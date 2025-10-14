Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: 604700 | ISIN: DE0006047004 | Ticker-Symbol: HEI
Etex and Heidelberg Materials Benelux unveil breakthrough fibre cement recycling to produce low-carbon cement

ZAVENTEM, Belgium and LIXHE, Belgium, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etex and Heidelberg Materials Benelux are implementing CEMLOOP XL, an industrial-scale initiative to recycle fibre cement into low-carbon cement. The project introduces a closed-loop process using Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technology, transforming fibre cement waste into a high-quality secondary raw material for new low carbon cement production, which can then be used to produce new fibre cement products.

Etex, with Group Jacobs, is developing a process to convert fibre cement waste from its production lines and the wider construction sector into Recycled Fibre Cement Paste (RFCP). A new recycling facility is under construction in Hemiksem, Belgium, expected to be operational by mid-2026.

At its Lixhe cement plant, Heidelberg Materials is developing the CCLIX process, which upgrades RFCP through enforced carbonation using CO2 captured from kiln exhaust gases. This produces carbonated RFCP (cRFCP), which regains cementitious properties and can partially replace clinker in low-carbon cement. The carbonation reactor at Lixhe is scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2028.

The combined processes prevent 60,000 tonnes of fibre cement waste annually, save 100,000 tonnes of raw limestone, and reduce CO2 emissions in cement production by at least 20%. Energy use is cut by 15%, and new fibre cement products will contain over 20% recycled content with a 15% lower carbon footprint. Each ton of RFCP captures or avoids around 900kg of CO2. The CO2 is chemically bound in the final product, acting as a permanent storage in line with EU regulation.

The project has received support from the EU LIFE Programme, with the grant agreement signed in June 2025.

Read the full press release to learn more about this breakthrough initiative: www.cemloopxl.eu/news/etex-and-heidelberg-materials-benelux-unveil-breakthrough-fibre-cement-recycling-to-produce-low-carbon-cement/

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.