Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Mineral Resource Estimate Confirms Pitfield's World Dominant Titanium Discovery

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to report a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at its Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). The MRE is reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee ('JORC') 2012 Code (The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves) and includes both Indicated and Inferred categories.

Highlights

One of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally1, totalling:

2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2

The MRE is reported only for Pitfield's Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, and contains an in-situ Weathered Zone, inclusive of both the saprolite and weathered bedrock, of:

1.26 billion tonnes grading 5.2% TiO2 for 65.6 million tonnes of contained TiO2

The MRE also includes a significant Indicated Resource category, predominantly at the Thomas deposit, of:

697 million tonnes grading 5.3% TiO2 for 37.2 million tonnes contained TiO2

Multi-generational mine life: the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits that contain the MRE extend over 39km 2 and 20km 2 respectively, however they represent less than 20% of the known mineralised surface area. The underlying geophysical anomaly extends for kilometres below the extent of the current depth of drilling.

High-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation: occurs from surface, showing exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip.

Rapid Product Development Success: Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2 with negligible impurities, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment production.

Friable, in-situ weathered zone: contains naturally forming TiO2 minerals, anatase and rutile, suitable for low-cost strip mining , with no overburden, no inter-burden, and no blasting required.

Drilling at Thomas has defined a large, high-grade central core averaging circa 6% TiO2 across a continuous 3.6km strike length and over 2km width , expected to provide sufficient feedstock for over 30 years of initial mine life .

Further resource expansion planned: additional drilling is expected to increase the size of the maiden MRE and upgrade portions of the resource into Measured and Indicated categories .

Strategically located with access to global markets: Pitfield benefits from excellent logistics, with existing rail links to deep-water ports providing direct shipping access to Asia, USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, ensuring secure and efficient delivery to global titanium and critical mineral markets.

1US Geological Survey, 2025 Summary Sheets, World Resources of Titanium Minerals.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"Pitfield is truly one of the natural geological wonders of the world: a district scale, giant titanium rich ore deposit which has remained hidden in plain sight until recently discovered by Empire. Credit goes to our talented exploration and technical team who have delivered one of the world's largest titanium MRE, a metallurgical flowsheet and a saleable product, all within a remarkable short period of 30 months from our first drill hole.

"The incredible success achieved to date has only spurred our team's endeavours to untap the true potential of this phenomenal project and we remain focused on completing our processing optimisation testwork and moving rapidly into continuous piloting early next year. We have already commenced engineering, environmental and marketing studies which combined, will help confirm the commercial viability of Pitfield and form the basis for a Final Investment Decision."

Pitfield Mineral Resource Statement (100% basis)

The Pitfield MRE incorporates the titanium mineralisation hosted within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates as delineated through Diamond Core ('DD'), Reverse Circulation ('RC') and Aircore (AC) drilling, that is supplemented with geophysical surveys, surface mapping and soil and rock chip sampling.

The Pitfield MRE is being reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code and estimated by a Competent Person as defined by the Code. The Pitfield MRE contains a high percentage of Indicated category, highlighting the confidence level of the resource within the maiden statement.

Notably, the MRE consists of two, distinct, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ weathered bedrock zones referred to as the Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits, which are defined by an area of 11.75km2 and 2.9km2 respectively (refer Figure 2). The MRE is within the larger Thomas and Cosgrove prospect areas of a combined area of 59km2.

The MRE has been subdivided to show the potential mineralisation at each prospect separately. It has been further subdivided to show the range of mineralisation within the in-situ saprolite zone and weathered bedrock zones, both being enriched in titanium dioxide minerals (anatase and rutile) and extending from surface to an average depth of approximately 30m to 50m (Table 1). Additionally, the MRE includes the uppermost portion of the underlying fresh bedrock mineralisation, which is primarily enriched with the titanium mineral titanite, as well as some rutile and titanium-iron oxides, and is completely open at depth.

Table 1 below summarises the MRE for Pitfield's Thomas and Cosgrove deposits effective as of 13 October 2025 on a 100% basis. Empire owns 70% of Pitfield in a Joint Venture (JV) with Century Minerals Pty Ltd, which holds the remaining 30% JV interest. Empire is manager of the JV and the sole operator of the Project. Snowden Optiro was engaged to prepare a geological resource model for the MRE for Empire on the Pitfield Project. The MRE was reviewed and signed off in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) by Andrew Faragher (MAusIMM), Exploration Manager for Empire.

Table 1. Pitfield Project Mineral Resource Statement

Mineral Resource Estimate for the Thomas Deposit, Pitfield - October 2025 Domain Cut-Off Indicated Inferred Total Mineral Resource Material Type TiO2 (%) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) Tonnes (kt) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) Tonnes (kt) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) TiO2 Tonnes (kt) Laterite 2.5 33 3.0 1,000 20 5.0 1,000 53 3.8 2,000 Saprolite 95 5.3 5,000 70 4.3 3,000 165 4.8 8,000 Weathered 461 5.4 25,000 460 4.8 22,000 921 5.1 47,000 Fresh 52 5.8 3,000 580 4.8 28,000 632 4.9 31,000 Total 641 5.3 34,000 1,130 4.8 54,000 1,770 5.0 88,000 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cosgrove Deposit, Pitfield - October 2025 Domain Cut-Off Indicated Inferred Total Mineral Resource Material Type TiO2 (%) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) Tonnes (kt) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) Tonnes (kt) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) TiO2 Tonnes (kt) Laterite 2.5 1.2 5.8 70 7 5.8 406 8 5.8 476 Saprolite 11 6.4 700 15 6.0 900 26 6.2 1,600 Weathered 35 5.7 2,000 111 6.3 7,000 146 6.2 9,000 Fresh 9 5.3 480 240 5.4 13,000 249 5.4 13,480 Total 56 5.8 3,250 373 5.7 21,306 430 5.8 24,556 Combined Mineral Resource Estimates for the Pitfield Project - October 2025 Domain Cut-Off Indicated Inferred Total Mineral Resource Material Type TiO2 (%) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) Tonnes (kt) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) Tonnes (kt) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (%) TiO2 Tonnes (kt) Laterite 2.5 34 3.1 1,070 27 3.1 1,406 61 4.0 2,476 Saprolite 106 5.4 5,700 85 5.4 3,900 191 5.0 9,600 Weathered 496 5.4 27,000 571 5.4 29,000 1,067 5.2 56,000 Fresh 61 5.7 3,480 820 5.7 41,000 881 5.0 44,480 Total 697 5.3 37,250 1,503 5.0 75,306 2,200 5.1 112,556

Notes:

The preceding statements of Mineral Resources conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) 2012 Edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Minor discrepancies occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures. The MRE is reported above a 2.5% TiO2 cut-off, constrained to aReasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE)pitshell.

About the Pitfield Project

Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, with mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 1).

Figure 1. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services

Thomas and Cosgrove MRE

The MRE has been completed on the Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits, which are located approximately 10km south-west and north-west of the town of Three Springs respectively. The Thomas Deposit has significantly more drill holes then the Cosgrove Deposit, due to the extensive drilling programme that was completed there in July 2025 (announced 8 July 2025). The greater drilling density at Thomas has resulted in a far larger MRE at Thomas than at Cosgrove, however further MRE grid drilling (AC/RC) is planned at Cosgrove over the next six months. Further infill MRE drilling at the Thomas Deposit (AC/RC) is scheduled for Q1/Q2 CY 2026 with drill holes to be drilled on existing cleared track lines within native vegetation areas under a standard clearance permit, while diamond drilling is scheduled in Q4 CY 2025 at Thomas focused on metallurgical and geotechnical work.

It is important to note that the maiden MRE presented herein is constrained by only the current number and density of drill holes and not currently by geology or extent of TiO2 mineralisation. Additional resource development drilling is planned that is fully anticipated to both enlarge this maiden MRE but also provide for more higher confidence category tonnages, including both Measured and Indicated categories. This maiden MRE provides, without constraint, the basis for the preliminary engineering and economic studies that are underway.

Figure 2: MRE outlines for Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits with background images of airborne gravity survey results with the location of the AC, RC and DD drillholes

Geology and Mineralisation Style

Pitfield lies in a unique geological setting along the western boundary of the Yilgarn Craton, within the Yandanooka Basin which consists mainly of interbedded sandstones, siltstone and conglomerates. The Basin is situated between the Eurella Fault to the west and the Darling Range Fault to the east, and is interpreted to be approximately 9km deep. Crustal mapping by Geoscience Australia shows there are several deep crustal faults intersecting beneath the Yandanooka Basin and these faults are potentially the conduits of hydrothermal fluids that have strongly altered the host sediments and provided an upgrade to the titanium mineralisation.

The titanium mineralisation is associated predominantly with anatase and rutile in the weathered cap and titanite and rutile in the underlying fresh bedrock. Three distinct events have controlled the formation and nature of the titanium mineralisation. A Ti-rich magmatic intrusion was initially formed, uplifted and eroded into a shallow basin whereby titanium minerals were concentrated into beds as the sediments were sorted by a natural density-based segregation on a significantly larger extent than occurs in surficial mineral sand type deposits. A subsequent hydrothermal event and regional greenschist metamorphism then altered the host sediments and titanium minerals within the sediments and produced an alteration assemblage dominated by titanite (CaTiSiO5), hematite, epidote, carbonate and chlorite. The titanium mineralisation was further upgraded by intense weathering altering the titanite to anatase by removal of the calcium and silica. The consequence of this geological history has been the upgrading of TiO2 content in the ore mineralogy ultimately to >95% TiO2 in the anatase found in the weathered cap. Uniquely, nature has in fact done much of the processing for Empire at Pitfield.

The mineralisation is completely stratabound and the best mineralisation is found within the weathered cap whereby the sandstones, siltstone and conglomerates have been altered to saprolite, predominantly quartz and kaolin and the titanite has altered to anatase (TiO2). The weathered bedrock consists of altered rock, but weathering is less intense, quartz and kaolin are predominant but as the weathering profile turns to fresher material there is an increase in chlorite, epidote, mica, hematite and carbonate; the anatase content decreases and the titanite content increases.

The Pitfield MRE incorporates the Thomas and Cosgrove Deposits. Both Thomas and Cosgrove deposits (see Figures 2, 3 & 4) have near-surface, high-grade mineralisation that contains significant quantities of Indicated Mineral Resources. Thomas and Cosgrove both have large, high-grade central cores as per the Block Model. This in-situ weathered cap at Thomas alone would be sufficient to provide adequate feed for the first of several generational mine lives.

Figure 3. Thomas Deposit: Location with MRE outline and drill collars

Figure 4. Cosgrove Deposit: Location with MRE outline and drill collars

Drilling Techniques

Drilling was undertaken between 2023 and 2025 with all drilling managed entirely by Empire using contractors. RC holes were drilled at a diameter of 146mm, AC holes were drilled at a diameter of 90mm or 76mm. Diamond core holes were drilled using PQ3 (85mm,) HQ3 (61mm) or NQ2 (51mm) equipment. Drill core was oriented using the industry standard Reflex orientation tool.

Twin drilling was conducted between five drillhole pairs for a comparison of air core to both diamond and reverse circulation with little difference between the grade of the RC and AC twin drillholes.

Table 2: Drilling (drillholes with assays) metrics by prospect, year and hole type

Thomas Cosgrove Other Areas Year Hole Type Count Metres Count Metres Count Metres 2023 RC 11 1,712 13 1,848 36 5,343 DD 1 408 1 400 1 408 2024 RC 19 2,926 20 3,006 1 154 DD 7 771 7 715 2025 AC 183 8,679 42 2111 RC 40 3,776 Totals 261 18,271 83 8,080 38 5,905

Since commencing the maiden drilling campaign at Pitfield on 27 March 2023, Empire has completed 382 drill holes for a total 32,256 metres comprising:

17 DD drill holes for 2,704 m

140 RC drill holes for 18,764 m

225 AC drill holes for 10,797 m.

Sampling Techniques

Sampling at Thomas and Cosgrove utilised standard procedures employed across all drilling methods, with samples considered representative for the purposes of reporting.

Air core (AC) samples were collected directly from an AC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

Reverse circulation (RC) samples were collected directly from an RC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

Diamond core samples were taken from the diamond core (HQ and NQ) that was sawn in half, with half going for assay and other half retained in core tray. Hole drilled with PQ, predominantly for metallurgical samples, were cut in half and then one half cut in quarter. The quarter was sent for assay and the remaining three quarters retained for metallurgical sampling. Samples were taken based on the geological logging of the drill holes.

Sample Preparation and Assay

Sample preparation for all AC, RC and DD samples was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples was to crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. AC and RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um.

Prior to October 2024 a 4-acid digestion was used with ICP-MS finish (procedure 4A/MS48) as the initial assay technique. If the initial Ti values exceeded 2% Ti, the samples were re-assayed using a borate fusion digestion to ensure complete dissolution of Ti-bearing minerals, with a ICP-OES analytical finish (procedure FP1/OM).

In October 2024 the analytical methodology was modified to reduce the number of initial elements analysed to 33. The samples underwent a 4-acid digestion and were analysed by ICP-OES finish (procedure 4A/OE33). All samples with initial values exceeding 2% Ti were analysed again with an ICP-OES finish, but with a borate fusion digestion to ensure complete sample dissolution and total TiO2 mineral assaying.

Certified analytical standards were inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence for all AC, RC and DD samples.

Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 sample numbers within the numbering sequence for all AC and RC samples.

Bulk Density

A total of 42 bulk density values were collected from diamond drill core from both Thomas and Cosgrove; the samples came from the saprolite, weathered bedrock and fresh bedrock zones and were sent to Terra Petrophysics in O'Connor, Perth. The density determinations were made using conventional laboratory procedures. The buoyancy (specific gravity) method is used to determine bulk rock densities, after the samples are saturated with distilled water for 24 hours. Dry bulk densities are determined by dry weight divided by the buoyancy determined volume of each sample. Porosities are calculated from water saturated weights, dry weights, and the buoyancy-determined volume.

The accuracy of the buoyancy technique of density measurement is better than 0.1 grams per cubic centimetre. The results of the laboratory density determinations are reported in grams per cubic centimetre.

Estimation Methodology

Geological interpretation was completed using Leapfrog Geo (v 2025.2.1) software to construct a material type (cover, saprolite, weathered and fresh rock domains) model, which used a combination of geological logging and element geochemical data. A further geological model representing the principle lithological units was constructed using logging codes to represent the Yandanooka sandstone and interbedded conglomerate units present at both deposits. Mineralisation domains were defined using a lower modelling cut-off approximating a 2% TiO2 threshold, with a clear northwest-southeast trending boundary striking through both the Cosgrove and Thomas deposits.

Exploratory data analysis was then conducted by reviewing multi-element geochemical relationships for TiO2 with Al, Fe, Ca, Mg, K and Na in each of the forementioned domains. Estimation domains were defined based on weathering intensity and above and below the TiO2 modelling cut-off.

Drillholes were composited to 2m increments, representing the typical sampling interval used. Geostatistical analysis and grade continuity modelling was reviewed using Datamine's Snowden Supervisor Software (v8.15.2) and estimation conducted using Datamine's Studio RM Pro (v2.1.125.0).

The TiO2 grade was estimated using ordinary kriging, employing a three-pass estimation strategy within parent blocks measuring 50 m(X) by 50 m(Y) by 10 m(RL). Sub-blocking was permitted to 2m in all directions.

Variograms were modelled separately for each deposit using normal scores transformed data, which was back-transformed on export. At Thomas, the nugget effect was modelled at <20% of total variance, with the remaining three structures modelled at 155m (0.31), 285m (0.11), and 535m (0.41). The variogram is aligned 000->345 for the major direction, 00->255 for the semi-major and 90->000 for the minor (vertical). Cosgrove has less data outside of the closely spaced drill area. At Cosgrove, the nugget effect accounted for approximately 25% of variance of the data. The remaining two structures were modelled at 125m (0.316) and 375m (0.435). The orientations were like Thomas, however favoured a slight rotation of the major to 00->340 was used, with 00->070 for the semi-major and 90->00 for the minor.

Density was assigned to the parent blocks based on bulk densities determined form the Archimedes water immersion method, conducted at Terra Resources. A total of 40 samples from both deposits were submitted across all weathering types. Density were assigned to the block model on the basis of material type, as per Table 3 below.

Table 3: Bulk densities applied at Cosgrove and Thomas deposits

Material type Number of samples Mean bulk density t/m3 Applied bulk density t/m3 Cover (sand) 1 2.06 1.70 Laterite 1 1.78 1.78 Saprolite 6 2.02 2.02 Weathered sandstone 25 2.14 2.14 Fresh sandstone/conglomerate 7 3.07 3.07

Due to the size of the deposits, any un-estimated blocks were hard-coded and were flagged in the model by way of an indicator variable and excluded from classified Mineral Resources.

Figure 5. Thomas Deposit: MRE Block Model highlighting high grade core.

Figure 6. Cosgrove Deposit: MRE Block Model highlighting high grade zones.

Cut-off grade(s) and basis of selection

A cut-off grade of 2.5% TiO2 was used and determined from optimisation studies which indicated a break-even cut-off of 2.36% TiO2. Grade and tonnes have been reported within a constrained pit shell reported from a Whittle optimisation. The underlying parameters are listed in Table 4.

This decision was based on a high-level preliminary evaluation of potential modifying factors.

Table 4: Open pit RPEEE optimisation inputs

Item Units Value Comment Factors Dilution % 0 Snowden Optiro assumption - bulk commodity Mining recovery % 100 Snowden Optiro assumption - bulk commodity Process recovery % 70 Empire provided data Financial Price - TiO2 US$/t TiO2 (FOB) 2,500 Empire provided data to Snowden Optiro based on external expert advice Costs Mining US$/t rock 3 Empire provided data Incremental ore cost US$/t rock 0.5 Snowden Optiro assumption Processing US$/t rock 38 Empire provided assumption G&A US$/t rock 1.5 Snowden Optiro assumption Total ore cost 40 Product transport US$/t TiO2 20 160 km to Geraldton Port Royalty % price 2.5 WA state royalty Geotech Saprolite degrees 40 Snowden Optiro assumption Weathered/fresh degrees 45 Snowden Optiro assumption Marginal cut-off calculation % TiO2 2.36 Calculation

NB* Calculation derived from Total ore cost / (Process recovery*(Price*(1-Royalty)-Product Transport))*100

See JORC Table 1 Section 2 for more detailed explanation.

Future Drilling to Support MRE Upgrade in 2026

The MRE model is currently being reviewed to ensure future drilling supports an MRE upgrade in mid CY 2026, focused on conversion of some Indicated Resources to Measured at Thomas and Cosgrove deposits. This MRE upgrade would further assist with mine development planning, as well as growth in the overall resource from a substantial Cosgrove MRE grid drilling and Thomas infill drilling programmes, further bulk density work to increase density figure used and ongoing metallurgical test work focused on determining a final process flow sheet and end product specifications.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Cosgrove is estimated based on the limited drilling completed to date, with no MRE grid drilling completed on a large scale.

The Company has lodged a Programme of Works with the WA government's Department of Mining, Petroleum and Exploration to support an extensive grid drill out of the Cosgrove Deposit over the next six months. The grid drilling will be designed primarily based on the Thomas MRE grid drilling, being AC drilling on a 400m by 200m lines over a 2km by 5km area and infill RC drilling.

The Company plans to use this planned drilling as a basis to upgrade and expand the Cosgrove MRE.

Further drilling at the Thomas Deposit is being reviewed on the basis of increasing confidence in the weathered zone to support future scoping studies. The Company will base any future drilling at the Thomas Deposit on the ability to increase the confidence of the resource, i.e. targeting a Measured Classification Resource, as well as to increase the size of the resource by additional grid drilling, both internally within the resource (i.e. in areas that have not yet been infill drilled) and also outside the extent of the resource. The focus on Thomas will be the existing high grade core of the resource which sits withing the existing Thomas MRE.

Classification

The MRE has been classified following the guidelines of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (the JORC Code). The MRE has been classified as Inferred and Indicated on the basis of confidence in geological and grade continuity, the quality of the sampling and assay data, and confidence in the estimation of titanium across the deposit. This is based on the robustness of the grade estimate as determined from the drillhole spacing, geological confidence and grade continuity.

Figure 7. Thomas Deposit: MRE Pitshell Outline with Indicated and Inferred Categories.

Figure 8. Cosgrove Deposit: MRE Pitshell Outline with Indicated and Inferred categories.

Mineralogy and Metallurgical Factors or Assumptions

The main titanium minerals at Pitfield are anatase (TiO2) within the saprolite and weathered bedrock and titanite (CaTiSiO5) within the fresh bedrock, rutile (TiO2) is found within all rock types. The minerals have been identified from thin section petrography, SEM and microprobe work. The microprobe work has identified that there are no deleterious elements within the anatase, rutile or titanite.

Metallurgical testwork has been undertaken on a range of samples from the exploration programme. The focus of the testwork has been on the weathered zones, as this is near-surface and extensive. There has been some limited testwork in the underlying fresh bedrock zone and this will continue in subsequent testwork programmes as the flowsheet details start to be confirmed. It is likely that only small modification to the process flowsheet would be required in order to treat the fresh bedrock ore, this assumption will be tested as the project progresses.

Multiple samples from DD core drilling and AC drilling programmes have been selected for metallurgical testwork. Testwork is being managed by Empire's technical team and being undertaken at a number of commercial laboratories in Perth, Western Australia. The programme has three key areas:

Understanding the mineralogy and physical characteristics of the mineralisation that influence metallurgical performance

Mineral separation process development

Elemental extraction process development

Progress results have been reported previously via RNS, including most recently:

"Breakthrough in Process development" (28/08/25)

"Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achieved" (09/06/25)

"Significant Progress Achieved on Process Flowsheet" (13/02/25)

Competent Person Statement

The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the rapid commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

The MRE, which covers only the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, includes a weathered zone resource of 1.26 billion tonnes at 5.2% TiO2 and a significant Indicated Resource of 697 million tonnes at 5.3% TiO2, predominantly from the Thomas deposit. Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. The friable, in-situ weathered zone supports low-cost, strip mining without the need for blasting or overburden removal.

With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, including rail links to deep-water ports with direct access to Asia, the USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal and/or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

The following definitions are extracted from the JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Indicated Mineral Resource An 'Indicated Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes, and is sufficient to assume geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered. An Indicated Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured Mineral Resource and may only be converted to a Probable Ore Reserve. Inferred Mineral Resource An 'Inferred Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. JORC JORC stands for Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC). The Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) is widely accepted as the definitive standard for the reporting of a company's resources and reserves. The latest JORC Code is the 2012 Edition. Measured Mineral Resource A 'Measured Mineral Resource' is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape, and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of Modifying Factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes, and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered. A Measured Mineral Resource has a higher level of confidence than that applying to either an Indicated Mineral Resource or an Inferred Mineral Resource. It may be converted to a Proved Ore Reserve or under certain circumstances to a Probable Ore Reserve Mineral Reserves or Ore Reserves An 'Ore Reserve' is the economically mineable part of a Measured and/or Indicated Mineral Resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility level as appropriate that include application of Modifying Factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. Mineral Resource A 'Mineral Resource' is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade (or quality), and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade (or quality), continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Air core (AC) samples were collected directly from an AC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

Reverse circulation (RC) samples were collected directly from an RC drill rig using a cone splitter at intervals every 2m downhole.

Diamond core samples were taken from the diamond core (HQ and NQ) that was sawn in half, with half going for assay and other half retained in core tray. Hole drilled with PQ, predominantly for metallurgical samples, were cut in half and then one half cut in quarter. The quarter was sent for assay and the remaining three quarters retained for metallurgical sampling. Samples were taken based on the geological logging of the drill holes.

Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 within the numbering sequence and were collected at the same time as the original sample through the chute of the cone splitter. Blanks were inserted at the beginning of each hole and CRM's were inserted every 25 samples. The Ti grade range of the CRM's went for <0.5% to <9% Ti to ensure coverage over the range of Ti values that have been seen at Pitfield.

Sample preparation was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples, crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Diamond drilling techniques varied dependent on which phase of drilling, during phase 2 rock rollers were used at the top of hole until competent rock intersected and HQ sized core was drilled (63.5mm diameter) to a depth of approximately 100m and then NQ2 sized core was drilled (50.6mm diameter) to the bottom of the hole.

Drilling in phase 3 and 4 employed PQ size core (83mm diameter) from surface to obtain core for geological, geochemical and metallurgical samples, once PQ core hit competent bedrock HQ size core was drilled to the bottom of the hole.

Where RC drilling techniques were employed holes were drilled from surface using a nominal 140mm face sampling RC drill bit.

AC drilling was carried out from surface with a 76mm air core blue bit Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Diamond core was reconstructed into continuous runs. Depths were measured from the core barrel and checked against marked depths on the core blocks. Core recoveries are very high with >95% of the drill core having recoveries of >99%

RC sample quality was monitored by the onsite geologist. The sampling methodology from the rig was consistent throughout the drilling program.

AC sample quality was monitored by the onsite geologist. The sampling methodology from the rig was consistent throughout the drilling program.

Overall high drill sample recoveries limit the potential to introduce any sample bias. Duplicate samples are all within tolerance limits and therefore no sample bias has been introduced. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Detailed diamond drill core logging was carried out, recording weathering, lithology, alteration, mineralisation, structure and mineralogy. Drill core was logged by Empire Metals full time geologists. Drill core logging is qualitative. Drill core was photographed wet and dry in core trays prior to sampling. Core from the entire drill hole was logged.

Detailed RC drill chip logging of every entire drill hole was carried out, recording weathering, lithology, alteration, veining, mineralisation and mineralogy. RC logging on the project has been carried out by Empire Metals full time geologists and contractors. RC logging is qualitative. RC chips were collected in chip trays. Photographs of chip trays were captured.

Detailed AC drill chip logging of every entire drill hole was carried out, recording weathering, lithology, alteration, veining, mineralisation and mineralogy. AC logging on the project has been carried out by Empire Metals full time geologists and contractors. AC logging is qualitative. RC chips were collected in chip trays. Photographs of chip trays were captured.

Rock chips were collected as part of a detailed surface geological mapping program. Qualitative field logging of the rocks was completed in the field including assessment of weathering, lithology, alteration, veining, mineralisation and mineralogy by Empire Metals geologists and consultants. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Air core (AC) samples were collected directly from an AC drill using a static cone splitter at 2m intervals down hole. Both dry and wet samples were collected. Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 within the numbering sequence. CRM's inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence. Blanks inserted at the beginning of the hole.

Reverse circulation (RC) samples were collected directly from an RC drill using a static cone splitter at 2m intervals down hole. Both dry and wet samples were collected. Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 within the numbering sequence. CRM's inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence. Blanks inserted at the beginning of the hole.

Diamond core samples were taken from the diamond core (PQ, HQ and NQ) that was sawn in half and then one half cut for assay samples and metallurgical samples. Samples were taken based on the geological logging of the drill holes. Standards inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence.

Sample preparation was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples, crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um.

Duplicate samples are all within tolerance limits and therefore no sample bias has been introduced. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Sample preparation for all AC, RC and diamond samples was undertaken at Intertek Minerals laboratory in Maddington WA, where the samples received were sorted and dried. Primary preparation for diamond core samples was to crush each sample in its entirety to 3mm. AC and RC samples were primarily crushed to 3mm. Larger volume samples (>5kg) were split with a riffle splitter. All samples were pulverised via robotic pulveriser. Internal screen sizing QAQC is done at 90% passing 75um.

Prior to October 2024 a 4 acid digest was used with ICPMS finish (4A/MS48) as the initial assay technique, if the Ti assay values were >2% Ti, the samples were re-assayed using a borate fusion digest to ensure complete digest of Ti minerals, these were then analysed by ICPOES (FP1/OM).

In October 2024 the analytical methodology was altered to reduce the number of initial elements analysed to 33. This was done with a 4-acid digest and samples analysed by ICPOES (4A/OE33). If Ti >2% then the samples were re-assayed using a borate fusion digest used and analysed by ICPOES (FP1/OM).

Certified analytical standards were inserted with sample numbers ending in 00, 25, 50 and 75 within the numbering sequence for all AC, RC and diamond samples.

Duplicates were inserted with sample numbers ending in 20, 40, 60 and 80 sample numbers within the numbering sequence for all AC and RC samples. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Senior technical personnel from the Company (Exploration Manager and Senior Geologist) verified significant intersections.

Logging and sampling were recorded on digital logging and digital sample sheets. Data validation was completed by geologist on the rig. Information was imported into Empire Metals database after data validation by Empire geologists. Geological consultants were also used for data QAQC.

Digital data storage is managed by the company at its offices in Perth.

No adjustments or calibrations have been made to any assay data.

Two twinned holes were drilled at the Thomas prospect, the original RC holes were twinned with AC holes to determine if the AC would provide equivalent sample integrity and similar grade. The analysis done on the results showed that there was no problem with sample size or integrity and the grade over the length of the same size hole was within 0.5% TiO2 i.e. 6.5% TiO2 in original RC hole and 6.1% TiO2 in twinned AC hole.

All QAQC samples, blanks, duplicates and CRM's display results within acceptable levels of accuracy and precision. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill hole collar locations drilled between March 2023 and February 2025 were surveyed by Empire geologists using a handheld Garmin GPS with the expected relative accuracy of 4m for easting, northing and elevation coordinates. Drill hole collars from March 2025 were picked up by a licenced surveyor using a digital GPS to an accuracy of 20mm in easting, northing and elevation coordinates. Collar locations are recorded in the Empire Metals database

The grid system used is GDA94.

Downhole surveys for all angled RC and diamond holes were completed every 10-30m downhole using a Reflex Ez-GyroN tool after the completion of drilling. Downhole azimuth and dip data is recorded in the Empire Metals database.

Rock chip sample locations are determined by handheld GPS with and accuracy of approximately 4m. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Drillhole spacing is considered sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for a Mineral Resource estimation.

Drillhole spacing is mainly in the range 400m x 200m, closer spaced drilling (100m x 100m) was done to test geological continuity and grade variability whilst also generating samples for bulk metallurgy testwork.

Rock chip sample spacing has been determined solely by geological mapping and no grade continuity is implied.

Sample compositing has been applied to reported exploration results of diamond drillholes as the sample length of individual samples varies and therefore a weighted average has been used to provide the TiO2 intercepts for those holes. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Angled drilling has been in 2 orientated directions, initially at 270° as strike of underlying rocks not certain and then orientated perpendicular to the strike of the beds (240°).

No sampling bias is considered to have been introduced by the existing sampling orientation. The grade continuity of the mineral resource has been demonstrated across every hole that has contained mineralisation.

The orientation of the drilling is not considered to have introduced sampling bias due to the highly homogeneous nature of the deposit. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Diamond core samples were collected and placed in calico sample bags pre-printed with a unique sample ID at Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs. 5 calico sample bags were placed in a poly weave bags which was cabled tied closed at the top and put in order in the core yard.

RC samples were collected directly from the drill rig in calico sample bags which are pre-printed with a unique sample number. 5 calico sample bags were placed in a poly weave bag and cabled-tied closed at the top. Poly weave bags were transported back to Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs and stored there in order before transport to Perth.

AC samples were collected directly from the drill rig in calico sample bags which are pre-printed with a unique sample number. 5 calico sample bags were placed in a poly weave bag and cabled-tied closed at the top. Poly weave bags were transported back to Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs and stored there in order before transport to Perth.

Rock chip samples were placed in numbered calico bags which were placed in a poly weave bag and cabled tied closed at the top. Poly weave bags were transported back to Empire Metals core facility in Three Springs and stored there in order before transport to Perth.

Poly weave sample bags were transported to Intertek Minerals, Maddington WA. Samples were shipped using Empire vehicles or using transport haulage from Geraldton or Perth for larger sample dispatches.

Refinement of the transportation process meant that the polyweave bags were placed into industrial bulka bags which were individually numbered and the samples contained in the bulka bag recorded on the bag for enhanced chain of custody.

Sample dispatch orders containing the sample numbers, the amount of samples and the method of analysis were generated by Empire geologists and digitally sent to Intertek in Maddington where the samples had been taken. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits or reviews have been conducted in relation to the current drilling program.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Licences E70/5465, E70/5876, E70/6320 and E70/6323 are held in a Joint Venture between Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd (70%) a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire Metals Ltd and Century Minerals Pty Ltd (30%).

There are no overriding royalties on the project.

The project is centred 310km north of Perth and 150km southeast of Geraldton, WA. The tenement area is approximately 1,000km 2 in area.

Native flora assessments using the WA Governments Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions flora database were completed to identify priority flora species that should be avoided when carrying out exploration.

There are 2 nature reserves within the tenement package totalling 37 km 2 .

The tenements sit within the Yamatji Southern Corporation determined land area. There are only 2 registered sites within the main areas of interest.

The tenements are kept in good standing with all regulatory approvals having been met. There are no known impediments to operate in the area Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Between the years 1966-1993 Kennecott, Carpentaria (MIM), BHP and CRA explored for sediment hosted copper deposits in the Pitfield Project area.

Kennecott (1966) completed surface geochemistry and drilled 10 diamond holes in the vicinity of Baxter's which intersected anomalous copper just outside the Pitfield licence.

Carpentaria Exploration (MIM) in early 1980's, again focussed their exploration work close the Baxter's mine and adjacent areas towards Arrino, and completed 460 shallow RAB holes over or immediately adjacent to the current Pitfield licence to the SSE of Baxter's. Carpentaria identified maximum copper values exceeding 1000ppm, with a further 44 holes exceeding 500ppm copper. The work defined a clear 2,500m NNW-SSE copper anomalous trend partly on the Pitfield licence and open to the south and east.

Carpentaria drilled 4 diamond holes which returned strongly anomalous copper including in DH3a, the only hole collared on Pitfield, which returned numerous values exceeding 500ppm up to 1280 ppm Cu with fracture controlled and disseminated native copper and chalcopyrite observed.

BHP (1984) completed shallow RAB and 4 stratigraphic diamond holes successfully testing the western contact of the Yandanooka basin with basement Mullingarra gneiss. BHP failed to intersect any significant metal anomalism. In addition, BHP completed several lines of IP geophysics over the drilled area.

CRA (1993) completed soil sampling, auger sampling building on the work of Carpentaria and 2 diamond holes, the southern hole being located on the Pitfield licence recording moderate copper anomalism with a maximum value of 570ppm (4m composite samples of chipped drill core) associated with fracture-controlled malachite and minor native copper. The auger work defined a significant Cu anomaly (plus Ag) over some 7km strike length.

No other significant exploration happened between 1993 and 2022. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. This is a globally unique stratabound sediment hosted titanium deposit. The titanium mineralisation is found within the sediments of the Yandanooka Basin which is located about 350km northeast of Perth. The basin margin in the west is the Mullingarra Complex and in the east the Darling Range, it is interpreted to be Neoproterozoic in age.

The basin fill comprises coarse to fine grained sandstones, conglomerates and interbedded sandstones and siltstones with the basin interpreted to be up to 9km thick. The dominant strike of the beds is 330° with beds dipping 45-65º to the east, field work has not identified any major faulting. However, both airborne magnetics and gravity show strong crustal lineaments in the data.

The titanium mineralisation is associated predominantly with anatase and rutile in the weathered cap and titanite and rutile in the fresh bedrock. The Ti mineralisation is associated with 3 distinct phases whereby a Ti-rich magma was intruded close to surface and eroded into a shallow basin whereby Ti upgrading happened as the sediments were sorted by a natural density-based segregation. A subsequent hydrothermal event related to regional greenschist metamorphism has altered the host sediments and Ti minerals within the sediments and produced an alteration assemblage dominated by titanite (CaTiSiO5), hematite, epidote, carbonate and chlorite. The mineralisation was further upgraded by intense weathering altering the titanite to anatase by removal of the Ca and Si.

The mineralisation is completely stratabound and the best mineralisation is found within the weathered cap whereby the sandstones, siltstone and conglomerates have been altered to saprolite, predominantly quartz and kaolin and the titanite (CaTiSiO5) has altered to anatase (TiO2). The weathered bedrock consists of altered rock, but weathering is less intense, quartz and kaolin are predominant but as the weathering profile turns to fresher material there is an increase in chlorite, epidote, mica, hematite and carbonate. The anatase becomes less and the titanite increases. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Hole_ID Easting Northing RL Total Depth Dip Azimuth Interval DD23COS001 370715 6738050 320 400.4 -61.94 236.02 173.2m @ 5.76% TiO2 from 18.6m DD23TOM001 373435 6726485 280 408.5 -60.57 268.41 297.1m @ 6.10% TiO2 from 111.4m DD24COS002 369845 6738623 303 201.9 -60.12 270.9 201.8m @ 6.32% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24COS003 369670 6739127 296 201.8 -60.14 270.46 201.8m @ 6.14% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24TOM002 374175 6727216 299 201.8 -60.21 269.55 201.8m @ 4.95% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24TOM003 373307 6726036 281 201.8 -60.96 270.55 181.9m @ 6.83% TiO2 from 19.9m RC23COS002 373243 6737708 303 96 -61.48 271.49 90m @ 4.00% TiO2 from 6.0m RC23COS003 373811 6737631 301 70 -60 270 60m @ 4.00% TiO2 from 10.0m RC23COS004 369441 6738618 299 154 -59.52 268.86 154m @ 5.50% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS005 369728 6738815 289 154 -60 270 148m @ 6.18% TiO2 from 6.0m RC23COS006 370118 6738850 298 154 -60 270 154m @ 5.18% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS007 370383 6738869 301 154 -59.73 268.18 154m @ 5.79% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS008 371179 6737957 332 154 -60.74 269.5 154.0m @ 2.77% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS009 369647 6737881 322 154 -59.59 271.01 154.0m @ 5.01% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS010 369799 6737456 320 154 -60 270 154.0m @ 4.98% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS011 370389 6738005 333 154 -60 270 154.0m @ 4.53% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS012 372065 6738992 326 154 -60 270 126.0m @ 2.42% TiO2 from 28.0m RC23COS013 371359 6741021 315 148 -60.38 273.64 148.0m @ 2.38% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23COS014 372200 6741309 314 148 -60.36 273.34 146.0m @ 3.23% TiO2 from 2.0m RC23KAD004 372207 6728859 311 148 -60.63 270.47 148.0m @ 4.06% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23KAD005 371765 6728857 323 148 -62.04 268.05 148.0m @ 4.62% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23KAD006 371390 6728854 318 148 -60 270 134.0m @ 3.34% TiO2 from 14.0m RC23TOM001 373440 6726500 280 148 -61.32 270.328 138.0m @ 4.67% TiO2 from 10.0m RC23TOM002 373214 6726484 278 180 -55 270 168.0m @ 6.91% TiO2 from 12.0m RC23TOM003 373070 6726937 293 180 -55 270 180.0m @ 6.14% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM004 373836 6726664 281 154 -60 270 154.0m @ 5.38% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM005 374171 6727169 288 154 -60 270 154.0m @ 5.13% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM006 374700 6726657 276 154 -60 270 154.0m @ 3.83% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM007 374310 6726651 276 154 -60 270 154.0m @ 4.99% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM008 374675 6727103 274 154 -60 270 154.0m @ 3.83% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM009 374944 6725415 266 142 -60 270 142.0m @ 2.84% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM010 374715 6725386 271 148 -60 270 148.0m @ 3.84% TiO2 from 0.0m RC23TOM011 373691 6725855 272 144 -61.26 274.81 138.0m @ 4.41% TiO2 from 6.0m RC24COS015 369852 6740326 340 148 -72.08 272.89 132.0m @ 5.68% TiO2 from 16.0m RC24COS016 370095 6739746 333 148 -71.32 270.64 136.0m @ 6.08% TiO2 from 12.0m RC24COS017 369812 6739643 322 148 -69.03 269.01 148.0m @ 5.55% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS018 369445 6739556 317 148 -69.69 273.41 148.0m @ 6.30% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS019 369895 6738264 316 148 -69.35 269.51 148.0m @ 6.49% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS020 370258 6738318 312 148 -70.26 270.78 148.0m @ 5.16% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS021 370629 6738361 285 148 -71 271.42 148.0m @ 5.81% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS022 370507 6737510 331 148 -70.92 272.52 148.0m @ 4.08% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS023 371037 6737505 339 148 -70.73 272.04 148.0m @ 4.94% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS024 370347 6736595 324 148 -70.18 268.86 148.0m @ 4.77% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS025 371401 6736574 312 148 -70.31 273.11 148.0m @ 4.92% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS026 370776 6735770 328 150 -70.33 268.54 150.0m @ 3.88% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS027 371546 6735757 309 150 -70.87 269.49 150.0m @ 6.02% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS028 371923 6735766 315 154 -70.63 269.22 154.0m @ 2.44% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS029 373222 6733611 284 154 -70.13 271.5 154.0m @ 3.83% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS030 372291 6733611 306 154 -70.08 273.81 154.0m @ 6.05% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS031 371255 6734645 348 154 -71.37 272.12 154.0m @ 3.11% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS032 371875 6734617 318 154 -71.13 269.95 154.0m @ 6.31% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS033 373358 6735814 300 154 -70.27 268.97 154.0m @ 3.28% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24COS034 372780 6734632 320 154 -69.31 270.47 154.0m @ 4.43% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM012 375491 6720393 300 154 -70.31 271.6 154.0m @ 3.12% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM013 374903 6720384 291 154 -70.68 268.91 154.0m @ 4.51% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM014 375019 6721403 277 154 -71.88 272.04 142.0m @ 4.01% TiO2 from 12.0m RC24TOM015 374195 6722453 288 154 -71.69 270.58 154.0m @ 5.30% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM016 374818 6722464 292 154 -71.49 270.64 154.0m @ 4.78% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM017 374538 6723753 277 154 -70.07 270.68 134.0m @ 4.76% TiO2 from 20.0m RC24TOM018 374090 6723708 286 154 -70.67 268.43 154.0m @ 5.13% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM019 374239 6724317 296 154 -70.81 268.42 154.0m @ 5.29% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM020 373649 6723472 285 154 -67.81 266.94 154.0m @ 4.89% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM021 373699 6724326 308 154 -70.22 270.47 154.0m @ 6.44% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM022 373329 6724796 308 154 -70.8 270.9 154.0m @ 6.76% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM023 373639 6724978 301 154 -70.05 272.26 154.0m @ 5.83% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM024 373512 6725562 289 154 -69.57 268.64 154.0m @ 5.82% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM025 374129 6725497 289 154 -79.91 271.8 154.0m @ 5.96% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM026 374179 6725039 292 154 -70.4 278.7 154.0m @ 5.39% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM027 373785 6727186 293 154 -70.32 269.71 154.0m @ 5.91% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM028 373851 6726206 269 154 -71.54 271.42 154.0m @ 5.77% TiO2 from 0.0m RC24TOM029 373063 6727257 315 154 -69.9 272.66 152.0m @ 5.61% TiO2 from 2.0m RC24TOM030 372871 6727570 314 154 -69.99 88.11 154.0m @ 5.12% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24COS004 369997 6737088 328 78.7 -60.66 240.71 78.7m @ 5.55% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24COS005 370830 6738034 329 48.7 -59.47 242.64 48.7m @ 5.99% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24COS006 369820 6738289.1 306 48.4 -59.96 240.95 48.4m @ 6.14% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24COS007 369939 6739725 306 62.7 -60.18 236.89 Whole core to met test DD24COS008 369602 6739755 302 72.7 -61.5 231.12 Whole core to met test DD24TOM004 373566 6724538 309 75.4 -60.73 236.19 Whole core to met test DD24TOM005 373469 6724805 314 81.4 -60.34 237.66 Whole core to met test DD24TOM006 373947 6724741 303 72.6 -60.05 240.02 72.6m @ 5.48% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24TOM007 374150 6724504 302 65.8 -60.89 243.54 54.3m @ 5.66% TiO2 from 0.0m DD24TOM008 373245 6726696 289 72.6 -60.79 240.96 72.6m @ 5.70% TiO2 from 0.0m AC25COS001 369985 6737084.2 323 68 -60 240 60m @ 6.30% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS002 369796 6737462 317 48 -60 270 48m @ 6.02% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS003 369631 6737453.2 310 36 -90 0 32m @ 4.83% TiO2 from 4m AC25COS004 369912 6737556 319 44 -90 0 24m @ 5.41% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS005 370062 6737577.1 322 40 -90 0 34m @ 6.12% TiO2 from 6m AC25COS006 370139 6737530.4 322 51 -90 0 50m @ 6.25% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS007 370043 6737496.2 324 48 -90 0 32m @ 6.35% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS008 369945 6737463.6 323 46 -90 0 40m @ 4.11% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS009 369863 6737419.3 320 48 -90 0 48m @ 5.04% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS010 369760 6737393.5 319 45 -90 0 38m @ 4.20% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS011 369664 6737353.2 316 44 -90 0 44m @ 3.76% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS012 369703 6737267.2 320 40 -90 0 34m @ 4.15% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS013 369792 6737303.5 323 53 -90 0 53m @ 3.48% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS014 369889 6737333.9 325 50 -90 0 50m @ 5.00% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS015 369983 6737369.4 326 52 -90 0 52m @ 5.23% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS016 370076 6737403.3 324 50 -90 0 50m @ 6.54% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS017 370169 6737435.8 325 52 -90 0 52m @ 6.40% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS018 370201 6737338.5 327 56 -90 0 56m @ 5.08% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS019 370104 6737305.4 326 56 -90 0 56m @ 5.67% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS020 370012 6737272.2 328 50 -90 0 50m @ 4.23% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS021 369917 6737239.9 323 55 -90 0 55m @ 5.77% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS022 369823 6737211.2 321 48 -90 0 48m @ 3.99% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS023 369730 6737176.5 318 46 -90 0 36m @ 4.49% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS024 369726 6737110.2 314 40 -90 0 40m @ 3.87% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS025 369860 6737113.3 317 42 -90 0 42m @ 4.33% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS026 369953 6737145.9 323 58 -90 0 58m @ 6.22% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS027 370045 6737183.4 326 54 -90 0 54m @ 4.81% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS028 370144 6737214.4 327 56 -90 0 56m @ 6.55% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS029 370238 6737247 327 56 -90 0 56m @ 6.51% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS030 370270 6737155.1 326 60 -90 0 60m @ 5.61% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS031 370175 6737121 325 52 -90 0 52m @ 6.55% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS032 370079 6737086.5 324 56 -90 0 56m @ 4.68% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS033 369987 6737054 322 58 -90 0 58m @ 5.02% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS034 369891 6737020.3 317 51 -90 0 51m @ 3.94% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS035 369933 6736919.6 318 46 -90 0 46m @ 3.73% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS036 370019 6736958.6 320 46 -90 0 46m @ 6.81% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS037 370114 6736993.2 323 54 -90 0 54m @ 5.23% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS038 370207 6737024.8 324 52 -90 0 52m @ 6.74% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS039 370282 6737058 325 48 -90 0 50m @ 6.24% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS040 370053 6736867.7 321 48 -90 0 48m @ 5.03% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS041 370148 6736895.9 323 52 -90 0 52m @ 5.43% TiO2 from 0m AC25COS042 370242 6736931.5 325 56 -90 0 56m @ 7.15% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM001 373330 6724794.2 305 59 -70 270 59m @ 6.17% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM002 373699 6724327 298 66 -70 270 62m @ 6.39% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM003 373743 6724164.6 295 56 -90 0 56m @ 6.16% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM004 373716 6724260.4 297 52 -90 0 48m @ 5.90% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM005 373679 6724350.4 299 58 -90 0 54m @ 5.80% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM006 373650 6724136.4 295 60 -90 0 59m @ 6.36% TiO2 from 1m AC25TOM007 373620 6724230.4 297 58 -90 0 58m @ 5.88% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM008 373592 6724327.3 299 62 -90 0 60m @ 6.20% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM009 373563 6724420.9 300 54 -90 0 52m @ 5.92% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM010 373551 6724106.3 296 45 -90 0 43m @ 6.59% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM011 373543 6724199.5 297 54 -90 0 52m @ 6.44% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM012 373329 6724786.9 305 56 -70 270 56m @ 5.73% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM013 373188 6724966.9 303 60 -90 0 58m @ 5.51% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM014 373226 6724838.7 305 58 -90 0 56m @ 6.16% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM015 373428 6724168.4 299 52 -90 0 52m @ 5.79% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM016 373398 6724267.2 300 52 -90 0 50m @ 6.34% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM017 373369 6724362.9 302 50 -90 0 48m @ 6.30% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM018 373338 6724458.6 302 52 -90 0 50m @ 6.66% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM019 373307 6724549 303 52 -90 0 48m @ 6.11% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM020 373281 6724648.7 306 48 -90 0 48m @ 5.74% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM021 373250 6724746.7 305 49 -90 0 49m @ 7.49% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM022 373484 6724295.9 299 54 -90 0 54m @ 6.50% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM023 373457 6724393.4 301 50 -90 0 46m @ 5.66% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM024 373432 6724487.3 302 56 -90 0 54m @ 5.70% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM025 373406 6724582.6 304 52 -90 0 50m @ 6.08% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM026 373381 6724679.7 306 50 -90 0 50m @ 6.11% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM027 373351 6724773.2 305 51 -90 0 49m @ 6.06% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM028 373324 6724868.3 303 60 -90 0 60m @ 6.09% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM029 373289 6724981.4 302 56 -90 0 54m @ 5.24% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM030 373472 6724708.7 307 48 -90 0 48m @ 6.02% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM031 373446 6724803 305 54 -90 0 54m @ 6.70% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM032 373413 6724899.1 302 60 -90 0 58m @ 5.74% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM033 373394 6724986 301 57 -90 0 55m @ 6.29% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM034 373262 6725066.1 300 47 -90 0 47m @ 4.41% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM035 373161 6725044.8 302 50 -90 0 48m @ 5.29% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM036 373359 6725089.9 299 54 -90 0 52m @ 7.21% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM037 373479 6725024.5 299 52 -90 0 50m @ 6.72% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM038 373532 6724521.5 303 50 -90 0 50m @ 6.69% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM039 373506 6724612.9 305 51 -90 0 51m @ 7.55% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM040 373599 6724639.4 305 57 -90 0 57m @ 7.48% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM041 373572 6724737.1 306 54 -90 0 54m @ 7.19% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM042 373547 6724823.5 305 52 -90 0 52m @ 7.43% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM043 373554 6724948.1 301 58 -90 0 58m @ 6.08% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM044 374399 6727318.7 280 48 -90 0 48m @ 3.96% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM045 374200 6727299.9 284 48 -90 0 48m @ 4.69% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM046 374000 6727298.6 286 52 -90 0 48m @ 4.95% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM047 373801 6727298.6 293 47 -90 0 47m @ 5.72% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM048 373600 6727298.7 298 51 -90 0 47m @ 5.91% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM049 373399 6727331.6 302 42 -90 0 38m @ 2.72% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM050 373200 6727298.5 304 52 -90 0 46m @ 4.03% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM051 373039 6727298.6 304 48 -90 0 48m @ 5.23% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM052 372984 6726900.1 295 42 -90 0 42m @ 6.67% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM053 373228 6726902.1 290 45 -90 0 45m @ 3.91% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM054 373401 6726901.6 291 43 -90 0 43m @ 3.82% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM055 372601 6724901.3 317 52 -90 0 52m @ 3.19% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM056 372801 6724901.6 311 54 -90 0 52m @ 4.08% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM057 373000 6724912.6 307 62 -90 0 60m @ 6.22% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM058 373201 6724502.2 304 54 -90 0 46m @ 4.49% TiO2 from 8m AC25TOM059 372999 6724498.4 308 54 -90 0 50m @ 4.49% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM060 372800 6724498.6 313 30 -90 0 30m @ 4.49% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM061 372601 6724500.3 323 35 -90 0 35m @ 0.93% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM062 373600 6724901.1 302 54 -90 0 54m @ 6.00% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM063 373802 6724905.6 299 52 -90 0 52m @ 5.59% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM064 374000 6724898.3 295 44 -90 0 40m @ 5.59% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM065 374156 6724902.7 293 38 -90 0 38m @ 5.59% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM066 373999 6724498.8 295 61 -90 0 61m @ 6.47% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM067 373301 6724156.7 302 50 -90 0 50m @ 5.15% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM068 372701 6724101 308 29 -90 0 28m @ 1.08% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM069 372901 6724101.4 305 29 -90 0 29m @ 0.81% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM070 372790 6723699.3 292 18 -90 0 18m @ 1.12% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM071 373000 6723701.3 290 57 -90 0 57m @ 1.91% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM072 373199 6723701.2 287 57 -90 0 47m @ 4.53% TiO2 from 10m AC25TOM073 373398 6723700.3 287 53 -90 0 45m @ 4.53% TiO2 from 8m AC25TOM074 373601 6723701.7 291 51 -90 0 51m @ 5.05% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM075 373801 6723701.6 286 48 -90 0 48m @ 5.82% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM076 373984 6723701.5 279 60 -90 0 60m @ 5.26% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM077 374200 6723701.7 273 60 -90 0 54m @ 5.84% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM078 374298 6724100.1 282 48 -90 0 44m @ 5.18% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM079 374189 6724094.3 283 51 -90 0 51m @ 5.13% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM080 373859 6724096 292 57 -90 0 53m @ 6.49% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM081 373700 6724097.8 294 60 -90 0 58m @ 6.55% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM082 374401 6723735 270 50 -90 0 40m @ 4.11% TiO2 from 10m AC25TOM083 374599 6723720.5 269 50 -90 0 50m @ 3.64% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM084 374804 6723730.4 268 50 -90 0 44m @ 4.31% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM085 374701 6724098.6 277 47 -90 0 43m @ 4.31% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM086 374500 6724098.2 278 60 -90 0 54m @ 5.52% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM087 374599 6724498.3 285 44 -90 0 34m @ 4.86% TiO2 from 10m AC25TOM088 374433 6724855.9 289 43 -90 0 27m @ 4.12% TiO2 from 16m AC25TOM089 374600 6724901.3 286 38 -90 0 22m @ 4.25% TiO2 from 16m AC25TOM090 374399 6724499.7 286 42 -90 0 42m @ 5.42% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM091 374901 6722898.7 271 60 -90 0 58m @ 3.90% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM092 374802 6722500.5 283 69 -90 0 69m @ 4.47% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM093 375000 6722501.7 277 48 -90 0 48m @ 3.65% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM094 374801 6722149.8 287 42 -90 0 42m @ 4.49% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM095 375001 6722098.7 287 46 -90 0 46m @ 4.06% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM096 374500 6722898.5 277 54 -90 0 54m @ 4.70% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM097 374299 6722898.5 272 55 -90 0 51m @ 4.80% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM098 374131 6722843.6 272 45 -90 0 41m @ 4.27% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM099 374402 6722500 286 58 -90 0 58m @ 5.08% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM100 374600 6722501.8 287 68 -90 0 68m @ 4.57% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM101 374201 6722498.8 282 48 -90 0 48m @ 4.54% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM102 374402 6722100.5 295 66 -90 0 66m @ 4.47% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM103 374565 6722100.8 296 64 -90 0 64m @ 4.68% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM104 374200 6722098.1 293 54 -90 0 54m @ 5.39% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM105 374000 6722098.3 291 62 -90 0 58m @ 5.39% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM106 373799 6722098.5 291 62 -90 0 60m @ 3.45% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM107 373600 6722098.1 293 63 -90 0 63m @ 2.25% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM108 373411 6722503.3 281 35 -90 0 35m @ 1.17% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM109 373600 6722501.5 281 50 -90 0 46m @ 3.30% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM110 373799 6722503.3 283 57 -90 0 55m @ 3.13% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM111 374000 6722504 282 58 -90 0 58m @ 4.85% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM112 373199 6722098.7 291 29 -90 0 29m @ 0.53% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM113 373000 6722102.3 291 54 -90 0 54m @ 3.02% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM114 373001 6722498.8 284 29 -90 0 29m @ 2.90% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM115 373448 6722901.4 280 42 -90 0 42m @ 3.72% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM116 373299 6722896.8 286 52 -90 0 52m @ 2.09% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM117 373099 6722898.1 293 18 -90 0 18m @ 1.21% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM118 373199 6725301.5 298 54 -90 0 54m @ 7.41% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM119 373300 6725701.9 283 51 -90 0 45m @ 5.68% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM120 373502 6725699.1 280 48 -90 0 44m @ 5.40% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM121 373701 6725701.9 276 37 -90 0 33m @ 4.71% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM122 373901 6725701.7 274 42 -90 0 38m @ 5.39% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM123 374101 6725701.9 271 48 -90 0 44m @ 6.01% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM124 374301 6725701.7 269 48 -90 0 44m @ 5.44% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM125 374502 6725700.8 267 47 -90 0 43m @ 2.97% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM126 374425 6725299.4 279 33 -90 0 33m @ 4.93% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM127 374201 6725298.1 282 38 -90 0 38m @ 5.66% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM128 373990 6725298.1 291 44 -90 0 44m @ 5.78% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM129 373801 6725298.4 285 58 -90 0 56m @ 6.23% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM130 373099 6725698.7 287 54 -90 0 50m @ 7.84% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM131 372499 6726099.8 290 36 -90 0 34m @ 2.76% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM132 372700 6726117.7 286 48 -90 0 44m @ 5.19% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM133 372898 6726156.1 281 45 -90 0 37m @ 6.03% TiO2 from 8m AC25TOM134 372504 6726409.7 279 33 -90 0 23m @ 6.03% TiO2 from 10m AC25TOM135 373600 6726922.4 288 50 -90 0 50m @ 5.49% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM136 373097 6726498.9 277 45 -90 0 41m @ 6.92% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM137 373295 6726503.5 278 49 -90 0 47m @ 4.54% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM138 373501 6726501.3 277 44 -90 0 44m @ 4.42% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM139 373700 6726501.2 278 46 -90 0 46m @ 5.45% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM140 373870 6726175.7 266 51 -90 0 51m @ 5.34% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM141 373695 6726171.6 268 49 -90 0 41m @ 5.86% TiO2 from 8m AC25TOM142 373898 6726503.2 277 47 -90 0 47m @ 6.11% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM143 374100 6726501.6 277 40 -90 0 40m @ 4.94% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM144 374299 6726563.5 275 36 -90 0 36m @ 4.19% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM145 374502 6726500.7 269 33 -90 0 33m @ 4.46% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM146 374700 6726499.7 267 30 -90 0 30m @ 3.51% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM147 374169 6726898.9 280 32 -90 0 32m @ 4.69% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM148 373974 6726886.8 288 38 -90 0 38m @ 5.60% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM149 373800 6726898.6 287 30 -90 0 30m @ 6.17% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM150 374296 6726183.4 266 38 -90 0 36m @ 4.44% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM151 374536 6726191.8 266 42 -90 0 42m @ 4.71% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM152 374700 6726202.2 263 34 -90 0 28m @ 3.39% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM153 374901 6726203.6 264 54 -90 0 48m @ 3.33% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM154 374621 6727318.1 271 54 -90 0 54m @ 3.51% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM155 374797 6727319.9 266 48 -90 0 46m @ 3.28% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM156 373103 6726170.2 277 48 -90 0 22m @ 3.40% TiO2 from 14m AC25TOM157 373297 6726171.5 273 36 -90 0 38m @ 3.96% TiO2 from 8m AC25TOM158 373501 6726169.7 270 46 -90 0 34m @ 4.17% TiO2 from 12m AC25TOM159 372799 6726902.2 290 44 -90 0 44m @ 7.87% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM160 372600 6726898.5 287 36 -90 0 36m @ 4.33% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM161 372399 6726898.5 289 44 -90 0 44m @ 4.80% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM162 372188 6726897.3 289 19 -90 0 15m @ 4.04% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM163 371997 6726895.4 290 20 -90 0 20m @ 1.45% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM164 372799 6727298.9 298 36 -90 0 36m @ 6.50% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM165 372562 6727300.7 300 37 -90 0 35m @ 3.95% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM166 372398 6727298.2 302 46 -90 0 46m @ 4.24% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM167 372197 6727315.7 302 37 -90 0 33m @ 5.39% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM168 371997 6727316.8 304 21 -90 0 15m @ 4.71% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM169 372898 6726498.6 276 41 -90 0 33m @ 7.28% TiO2 from 8m AC25TOM170 372698 6726498.5 278 32 -90 0 28m @ 3.76% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM171 372300 6726098.1 296 32 -90 0 10m @ 4.91% TiO2 from 16m AC25TOM172 372296 6726497.3 281 15 -90 0 15m @ 0.72% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM173 375000 6724899.8 280 44 -90 0 42m @ 2.63% TiO2 from 2m AC25TOM174 374803 6724896.5 282 41 -90 0 35m @ 2.87% TiO2 from 6m AC25TOM175 374999 6725297.8 267 47 -90 0 43m @ 3.08% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM176 374771 6725296.4 273 44 -90 0 44m @ 3.23% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM177 374698 6725700.5 263 41 -90 0 37m @ 3.73% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM178 374897 6725694 262 45 -90 0 45m @ 2.79% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM179 374801 6724503.6 283 34 -90 0 34m @ 3.56% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM180 374999 6724502 283 36 -90 0 33m @ 3.02% TiO2 from 4m AC25TOM181 375066 6724184.5 282 44 -90 0 44m @ 3.14% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM182 374902 6724154.6 280 27 -90 0 28m @ 4.07% TiO2 from 0m AC25TOM183 373790 6724606 304 57 -90 0 57m @ 6.04% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM031 374129 6726684.7 280 100 -70.5 229.9 100m @ 5.44% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM032 374112 6724694.7 296 100 -70.4 229.3 100m @ 5.07% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM033 373592 6724700.8 306 100 -69.9 228.9 100m @ 6.51% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM034 373045 6724697.3 306 100 -70.7 230.3 98m @ 4.52% TiO2 from 2m RC25TOM035 372715 6724701.7 315 100 -70.3 225.8 100m @ 0.98% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM036 373144 6724300.7 306 100 -70.9 233.6 96m @ 4.12% TiO2 from 4m RC25TOM037 372714 6724299.8 315 100 -71.2 229.1 94m @ 1.05% TiO2 from 6m RC25TOM038 372813 6723899.2 299 100 -71.1 235.2 100m @ 1.31% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM039 373109 6723901.5 294 100 -70.3 230.4 48m @ 2.37% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM041 372949 6723501.2 286 100 -70.6 232.8 94m @ 0.74% TiO2 from 6m RC25TOM042 373299 6723501.1 280 100 -70.5 235.4 92m @ 2.59% TiO2 from 8m RC25TOM043 374094 6723532.2 270 100 -70.4 230.8 94m @ 4.56% TiO2 from 6m RC25TOM044 373827 6723950.2 289 100 -70.5 237.5 98m @ 5.51% TiO2 from 2m RC25TOM045 374417 6723934.9 275 100 -70.8 228.6 94m @ 4.48% TiO2 from 6m RC25TOM046 374848 6722701.3 276 100 -70.4 230.8 100m @ 4.13% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM047 374189 6722701 277 100 -71 230.2 98m @ 4.66% TiO2 from 2m RC25TOM048 374494 6722309 291 100 -70.3 232.2 100m @ 5.13% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM049 374102 6722297.6 286 100 -70.7 228.6 100m @ 4.64% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM050 373705 6722302 289 100 -71.1 230 100m @ 2.79% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM051 373210 6722302.4 285 34 -70.6 227.4 34m @ 0.62% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM052 373301 6722710.4 280 34 -70.6 232.7 34m @ 0.75% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM053 374576 6724700.9 287 100 -71.3 229.1 82m @ 4.09% TiO2 from 18m RC25TOM054 374190 6726329.1 278 100 -70.5 231.4 100m @ 5.85% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM055 373624 6726300.9 270 100 -70.5 229.1 100m @ 4.72% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM056 373415 6727102.6 294 100 -71 234.8 100m @ 3.34% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM057 373193 6726300.8 275 100 -71.3 231.9 86m @ 6.10% TiO2 from 14m RC25TOM058 372777 6726301 279 100 -70.9 237.6 90m @ 4.09% TiO2 from 10m RC25TOM059 372672 6726703.8 282 38 -71.5 229.9 36m @ 3.93% TiO2 from 2m RC25TOM060 372693 6727101.2 292 70 -70.8 231.4 70m @ 4.60% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM061 372775 6725511.4 297 100 -71.3 214.4 96m @ 3.51% TiO2 from 4m RC25TOM062 373070 6725900.4 282 100 -71.1 223.1 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m RC25TOM063 373483 6724551.4 304 100 -70 230 100m @ 6.87% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM064 373840 6725503.8 280 100 -70 230 100m @ 5.44% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM065 373987 6725899.2 268 100 -71.5 233.9 100m @ 5.22% TiO2 from 4m RC25TOM066 374476 6725895.3 262 100 -69.9 230.5 94m @ 4.69% TiO2 from 6m RC25TOM067 374402 6725503.6 274 100 -71.3 235.8 100m @ 5.36% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM068 373313 6725106.7 299 100 -70.2 226.9 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m RC25TOM069 372755 6725101 310 100 -71.1 224.6 100m @ 1.04% TiO2 from 0m RC25TOM070 373403 6725899.1 275 100 -69.9 223.7 92m @ 4.97% TiO2 from 8m RC25TOM071 373176 6725500.5 294 100 -70.4 227.3 100m @ 6.95% TiO2 from 0m Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Sample compositing has been applied to reported exploration results of diamond drillholes as the sample length of individual samples varies and therefore a weighted average has been used to provide the TiO2 intercepts for those holes. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). The drilling at Pitfield has intersected TiO2 mineralisation in nearly every hole and in those holes nearly every hole has finished in mineralisation. Recent drilling in the southwestern corner of the project has drilled into holes that have very low grade mineralisation (<1.5% TiO2). The nature of the sediments is different with these holes being drilled into coarse grained immature sandstones. The results suggest that this is the western edge of the mineralisation, however further drilling to the west of these holes will need to confirm this.

The true width and strike thickness of the mineralisation cannot be reported as the eastern, southern and northern extents of the mineralisation are currently unknow after more than 380 drill holes. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Please refer to figures within the text and previous Empire Metals AIM announcements. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. The Company believes that the AIM announcement is a balanced report with all material results reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Everything meaningful and material is disclosed in the body of the report. Geological observations have been factored into the report and can also be found in previous Empire Metals Ltd AIM announcements. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Drilling in the next 12 months will consist of several AC, RC and diamond programs. There is infill drilling planned at the Thomas prospect that will be designed to take the inferred resources to indicated and indicated to measured where appropriate. Diamond drilling is planned to aid in the geotechnical understanding of the mineralisation as well as generate samples for metallurgical test work.

An exploration drill program will take place to identify the eastern and western limits of the mineralisation to determine the extent of this giant deposit. This drilling will also aid studies into mine planning and infrastructure location.

A mineral resource drill program with AC and RC will be undertaken at the Cosgrove Project with the aim of delivering a mineral resource estimate that will include both inferred and indicated resources.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)