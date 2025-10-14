Verne, the leading provider of low-carbon high-performance data centers across the Nordics, has today announced that Glesys, a leading Nordic provider of cloud and IaaS services, will acquire Verne's managed private cloud operations in Finland, including data center facilities in Pori and Tampere.

The agreement reflects both companies' strategic priorities: for Glesys, it represents an important step in expanding its cloud and IaaS services, strengthening its position as a market leader in the Nordics and enhancing its capacity to deliver secure, energy-efficient and scalable solutions in the region. For Verne, it supports a sharpened focus on delivering low-carbon, high-performance colocation for AI and enterprise workloads, including its expansion plans in Mäntsälä, announced earlier this year.

Glesys and Verne will continue to work closely together to ensure service continuity and a seamless transition for customers, employees and vendors.

"We're pleased to welcome a talented team and a strong customer base through this agreement with Verne. It expands our data center footprint in the region, enhances our ability to deliver scalable and sustainable infrastructure, and supports our ambition to grow cloud and colocation capabilities across the Nordic region. Finland is a key market for us, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues, customers, and partners to build a trusted platform for digital growth," said Glenn Johansson, CEO, Glesys.

"Our strategic decision to sell our managed private cloud operations enables us to sharpen our focus on what we do best: providing low-carbon, high-performance colocation services for the most demanding AI and enterprise workloads. This agreement allows us to align our operations more closely with those core strengths.

"By bringing our Finland operations into alignment with our core business we are also strengthening our go to market proposition. This transaction ensures that we are perfectly positioned to meet the rapidly increasing demand for AI-ready colocation data centers. This focused, strategic step reinforces our long-term vision and commitment to being the go-to partner for low-carbon, high-performance colocation infrastructure across the Nordics and beyond," said Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne.

Torch Partners acted as exclusive financial adviser to Glesys, and EY-Parthenon to Verne, in the context of this transaction.

About Glesys

Glesys is a Nordic Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider dedicated to creating a better place for data. With state-of-the-art data centers in Sweden and Finland, we combine regional presence with global reach to deliver secure, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure across cloud computing, connectivity, and colocation. Our platform is powered by 100% renewable energy and certified to the highest ISO standards for quality, environmental management, and information security. Rooted in Nordic values and a challenger mindset, we work side by side with our customers to turn complex challenges into opportunities for digital growth. By combining technical excellence with a human approach, Glesys enables organizations to build resilient, sustainable digital services that benefit businesses, communities, and society at large.

About Verne

Verne provides low-carbon high density data center services that enable organisations to cost-effectively scale their digital infrastructure while reducing their environmental impact. The company's Nordic data centers, located in Iceland and Finland, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, optimised for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other intensive workloads, and supported by a dedicated team of onsite experts. Verne also operates a hyper-connected data center in central London, which serves as a strategic hub for applications requiring low latency and robust connectivity.

The sale is currently subject to authorities' approval.

