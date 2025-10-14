SyndicateRoom Reports Strong Investor Confidence as Angel Academe EIS Fund Reaches 75% Target

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SyndicateRoom has announced today that the Angel Academe EIS Fund I, an investment fund dedicated to high-potential, female-founded technology startups, has secured over 75% of its minimum target raise.

Managed in partnership with Angel Academe, the UK's leading angel network for women founders, the fund is on track to be fully subscribed before its October 31st deadline. It aims to deploy capital into 7-10 promising, EIS-qualifying tech companies during the 25/26 tax year, targeting a 3x return.

"Hitting the 75% milestone so quickly is a powerful validation of our thesis: investing in high-potential female-founded tech companies is not just impactful, but a smart financial strategy," said Sarah Turner, CEO of Angel Academe. "We are grateful for our investors' backing and remain committed to closing the funding gap for diverse founders and delivering exceptional returns."

Angel Academe has a formidable track record, having backed over 55 female-founded startups. These companies have raised more than £200 million in follow-on investment from respected UK VCs, including Octopus Ventures, Balderton Capital, and JamJar Investments.

Successes from the Angel Academe portfolio include:

Béa Fertility (8.4x MOIC): The at-home intracervical insemination (ICI) kit provider has seen its valuation soar from £2.25 million in 2020 to £19 million today.

The at-home intracervical insemination (ICI) kit provider has seen its valuation soar from £2.25 million in 2020 to £19 million today. Fiskl (10x Valuation Growth): An AI-powered global accountancy platform, Fiskl recently won European Accounting Tech of the Year and has seen the valuation of Angel Academe's 2018 investment increase tenfold.

Tom Britton, Co-founder of SyndicateRoom, added, "The demand for this fund proves that backing female founders is not a niche interest. It's telling that our investor split is around 60/40 women to men-everyone sees the compelling opportunities generated by the rigorous selection process and the proven resilience of these entrepreneurs."

High Net Worth and Sophisticated investors interested in the fund can learn more at www.syndicateroom.com/angel-academe-eis . The minimum investment is £10,000.

Angel Academe: The UK's first angel network focused on women founders, consistently recognised for its impact on early-stage tech investment. Connecting smart capital with brilliant female-led businesses and providing essential support to a growing portfolio of innovative companies.

SyndicateRoom: A data-led investment platform and fund manager offering investors curated access to high-growth, early-stage businesses through various funds, including its flagship Access EIS fund, the Angel Academe EIS fund, and the Carbon13 Climatetech SEIS fund.

