove deposits. This MRE upgrade would further assist with mine development planning, as well as growth in the overall resource from a substantial Cosgrove MRE grid drilling and Thomas infill drilling programmes, further bulk density work to increase density figure used and ongoing metallurgical test work focused on determining a final process flow sheet and end product specifications.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Cosgrove is estimated based on the limited drilling completed to date, with no MRE grid drilling completed on a large scale.

The Company has lodged a Programme of Works with the WA government's Department of Mining, Petroleum and Exploration to support an extensive grid drill out of the Cosgrove Deposit over the next six months. The grid drilling will be designed primarily based on the Thomas MRE grid drilling, being AC drilling on a 400m by 200m lines over a 2km by 5km area and infill RC drilling.

The Company plans to use this planned drilling as a basis to upgrade and expand the Cosgrove MRE.

Further drilling at the Thomas Deposit is being reviewed on the basis of increasing confidence in the weathered zone to support future scoping studies. The Company will base any future drilling at the Thomas Deposit on the ability to increase the confidence of the resource, i.e. targeting a Measured Classification Resource, as well as to increase the size of the resource by additional grid drilling, both internally within the resource (i.e. in areas that have not yet been infill drilled) and also outside the extent of the resource. The focus on Thomas will be the existing high grade core of the resource which sits withing the existing Thomas MRE.

Classification

The MRE has been classified following the guidelines of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (the JORC Code). The MRE has been classified as Inferred and Indicated on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity, the quality of the sampling and assay data, and confidence in the estimation of titanium across the deposit. This is based on the robustness of the grade estimate as determined from the drillhole spacing, geological confidence and grade continuity.

Figure 7. Thomas Deposit: MRE Pitshell Outline with Indicated and Inferred Categories.

Figure 8. Cosgrove Deposit: MRE Pitshell Outline with Indicated and Inferred categories.

Mineralogy and Metallurgical Factors or Assumptions

The main titanium minerals at Pitfield are anatase (TiO2) within the saprolite and weathered bedrock and titanite (CaTiSiO5) within the fresh bedrock, rutile (TiO2) is found within all rock types. The minerals have been identified from thin section petrography, SEM and microprobe work. The microprobe work has identified that there are no deleterious elements within the anatase, rutile or titanite.

Metallurgical testwork has been undertaken on a range of samples from the exploration programme. The focus of the testwork has been on the weathered zones, as this is near-surface and extensive. There has been some limited testwork in the underlying fresh bedrock zone and this will continue in subsequent testwork programmes as the flowsheet details start to be confirmed. It is likely that only small modification to the process flowsheet would be required in order to treat the fresh bedrock ore, this assumption will be tested as the project progresses.

Multiple samples from DD core drilling and AC drilling programmes have been selected for metallurgical testwork. Testwork is being managed by Empire's technical team and being undertaken at a number of commercial laboratories in Perth, Western Australia. The programme has three key areas:

  • Understanding the mineralogy and physical characteristics of the mineralisation that influence metallurgical performance

  • Mineral separation process development

  • Elemental extraction process development

Progress results have been reported previously via RNS, including most recently:

  • "Breakthrough in Process development" (28/08/25)

  • "Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achieved" (09/06/25)

  • "Significant Progress Achieved on Process Flowsheet" (13/02/25)

Competent Person Statement

The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the rapid commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

The MRE, which covers only the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, includes a weathered zone resource of 1.26 billion tonnes at 5.2% TiO2 and a significant Indicated Resource of 697 million tonnes at 5.3% TiO2, predominantly from the Thomas deposit. Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. The friable, in-situ weathered zone supports low-cost, strip mining without the need for blasting or overburden removal.

With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, including rail links to deep-water ports with direct access to Asia, the USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal and/or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

The following definitions are extracted from the JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Indicated Mineral Resource

An 'Indicated Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes, and is sufficient to assume geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered. An Indicated Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured Mineral Resource and may only be converted to a Probable Ore Reserve.

Inferred Mineral Resource

An 'Inferred Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

JORC

JORC stands for Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC). The Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) is widely accepted as the definitive standard for the reporting of a company's resources and reserves. The latest JORC Code is the 2012 Edition.

Measured Mineral Resource

A 'Measured Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape, and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of Modifying Factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes, and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered. A Measured Mineral Resource has a higher level of confidence than that applying to either an Indicated Mineral Resource or an Inferred Mineral Resource. It may be converted to a Proved Ore Reserve or under certain circumstances to a Probable Ore Reserve

Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves

An 'Ore Reserve' is the economically mineable part of a Measured and/or Indicated Mineral Resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility level as appropriate that include application of Modifying Factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified.

Mineral Resource

A 'Mineral Resource' is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade (or quality), and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade (or quality), continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Sampling techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

  • Air core (AC) samples were collected directly from an AC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

  • Reverse circulation (RC) samples were collected directly from an RC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

  • Diamond core samples were taken from the diamond core (HQ and NQ) that was sawn in half, with half going for assay and other half retained in core tray. Hole drilled with PQ, predominantly for metallurgical samples, were cut in half and then one half cut in quarter. The quarter was sent for assay and the remaining three quarters retained for metallurgical sampling. Samples were taken based on the geological logging of the drill holes.

  • Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 within the numbering sequence and were collected at the same time as the original sample through the chute of the cone splitter. Blanks were inserted at the beginning of each hole and CRM's were inserted every 25 samples. The Ti grade range of the CRM's went for <0.5% to <9% Ti to ensure coverage over the range of Ti values that have been seen at Pitfield.

  • Sample preparation was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples, crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um.

Drilling techniques

  • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

  • Diamond drilling techniques varied dependent on which phase of drilling, during phase 2 rock rollers were used at the top of hole until competent rock intersected and HQ sized core was drilled (63.5mm diameter) to a depth of approximately 100m and then NQ2 sized core was drilled (50.6mm diameter) to the bottom of the hole.

  • Drilling in phase 3 and 4 employed PQ size core (83mm diameter) from surface to obtain core for geological, geochemical and metallurgical samples, once PQ core hit competent bedrock HQ size core was drilled to the bottom of the hole.

  • Where RC drilling techniques were employed holes were drilled from surface using a nominal 140mm face sampling RC drill bit.

  • AC drilling was carried out from surface with a 76mm air core blue bit

Drill sample recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

  • Diamond core was reconstructed into continuous runs. Depths were measured from the core barrel and checked against marked depths on the core blocks. Core recoveries are very high with >95% of the drill core having recoveries of >99%

  • RC sample quality was monitored by the onsite geologist. The sampling methodology from the rig was consistent throughout the drilling program.

  • AC sample quality was monitored by the onsite geologist. The sampling methodology from the rig was consistent throughout the drilling program.

  • Overall high drill sample recoveries limit the potential to introduce any sample bias. Duplicate samples are all within tolerance limits and therefore no sample bias has been introduced.

Logging

  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

  • Detailed diamond drill core logging was carried out, recording weathering, lithology, alteration, mineralisation, structure and mineralogy. Drill core was logged by Empire Metals full time geologists. Drill core logging is qualitative. Drill core was photographed wet and dry in core trays prior to sampling. Core from the entire drill hole was logged.

  • Detailed RC drill chip logging of every entire drill hole was carried out, recording weathering, lithology, alteration, veining, mineralisation and mineralogy. RC logging on the project has been carried out by Empire Metals full time geologists and contractors. RC logging is qualitative. RC chips were collected in chip trays. Photographs of chip trays were captured.

  • Detailed AC drill chip logging of every entire drill hole was carried out, recording weathering, lithology, alteration, veining, mineralisation and mineralogy. AC logging on the project has been carried out by Empire Metals full time geologists and contractors. AC logging is qualitative. RC chips were collected in chip trays. Photographs of chip trays were captured.

  • Rock chips were collected as part of a detailed surface geological mapping program. Qualitative field logging of the rocks was completed in the field including assessment of weathering, lithology, alteration, veining, mineralisation and mineralogy by Empire Metals geologists and consultants.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

  • Air core (AC) samples were collected directly from an AC drill using a static cone splitter at 2m intervals down hole. Both dry and wet samples were collected. Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 within the numbering sequence. CRM's inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence. Blanks inserted at the beginning of the hole.

  • Reverse circulation (RC) samples were collected directly from an RC drill using a static cone splitter at 2m intervals down hole. Both dry and wet samples were collected. Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 within the numbering sequence. CRM's inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence. Blanks inserted at the beginning of the hole.

  • Diamond core samples were taken from the diamond core (PQ, HQ and NQ) that was sawn in half and then one half cut for assay samples and metallurgical samples. Samples were taken based on the geological logging of the drill holes. Standards inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence.

  • Sample preparation was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples, crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um.

  • Duplicate samples are all within tolerance limits and therefore no sample bias has been introduced.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

  • Sample preparation for all AC, RC and diamond samples was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples was to crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. AC and RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um.

  • Prior to October 2024 a 4 acid digest was used with ICPMS finish (4A/MS48) as the initial assay technique, if the Ti assay values were >2% Ti, the samples were re-assayed using a borate fusion digest to ensure complete digest of Ti minerals, these were then analysed by ICPOES (FP1/OM).

  • In October 2024 the analytical methodology was altered to reduce the number of initial elements analysed to 33. This was done with a 4-acid digest and samples analysed by ICPOES (4A/OE33). If Ti >2% then the samples were re-assayed using a borate fusion digest used and analysed by ICPOES (FP1/OM).

  • Certified analytical standards were inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence for all AC, RC and diamond samples.

  • Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 sample numbers within the numbering sequence for all AC and RC samples.

Verification of sampling and assaying

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

  • The use of twinned holes.

  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

  • Senior technical personnel from the Company (Exploration Manager and Senior Geologist) verified significant intersections.

  • Logging and sampling were recorded on digital logging and digital sample sheets. Data validation was completed by geologist on the rig. Information was imported into Empire Metals database after data validation by Empire geologists. Geological consultants were also used for data QAQC.

  • Digital data storage is managed by the company at its offices in Perth.

  • No adjustments or calibrations have been made to any assay data.

  • Two twinned holes were drilled at the Thomas prospect, the original RC holes were twinned with AC holes to determine if the AC would provide equivalent sample integrity and similar grade. The analysis done on the results showed that there was no problem with sample size or integrity and the grade over the length of the same size hole was within 0.5% TiO2 i.e. 6.5% TiO2 in original RC hole and 6.1% TiO2 in twinned AC hole.

  • All QAQC samples, blanks, duplicates and CRM's display results within acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.

Location of data points

  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

  • Specification of the grid system used.

  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

  • Drill hole collar locations drilled between March 2023 and February 2025 were surveyed by Empire geologists using a handheld Garmin GPS with the expected relative accuracy of 4m for easting, northing and elevation coordinates. Drill hole collars from March 2025 were picked up by a licenced surveyor using a digital GPS to an accuracy of 20mm in easting, northing and elevation coordinates. Collar locations are recorded in the Empire Metals database

  • The grid system used is GDA94.

  • Downhole surveys for all angled RC and diamond holes were completed every 10-30m downhole using a Reflex Ez-GyroN tool after the completion of drilling. Downhole azimuth and dip data is recorded in the Empire Metals database.

  • Rock chip sample locations are determined by handheld GPS with and accuracy of approximately 4m.

Data spacing and distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.

  • Drillhole spacing is considered sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for a Mineral Resource estimation.

  • Drillhole spacing is mainly in the range 400m x 200m, closer spaced drilling (100m x 100m) was done to test geological continuity and grade variability whilst also generating samples for bulk metallurgy testwork.

  • Rock chip sample spacing has been determined solely by geological mapping and no grade continuity is implied.

  • Sample compositing has been applied to reported exploration results of diamond drillholes as the sample length of individual samples varies and therefore a weighted average has been used to provide the TiO2 intercepts for those holes.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

  • Angled drilling has been in 2 orientated directions, initially at 270° as strike of underlying rocks not certain and then orientated perpendicular to the strike of the beds (240°).

  • No sampling bias is considered to have been introduced by the existing sampling orientation. The grade continuity of the mineral resource has been demonstrated across every hole that has contained mineralisation.

  • The orientation of the drilling is not considered to have introduced sampling bias due to the highly homogeneous nature of the deposit.

Sample security

  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.

  • Diamond core samples were collected and placed in calico sample bags pre-printed with a unique sample ID at Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs. 5 calico sample bags were placed in a poly weave bags which was cabled tied closed at the top and put in order in the core yard.

  • RC samples were collected directly from the drill rig in calico sample bags which are pre-printed with a unique sample number. 5 calico sample bags were placed in a poly weave bag and cabled-tied closed at the top. Poly weave bags were transported back to Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs and stored there in order before transport to Perth.

  • AC samples were collected directly from the drill rig in calico sample bags which are pre-printed with a unique sample number. 5 calico sample bags were placed in a poly weave bag and cabled-tied closed at the top. Poly weave bags were transported back to Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs and stored there in order before transport to Perth.

  • Rock chip samples were placed in numbered calico bags which were placed in a poly weave bag and cabled tied closed at the top. Poly weave bags were transported back to Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs and stored there in order before transport to Perth.

  • Poly weave sample bags were transported to Intertek Minerals, Maddington WA. Samples were shipped using Empire vehicles or using transport haulage from Geraldton or Perth for larger sample dispatches.

  • Refinement of the transportation process meant that the polyweave bags were placed into industrial bulka bags which were individually numbered and the samples contained in the bulka bag recorded on the bag for enhanced chain of custody.

  • Sample dispatch orders containing the sample numbers, the amount of samples and the method of analysis were generated by Empire geologists and digitally sent to Intertek in Maddington where the samples had been taken.

Audits or reviews

  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

  • No audits or reviews have been conducted in relation to the current drilling program.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

  • Exploration Licences E70/5465, E70/5876, E70/6320 and E70/6323 are held in a Joint Venture between Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd (70%) a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire Metals Ltd and Century Minerals Pty Ltd (30%).

  • There are no overriding royalties on the project.

  • The project is centred 310km north of Perth and 150km southeast of Geraldton, WA. The tenement area is approximately 1,000km2 in area.

  • Native flora assessments using the WA Governments Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions flora database were completed to identify priority flora species that should be avoided when carrying out exploration.

  • There are 2 nature reserves within the tenement package totalling 37 km2.

  • The tenements sit within the Yamatji Southern Corporation determined land area. There are only 2 registered sites within the main areas of interest.

  • The tenements are kept in good standing with all regulatory approvals having been met. There are no known impediments to operate in the area

Exploration done by other parties

  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

  • Between the years 1966-1993 Kennecott, Carpentaria (MIM), BHP and CRA explored for sediment hosted copper deposits in the Pitfield Project area.

  • Kennecott (1966) completed surface geochemistry and drilled 10 diamond holes in the vicinity of Baxter's which intersected anomalous copper just outside the Pitfield licence.

  • Carpentaria Exploration (MIM) in early 1980's, again focussed their exploration work close the Baxter's mine and adjacent areas towards Arrino, and completed 460 shallow RAB holes over or immediately adjacent to the current Pitfield licence to the SSE of Baxter's. Carpentaria identified maximum copper values exceeding 1000ppm, with a further 44 holes exceeding 500ppm copper. The work defined a clear 2,500m NNW-SSE copper anomalous trend partly on the Pitfield licence and open to the south and east.

  • Carpentaria drilled 4 diamond holes which returned strongly anomalous copper including in DH3a, the only hole collared on Pitfield, which returned numerous values exceeding 500ppm up to 1280 ppm Cu with fracture controlled and disseminated native copper and chalcopyrite observed.

  • BHP (1984) completed shallow RAB and 4 stratigraphic diamond holes successfully testing the western contact of the Yandanooka basin with basement Mullingarra gneiss. BHP failed to intersect any significant metal anomalism. In addition, BHP completed several lines of IP geophysics over the drilled area.

  • CRA (1993) completed soil sampling, auger sampling building on the work of Carpentaria and 2 diamond holes, the southern hole being located on the Pitfield licence recording moderate copper anomalism with a maximum value of 570ppm (4m composite samples of chipped drill core) associated with fracture-controlled malachite and minor native copper. The auger work defined a significant Cu anomaly (plus Ag) over some 7km strike length.

  • No other significant exploration happened between 1993 and 2022.

Geology

  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

  • This is a globally unique stratabound sediment hosted titanium deposit. The titanium mineralisation is found within the sediments of the Yandanooka Basin which is located about 350km northeast of Perth. The basin margin in the west is the Mullingarra Complex and in the east the Darling Range, it is interpreted to be Neoproterozoic in age.

  • The basin fill comprises coarse to fine grained sandstones, conglomerates and interbedded sandstones and siltstones with the basin interpreted to be up to 9km thick. The dominant strike of the beds is 330° with beds dipping 45-65º to the east, field work has not identified any major faulting. However, both airborne magnetics and gravity show strong crustal lineaments in the data.

  • The titanium mineralisation is associated predominantly with anatase and rutile in the weathered cap and titanite and rutile in the fresh bedrock. The Ti mineralisation is associated with 3 distinct phases whereby a Ti-rich magma was intruded close to surface and eroded into a shallow basin whereby Ti upgrading happened as the sediments were sorted by a natural density-based segregation. A subsequent hydrothermal event related to regional greenschist metamorphism has altered the host sediments and Ti minerals within the sediments and produced an alteration assemblage dominated by titanite (CaTiSiO5), hematite, epidote, carbonate and chlorite. The mineralisation was further upgraded by intense weathering altering the titanite to anatase by removal of the Ca and Si.

  • The mineralisation is completely stratabound and the best mineralisation is found within the weathered cap whereby the sandstones, siltstone and conglomerates have been altered to saprolite, predominantly quartz and kaolin and the titanite (CaTiSiO5) has altered to anatase (TiO2). The weathered bedrock consists of altered rock, but weathering is less intense, quartz and kaolin are predominant but as the weathering profile turns to fresher material there is an increase in chlorite, epidote, mica, hematite and carbonate. The anatase becomes less and the titanite increases.

Drill hole Information

  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar

    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

    • dip and azimuth of the hole

    • down hole length and interception depth

    • hole length.

  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Total Depth

Dip

Azimuth

Interval

DD23COS001

370715

6738050

320

400.4

-61.94

236.02

173.2m @ 5.76% TiO2 from 18.6m

DD23TOM001

373435

6726485

280

408.5

-60.57

268.41

297.1m @ 6.10% TiO2 from 111.4m

DD24COS002

369845

6738623

303

201.9

-60.12

270.9

201.8m @ 6.32% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24COS003

369670

6739127

296

201.8

-60.14

270.46

201.8m @ 6.14% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24TOM002

374175

6727216

299

201.8

-60.21

269.55

201.8m @ 4.95% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24TOM003

373307

6726036

281

201.8

-60.96

270.55

181.9m @ 6.83% TiO2 from 19.9m

RC23COS002

373243

6737708

303

96

-61.48

271.49

90m @ 4.00% TiO2 from 6.0m

RC23COS003

373811

6737631

301

70

-60

270

60m @ 4.00% TiO2 from 10.0m

RC23COS004

369441

6738618

299

154

-59.52

268.86

154m @ 5.50% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS005

369728

6738815

289

154

-60

270

148m @ 6.18% TiO2 from 6.0m

RC23COS006

370118

6738850

298

154

-60

270

154m @ 5.18% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS007

370383

6738869

301

154

-59.73

268.18

154m @ 5.79% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS008

371179

6737957

332

154

-60.74

269.5

154.0m @ 2.77% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS009

369647

6737881

322

154

-59.59

271.01

154.0m @ 5.01% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS010

369799

6737456

320

154

-60

270

154.0m @ 4.98% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS011

370389

6738005

333

154

-60

270

154.0m @ 4.53% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS012

372065

6738992

326

154

-60

270

126.0m @ 2.42% TiO2 from 28.0m

RC23COS013

371359

6741021

315

148

-60.38

273.64

148.0m @ 2.38% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23COS014

372200

6741309

314

148

-60.36

273.34

146.0m @ 3.23% TiO2 from 2.0m

RC23KAD004

372207

6728859

311

148

-60.63

270.47

148.0m @ 4.06% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23KAD005

371765

6728857

323

148

-62.04

268.05

148.0m @ 4.62% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23KAD006

371390

6728854

318

148

-60

270

134.0m @ 3.34% TiO2 from 14.0m

RC23TOM001

373440

6726500

280

148

-61.32

270.328

138.0m @ 4.67% TiO2 from 10.0m

RC23TOM002

373214

6726484

278

180

-55

270

168.0m @ 6.91% TiO2 from 12.0m

RC23TOM003

373070

6726937

293

180

-55

270

180.0m @ 6.14% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM004

373836

6726664

281

154

-60

270

154.0m @ 5.38% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM005

374171

6727169

288

154

-60

270

154.0m @ 5.13% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM006

374700

6726657

276

154

-60

270

154.0m @ 3.83% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM007

374310

6726651

276

154

-60

270

154.0m @ 4.99% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM008

374675

6727103

274

154

-60

270

154.0m @ 3.83% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM009

374944

6725415

266

142

-60

270

142.0m @ 2.84% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM010

374715

6725386

271

148

-60

270

148.0m @ 3.84% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC23TOM011

373691

6725855

272

144

-61.26

274.81

138.0m @ 4.41% TiO2 from 6.0m

RC24COS015

369852

6740326

340

148

-72.08

272.89

132.0m @ 5.68% TiO2 from 16.0m

RC24COS016

370095

6739746

333

148

-71.32

270.64

136.0m @ 6.08% TiO2 from 12.0m

RC24COS017

369812

6739643

322

148

-69.03

269.01

148.0m @ 5.55% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS018

369445

6739556

317

148

-69.69

273.41

148.0m @ 6.30% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS019

369895

6738264

316

148

-69.35

269.51

148.0m @ 6.49% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS020

370258

6738318

312

148

-70.26

270.78

148.0m @ 5.16% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS021

370629

6738361

285

148

-71

271.42

148.0m @ 5.81% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS022

370507

6737510

331

148

-70.92

272.52

148.0m @ 4.08% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS023

371037

6737505

339

148

-70.73

272.04

148.0m @ 4.94% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS024

370347

6736595

324

148

-70.18

268.86

148.0m @ 4.77% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS025

371401

6736574

312

148

-70.31

273.11

148.0m @ 4.92% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS026

370776

6735770

328

150

-70.33

268.54

150.0m @ 3.88% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS027

371546

6735757

309

150

-70.87

269.49

150.0m @ 6.02% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS028

371923

6735766

315

154

-70.63

269.22

154.0m @ 2.44% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS029

373222

6733611

284

154

-70.13

271.5

154.0m @ 3.83% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS030

372291

6733611

306

154

-70.08

273.81

154.0m @ 6.05% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS031

371255

6734645

348

154

-71.37

272.12

154.0m @ 3.11% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS032

371875

6734617

318

154

-71.13

269.95

154.0m @ 6.31% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS033

373358

6735814

300

154

-70.27

268.97

154.0m @ 3.28% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24COS034

372780

6734632

320

154

-69.31

270.47

154.0m @ 4.43% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM012

375491

6720393

300

154

-70.31

271.6

154.0m @ 3.12% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM013

374903

6720384

291

154

-70.68

268.91

154.0m @ 4.51% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM014

375019

6721403

277

154

-71.88

272.04

142.0m @ 4.01% TiO2 from 12.0m

RC24TOM015

374195

6722453

288

154

-71.69

270.58

154.0m @ 5.30% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM016

374818

6722464

292

154

-71.49

270.64

154.0m @ 4.78% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM017

374538

6723753

277

154

-70.07

270.68

134.0m @ 4.76% TiO2 from 20.0m

RC24TOM018

374090

6723708

286

154

-70.67

268.43

154.0m @ 5.13% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM019

374239

6724317

296

154

-70.81

268.42

154.0m @ 5.29% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM020

373649

6723472

285

154

-67.81

266.94

154.0m @ 4.89% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM021

373699

6724326

308

154

-70.22

270.47

154.0m @ 6.44% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM022

373329

6724796

308

154

-70.8

270.9

154.0m @ 6.76% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM023

373639

6724978

301

154

-70.05

272.26

154.0m @ 5.83% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM024

373512

6725562

289

154

-69.57

268.64

154.0m @ 5.82% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM025

374129

6725497

289

154

-79.91

271.8

154.0m @ 5.96% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM026

374179

6725039

292

154

-70.4

278.7

154.0m @ 5.39% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM027

373785

6727186

293

154

-70.32

269.71

154.0m @ 5.91% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM028

373851

6726206

269

154

-71.54

271.42

154.0m @ 5.77% TiO2 from 0.0m

RC24TOM029

373063

6727257

315

154

-69.9

272.66

152.0m @ 5.61% TiO2 from 2.0m

RC24TOM030

372871

6727570

314

154

-69.99

88.11

154.0m @ 5.12% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24COS004

369997

6737088

328

78.7

-60.66

240.71

78.7m @ 5.55% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24COS005

370830

6738034

329

48.7

-59.47

242.64

48.7m @ 5.99% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24COS006

369820

6738289.1

306

48.4

-59.96

240.95

48.4m @ 6.14% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24COS007

369939

6739725

306

62.7

-60.18

236.89

Whole core to met test

DD24COS008

369602

6739755

302

72.7

-61.5

231.12

Whole core to met test

DD24TOM004

373566

6724538

309

75.4

-60.73

236.19

Whole core to met test

DD24TOM005

373469

6724805

314

81.4

-60.34

237.66

Whole core to met test

DD24TOM006

373947

6724741

303

72.6

-60.05

240.02

72.6m @ 5.48% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24TOM007

374150

6724504

302

65.8

-60.89

243.54

54.3m @ 5.66% TiO2 from 0.0m

DD24TOM008

373245

6726696

289

72.6

-60.79

240.96

72.6m @ 5.70% TiO2 from 0.0m

AC25COS001

369985

6737084.2

323

68

-60

240

60m @ 6.30% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS002

369796

6737462

317

48

-60

270

48m @ 6.02% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS003

369631

6737453.2

310

36

-90

0

32m @ 4.83% TiO2 from 4m

AC25COS004

369912

6737556

319

44

-90

0

24m @ 5.41% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS005

370062

6737577.1

322

40

-90

0

34m @ 6.12% TiO2 from 6m

AC25COS006

370139

6737530.4

322

51

-90

0

50m @ 6.25% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS007

370043

6737496.2

324

48

-90

0

32m @ 6.35% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS008

369945

6737463.6

323

46

-90

0

40m @ 4.11% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS009

369863

6737419.3

320

48

-90

0

48m @ 5.04% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS010

369760

6737393.5

319

45

-90

0

38m @ 4.20% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS011

369664

6737353.2

316

44

-90

0

44m @ 3.76% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS012

369703

6737267.2

320

40

-90

0

34m @ 4.15% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS013

369792

6737303.5

323

53

-90

0

53m @ 3.48% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS014

369889

6737333.9

325

50

-90

0

50m @ 5.00% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS015

369983

6737369.4

326

52

-90

0

52m @ 5.23% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS016

370076

6737403.3

324

50

-90

0

50m @ 6.54% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS017

370169

6737435.8

325

52

-90

0

52m @ 6.40% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS018

370201

6737338.5

327

56

-90

0

56m @ 5.08% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS019

370104

6737305.4

326

56

-90

0

56m @ 5.67% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS020

370012

6737272.2

328

50

-90

0

50m @ 4.23% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS021

369917

6737239.9

323

55

-90

0

55m @ 5.77% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS022

369823

6737211.2

321

48

-90

0

48m @ 3.99% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS023

369730

6737176.5

318

46

-90

0

36m @ 4.49% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS024

369726

6737110.2

314

40

-90

0

40m @ 3.87% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS025

369860

6737113.3

317

42

-90

0

42m @ 4.33% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS026

369953

6737145.9

323

58

-90

0

58m @ 6.22% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS027

370045

6737183.4

326

54

-90

0

54m @ 4.81% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS028

370144

6737214.4

327

56

-90

0

56m @ 6.55% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS029

370238

6737247

327

56

-90

0

56m @ 6.51% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS030

370270

6737155.1

326

60

-90

0

60m @ 5.61% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS031

370175

6737121

325

52

-90

0

52m @ 6.55% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS032

370079

6737086.5

324

56

-90

0

56m @ 4.68% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS033

369987

6737054

322

58

-90

0

58m @ 5.02% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS034

369891

6737020.3

317

51

-90

0

51m @ 3.94% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS035

369933

6736919.6

318

46

-90

0

46m @ 3.73% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS036

370019

6736958.6

320

46

-90

0

46m @ 6.81% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS037

370114

6736993.2

323

54

-90

0

54m @ 5.23% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS038

370207

6737024.8

324

52

-90

0

52m @ 6.74% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS039

370282

6737058

325

48

-90

0

50m @ 6.24% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS040

370053

6736867.7

321

48

-90

0

48m @ 5.03% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS041

370148

6736895.9

323

52

-90

0

52m @ 5.43% TiO2 from 0m

AC25COS042

370242

6736931.5

325

56

-90

0

56m @ 7.15% TiO2 from 0m

AC25TOM001

373330

6724794.2

305

59

-70

270

59m @ 6.17% TiO2 from 0m

AC25TOM002

373699

6724327

298

66

-70

270

62m @ 6.39% TiO2 from 4m

AC25TOM003

373743

6724164.6

295

56

-90

0

56m @ 6.16% TiO2 from 0m

AC25TOM004

373716

6724260.4

297

52

-90

0

48m @ 5.90% TiO2 from 4m

AC25TOM005

373679

6724350.4

299

58

-90

0

54m @ 5.80% TiO2 from 4m

AC25TOM006

373650

6724136.4

295

60

-90

0

59m @ 6.36% TiO2 from 1m

AC25TOM007

373620

6724230.4

297

58

-90

0

58m @ 5.88% TiO2 from 0m

AC25TOM008

373592

6724327.3

299

62

-90

0

60m @ 6.20% TiO2 from 2m

AC25TOM009

373563

6724420.9

300

54

-90

0

52m @ 5.92% TiO2 from 2m

AC25TOM010

373551

6724106.3

296

45

-90

0

43m @ 6.59% TiO2 from 2m

AC25TOM011

373543

6724199.5

297

54

-90

0

52m @ 6.44% TiO2 from 2m

AC25TOM012

373329

6724786.9

305

56

-70

270

56m @ 5.73% TiO2 from 0m

AC25TOM013

373188

6724966.9

303

60

-90

0

58m @ 5.51% TiO2 from 2m

AC25TOM014

373226

6724838.7

305

58

-90

0

56m @ 6.16% TiO2 from 2m

AC25TOM015

373428

6724168.4

299

52

-90

0

52m @ 5.79% TiO2 from 0m

AC25TOM016

373398

6724267.2

300

52

-90

0

50m @ 6.34% TiO2 from 2m

AC25TOM017

373369

6724362.9

Data aggregation methods

  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

  • Sample compositing has been applied to reported exploration results of diamond drillholes as the sample length of individual samples varies and therefore a weighted average has been used to provide the TiO2 intercepts for those holes.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

  • The drilling at Pitfield has intersected TiO2 mineralisation in nearly every hole and in those holes nearly every hole has finished in mineralisation. Recent drilling in the southwestern corner of the project has drilled into holes that have very low grade mineralisation (<1.5% TiO2). The nature of the sediments is different with these holes being drilled into coarse grained immature sandstones. The results suggest that this is the western edge of the mineralisation, however further drilling to the west of these holes will need to confirm this.

  • The true width and strike thickness of the mineralisation cannot be reported as the eastern, southern and northern extents of the mineralisation are currently unknow after more than 380 drill holes.

Diagrams

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

  • Please refer to figures within the text and previous Empire Metals AIM announcements.

Balanced reporting

  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

  • The Company believes that the AIM announcement is a balanced report with all material results reported.

Other substantive exploration data

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

  • Everything meaningful and material is disclosed in the body of the report. Geological observations have been factored into the report and can also be found in previous Empire Metals Ltd AIM announcements.

Further work

  • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

  • Drilling in the next 12 months will consist of several AC, RC and diamond programs. There is infill drilling planned at the Thomas prospect that will be designed to take the inferred resources to indicated and indicated to measured where appropriate. Diamond drilling is planned to aid in the geotechnical understanding of the mineralisation as well as generate samples for metallurgical test work.

  • An exploration drill program will take place to identify the eastern and western limits of the mineralisation to determine the extent of this giant deposit. This drilling will also aid studies into mine planning and infrastructure location.

  • A mineral resource drill program with AC and RC will be undertaken at the Cosgrove Project with the aim of delivering a mineral resource estimate that will include both inferred and indicated resources.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)

Database integrity

  • Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

  • Data validation procedures used.

  • Data is verified by Empire geologists before being placed in the Empire database.

  • All data is stored and verified in an Access database.

  • Geological data is captured in Excel logging templates using referential validation. Once checked data is uploaded to MaxGeo Datashed software, managed by an external database consultant.

  • CSV tables for geological data are exported for use in geological modelling software.

  • De-surveying (the process of creating a three-dimensional drillhole trace) is conducted in either Leapfrog Geo or Datamine RM Pro. Inbuilt validation checks in both software packages are used to verify the data.

  • Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd (Empire) assume responsibility for the validity and accuracy of the data that supports the estimation of Mineral Resources at both Cosgrove and Thomas deposits (Pitfield Project).

Site visits

  • Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

  • If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.

  • The competent persons are employees of Empire Metals and have spent time at site.

  • SnowdenOptiro, geological consultants who have put the MRE model together have been to site to see site activities including AC drilling and sampling and looking at diamond drill core.

  • A site visit was conducted by Snowden Optiro, who is acting as a technical consultant to Empire.

  • Snowden Optiro have reviewed drilling and sampling procedures and provided guidance through drill spacing analysis.

  • Snowden Optiro are independent of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd and have no interest in the Project, other than providing technical support through written contractual agreements.

  • An independent data QA/QC process was undertaken by SnowdenOptiro geological consultants.

Geological interpretation

  • Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of ) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

  • Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

  • The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

  • The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

  • The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology.

  • Interpretation of mineralisation geometry is based on geological interpretation of the logging of AC, RC and diamond samples and assay results.

  • Geological interpretation of the underlying sediments and their current orientation has had a control on the mineralisation. The intense weathering of these sediments and the subsequent alteration of the existing mineralisation upgrading the titanite to anatase has also had a significant impact on the modelling of the deposit.

  • The deposit is extremely large and very homogeneous in the medium to large scale and therefore the grade and continuity of grade is not affected to any degree.

  • Geological and material type models have been constructed across both deposits at the Pitfield Project, which has used the extensive geochemical and lithological data available.

  • Diamond drilling has helped in understanding style of mineralisation at Pitfield and the extent of the weathering overprint (texture and nature of contacts). This work is further supported by multiple technical studies including metallurgy, mineralogy, and petrography.

  • The underlying geological model should be considered a fair representation of the lithological units at the Pitfield Project. The model is supported by orientated diamond drilling and inclined reverse circulation drilling that has been drilled perpendicular to the stratigraphic sequence. The objective of shallower air core drilling was primarily focused on understanding the depth and lateral extent of weathered cap.

  • The geological model has been simplified to represent the distribution of the conglomerate horizons, with all other units where not cover or laterite determined to be the remaining Yandanooka silt/sandstone package. The orientation and thickness of the conglomerate can be traced across multiple drill sections. An observation is that the conglomerate interbeds appear to demonstrate a lower grade of titanium mineralisation, than that of the sands/siltstones.

  • The material model details the distribution of cover (sands/soil/organics), laterite, saprolite (both upper and lower), weathered sandstone/conglomerates (transitional and saprock) and fresh rock.

  • Secondary weathering processes are interpreted to have acted both vertically and laterally, as such the search and continuity modelling honour this observation. It is plausible that the mineralisation event could be inclined to the east to follow the stratigraphic bedding which strikes northwest-southeast at approximately 340° and dipping 40-65° towards the northeast. However, secondary weathering events are assessed as a higher priority.

  • Mineralisation is ubiquitous throughout the sandstone package, with a lower modelling cut-off approximately 2% TiO2 demarking a northwest corridor on the western side of the deposits The eastern contact is not fully resolved by drilling and appears more gradational.

  • Both deposits have undergone extensive haematite-carbonate-epidote-chlorite alteration and an associated titanium mineralisation event. Secondary weathering is pervasive with both lateritic and kaolinsation processes, leading to an extensive 'weathered cap' extending to an average of 30-50 m below surface. Weathering has resulted in a chemical alteration of the primary titanite to anatase,. Associated gauge minerals are hematite, quartz, carbonate, and albite (sodium feldspar).

  • Both deposits share similar characteristics, albeit the weathering profile is deeper at Thomas than that at Cosgrove.

As with all deposits further drilling will improve the geological understanding of the mineralisation/weathering processes. The Competent Person has reflected this in the resource classification applied.

Dimensions

  • The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource.

  • The mineral resource estimate at the Thomas prospect is a subset of the much larger TiO2 mineralisation found at Pitfield. Currently the mineralisation at Pitfield has been identified in drilling over a strike length of 35km and a width of 5km.

  • The Cosgrove deposit is modelled to cover an area 7.5 km(N) and 4.0 km(E) and to a depth of 400 m.

  • The Thomas deposit is modelled to cover an area 8.0 km(N) by 5.0 km(E) and to a depth of 400 m.

Estimation and modelling techniques

  • The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used.

  • The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data.

  • The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.

  • Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).

  • In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed.

  • Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

  • Any assumptions about correlation between variables.

  • Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates.

  • Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping.

  • The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available.

  • The listed Mineral Resources are the first estimated for the Pitfield Project.

  • Geological modelling was conducted using Leapfrog Geo software, with statistical and geostatistical evaluation completed using Datamine's Snowden Supervisor software and estimation and reporting finalised using Datamine Studio RM Pro.

  • The estimation of Mineral Resources uses all available drill data (air core, reverse circulation, and diamond). Thomas comprises 259 holes, for 18,116 meters of drilling. Cosgrove totals 87 holes for 4,570 metres drilling.

  • Twin drillhole studies were completed to evaluate and test for sampling bias between drilling methods, given the style of mineralisation no material bias was determined, and no factoring was applied between drill types.

  • Drilling at the Thomas deposit varies from the close spaced drilling at 100 m by 100 m centres but generally honours a dice five configuration of air core drilled on a 400 m(N) by 200 m(E) grid, which is infilled with an offset grid of reverse circulation drilling using a 400 m(N) by 400 m(E) pattern. All Indicated Resources comprise a drill spacing between 100 m by 100 m (in the close spaced drilling area) and no more than 300 m between drillholes.

  • Various drillhole spacing exercises were conducted prior to the Mineral Resource Estimate and subsequent 2025 drill campaign. The objective of these studies was to determine the appropriate drill spacing derived from conditional simulation studies. The results from these studies indicated that a drill spacing using an offset grid approximating a 200 m(E) and 400 m(N) grid would be sufficient given the low variability in the grade and homogenous nature of mineralisation, with the deposit sharing parallels with other bulk commodity deposits such as bauxite.

  • Cosgrove comprises close spaced drilling, like at Thomas, however, lacks the systematic grid drilling which has not been conducted. The classification applied at Cosgrove represents this data configuration.

  • All geochemical data are reported parts per million, which was converted to percentage All elements of interest were converted to their respective oxide minerals using established stoichiometric conversion ratios. Iron was assessed to be hematite (Fe2O3).

  • Exploratory data analysis was used to assess lower mineralisation cut-offs. Support from geological modelling indicated a lower threshold approximating 2% TiO2 was reasonable threshold which marks a mineralised corridor, striking northwest-southwest on the western margin. The eastern margin appears more gradational in nature.

  • Elemental distributions varied between weathering domains, and as such estimation domains were defined from a combination of weathering and mineralisation domains.

  • Four estimation domains were defined for TiO2, Fe and Al. 500 - cover, 1000 - laterite, 2000 - combined saprolite, weathered and fresh, 3000 - fresh conglomerate. At Thomas these were further sub-divided to account for low grade (100) and higher-grade TiO2 mineralisation.

  • Six estimation domains were defined for Ca, Mg, Na and K. 500 - cover, 1000 - laterite, 2000 - saprolite, 3000 - weathered, 4000 - fresh and 5000 - fresh conglomerate. These were then further sub-divided on for low and high-grade mineralisation at Thomas.

  • Cosgrove honoured the same estimation domains, however, did not require the sub-domaining for grade mineralisation as the western margin has not been clearly defined.

  • All data was composited honouring material type domains. The compositing length chosen was 2 m and reflects the typical sampling interval as most of the drill data was derived from air core or reverse circulation drilling. No residuals were discarded, and metal checks confirmed the validity of the compositing process.

  • No top-cutting was required due to the low coefficients of variation exhibited by the sample population and typical for this style of mineralisation.

  • All the elements used their own variogram models but honoured the same sample neighbourhoods and search orientations.

  • Variograms were modelled separately for each deposit using normal scores transformed data, which was back transformed on export. At Thomas, the nugget effect was modelled at <20% of total variance, with the remaining three structures modelled at 155 m (0.31), 285 m (0.11), and 535 m (0.41). The variogram is aligned 000->345 for the major direction, 00->255 for the semi-major and 90->000 for the minor (vertical). Cosgrove has less data outside of the closely spaced drill area. At Cosgrove, the nugget effect accounted for approximately 25% of variance of the data. The remaining two structures were modelled at 125 m(0.316) and 375 m(0.435). The orientations were like Thomas, however favoured a slight rotation of the major to 00->340 was used, with 00->070 for the semi-major and 90->00 for the minor.

  • TiO2, was estimated into parent block cells using ordinary kriging. The parent blocks were discretised to a 5 by 5 by 5 grids of points. The block size was chosen from a consideration of mining selectivity, kriging neighbourhood analysis and drillhole sample configuration.

  • A parent block size of 50 m(X) by 50 m(Y) by 10 m(Z) was used with sub-celling 2 m in all directions permitted.

  • The block model was coded for material type, lithology, mineralisation domains.

  • A three-pass estimation strategy was adopted.

    • The first pass searching to the full range of the modelled variograms for TiO2 analyte and using a minimum of ten and a maximum of 20 samples and a bore hole restrictor of a max of five samples from anyone hole.

    • The second pass expanded the search radius by 1.5 times, whilst maintaining the sample pairs and bore hole restrictor.

    • The third pass used a further expanded search criteria of three times, however with a reduction in sample pairs to a minimum of five and maximum of ten samples, maintaining the bore hole restrictor of five samples per hole.

  • Any blocks not estimated in three passes were hard coded the mean grade of the estimation domain and flagged in the model and excluded from classified resources.

  • Due to the size of the deposits and extrapolation on the margins, validation was only conducted on classified resources and corresponding samples within the classified resource perimeter. This comprised an assessment of the kriging metrics (kriging variance, efficiency, and slope of regression). An assessment of number of samples used the average distance of samples to the block centre and drill hole spacing. Additionally, previous conditional simulation drillhole spacing studies were compared back to the ordinary kriged estimate.

  • Density was assigned based on weathering (see density section).

  • Internal workings were captured in a supporting Mineral Resource workbook, which documents decision points and analysis.

  • Grade tonnage sensitivity reporting was assessed using incremental cut-offs of 0.5% from 0% to 6% TiO2.

Moisture

  • Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content.

  • Tonnes have been estimated on a dry basis.

Cut-off parameters

  • The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied.

  • A marginal cut-off grade of 2.36% TiO2 is calculated is derived from Total ore cost / (Process recovery*(Price*(1-Royalty)-Product Transport))*100

  • The Mineral Resource is reported above a 2.5% TiO2 cut-off.

  • Sensitivity to cut-off grade is presented in the main body of the text along with a grade-tonnage curve.

Mining factors or assumptions

  • Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made.

  • Reasonable Prospects of Economic Extraction have been demonstrated for both Cosgrove and Thomas deposits via the use of an optimised pit shell (RF1) to spatially constrain the Mineral Resources.

  • Mining is expected to reflect a bulk mining scenario via conventional truck and shovel equipment. However, no studies have been conducted at this stage due to no declared Mineral Resources existing for Pitfield.

  • The region is well services by infrastructure; rail and road and port facilities located within 120 km of Geraldton. The Three-Springs area comprises gas and high voltage infrastructure. Empire is also assessing low carbon options such as wind/solar and potentially geothermal energy.

  • The optimisaiton has assumed certain early-stage engineering criteria which are outlined below for transparency.

    • No dilution or recover modifiers have been applied, assuming a bulk mining scenario and inline with Mineral Sands operations

    • A process recovery of 70% is applied irrespective of weathering type.

    • A titanium product price of US$2,500/t is supported with the production of a high value finishing product. Empire provided guidance to Snowden Optiro, which reflects a conservative five-year historical Tier-1 pigment price, informed by industry expert TiPMC

    • Mining cost is estimated at US$3/t with an incremental ore cost of US$0.5/t and inline with other bulk commodity costs.

    • Processing costs are estimated at US$38/t and assume that a high value end use product is produced. Further work is required with respect to locating a suitable hydromet facility.

    • G&A costs are envisaged to be US$1.5/t.

    • Transport costs are benchmarked by noting a 160 km haulage to Geraldton Port at US$20/t.

    • State royalty is benchmarked at 2.5%.

    • Geotechnical parameters range between 40-45 degrees for open pit wall angles. The open pit is expected to be shallow targeting the weathered cap.

Metallurgical factors or assumptions

  • The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made.

  • Metallurgical testwork has been undertaken on a range of samples from the exploration program.

  • Focus of the testwork has been on the weathered zones.

  • Multiple samples from diamond drilling and AC drilling programmes have been selected for metallurgical testwork. The program has three key areas - understanding the mineralogy and physical characteristics of the mineralisation that influence metallurgical performance, mineral separation process development and elemental extraction process development.

  • Testwork is being managed by Empire Metals' technical team and being undertaken at a number of commercial laboratories in Perth, Western Australia.

  • Progress results have been reported, including most recently:

    • "Breakthrough in Process development 28/08/25

    • "Team Expansion and Bulk Met testing commences" 16/07/25

    • "Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achieved" 09/06/25

    • "High-Purity TI2 Product achieved" 10/03/25

    • "Significant Progress Achieved on Process Flowsheet" 13/02/25

  • This work is unoptimized, and further testwork is in progress and planned. A wide range of possible flowsheets are still being assessed for metallurgical performance and cost.

  • The metallurgical development testwork is being undertaken in conjunction with engineering studies. A desk top study is currently in progress, with plans to complete more detailed studies as the testwork program and wider project progresses

  • Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd has committed substantial financial resources to the development of metallurgical flowsheets and commercialisation of different titanium products (high and low-value products, pigments, feedstock, or sponge metals).

  • The approach has involved extensive metallurgical field programmes on exploration diamond core, bulk samples, and finalised test products. This is supported by a dedicated full-time Process Development Manager, Commercial Manager and Marketing Manager.

  • The most recent test work (see announcement dated 4 September 2025) indicates that a conceptual flow sheet using conventional processing routes can produce a high-purity (+99% TiO2 product). Additionally, that the mineralisation and potential ore is non-refractory and free of deleterious elements (radioactive elements, phosphorus, vanadium, chromium). Recoveries from the weathered material are expected to achieve between 67-77%.

  • Early metallurgical test work focused on fresh mineralisation which demonstrated viability. Empire's focus has now shifted towards the weathered cap due to the shallow and lateral extent of this horizon and amenability to traditional processing routes.

  • Detailed mineralogical test work has been collected using TIMA and XRD analysis on metallurgical drill core samples and supported by microprobe analysis conducted by CSIRO in Melbourne.

  • Future studies are on track to address scalability studies / bulk material handling trials and pilot plant processing.

  • Commercialis