Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
14 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1734.6411 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
13 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
27,506
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1690.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1824.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1734.6411
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,846,550. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,846,550. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1722.9644
19,525
BATS Trading Europe
1763.2074
7,981
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
287
1704.00
09:36:48
00077411632TRLO0
XLON
351
1704.00
09:36:48
00077411633TRLO0
BATE
269
1704.00
09:40:36
00077411716TRLO0
XLON
12
1704.00
09:40:36
00077411715TRLO0
XLON
249
1700.00
09:40:36
00077411717TRLO0
BATE
266
1694.00
09:44:00
00077411914TRLO0
XLON
31
1694.00
09:44:00
00077411913TRLO0
XLON
113
1712.00
10:00:37
00077412480TRLO0
XLON
95
1712.00
10:00:37
00077412479TRLO0
XLON
56
1712.00
10:00:37
00077412478TRLO0
XLON
82
1704.00
10:01:47
00077412517TRLO0
|
XLON
204
1704.00
10:01:47
00077412516TRLO0
XLON
259
1696.00
10:08:09
00077412728TRLO0
XLON
148
1692.00
10:08:17
00077412732TRLO0
BATE
184
1692.00
10:08:22
00077412736TRLO0
BATE
76
1692.00
10:08:22
00077412735TRLO0
BATE
84
1692.00
10:08:22
00077412734TRLO0
BATE
73
1690.00
10:10:02
00077412815TRLO0
BATE
196
1690.00
10:10:02
00077412814TRLO0
BATE
278
1692.00
10:22:27
00077413357TRLO0
XLON
273
1692.00
10:26:00
00077413599TRLO0
XLON
467
1694.00
10:26:00
00077413598TRLO0
XLON
4
1690.00
10:26:38
00077413637TRLO0
BATE
204
1690.00
10:26:43
00077413641TRLO0
XLON
39
1690.00
10:26:43
00077413640TRLO0
XLON
254
1690.00
10:26:43
00077413639TRLO0
BATE
291
1702.00
10:38:24
00077414051TRLO0
XLON
252
1694.00
10:46:21
00077414285TRLO0
BATE
19
1700.00
10:49:01
00077414365TRLO0
XLON
284
1694.00
10:50:15
00077414429TRLO0
XLON
286
1698.00
10:58:44
00077414695TRLO0
XLON
236
1690.00
11:00:38
00077414732TRLO0
BATE
147
1714.00
11:05:18
00077415074TRLO0
XLON
69
1716.00
11:05:32
00077415076TRLO0
XLON
69
1716.00
11:05:32
00077415077TRLO0
XLON
10000
1700.00
11:05:36
00077415078TRLO0
XLON
255
1726.00
11:08:21
00077415284TRLO0
XLON
232
1724.00
11:13:20
00077415472TRLO0
BATE
271
1734.00
11:16:28
00077415706TRLO0
XLON
1
1734.00
11:16:28
00077415705TRLO0
XLON
3
1734.00
11:16:28
00077415704TRLO0
XLON
292
1746.00
11:28:28
00077416219TRLO0
XLON
262
1734.00
11:28:28
00077416220TRLO0
BATE
38
1750.00
11:49:22
00077416826TRLO0
XLON
30
1750.00
11:49:22
00077416825TRLO0
XLON
55
1750.00
11:49:24
00077416829TRLO0
XLON
100
1750.00
11:49:24
00077416828TRLO0
XLON
285
1754.00
11:51:41
00077416891TRLO0
BATE
293
1758.00
11:52:15
00077416899TRLO0
XLON
177
1754.00
11:56:30
00077417009TRLO0
BATE
265
1762.00
12:03:41
00077417231TRLO0
BATE
275
1760.00
12:03:44
00077417232TRLO0
BATE
232
1756.00
12:03:45
00077417234TRLO0
XLON
47
1756.00
12:03:49
00077417236TRLO0
XLON
230
1768.00
12:20:53
00077418067TRLO0
XLON
45
1768.00
12:20:53
00077418066TRLO0
XLON
234
1772.00
12:27:56
00077418220TRLO0
BATE
116
1770.00
12:27:57
00077418222TRLO0
BATE
151
1770.00
12:27:57
00077418221TRLO0
BATE
277
1764.00
12:28:25
00077418240TRLO0
BATE
281
1756.00
12:30:57
00077418320TRLO0
XLON
184
1776.00
12:43:18
00077418869TRLO0
XLON
80
1776.00
12:43:18
00077418868TRLO0
XLON
161
1796.00
12:55:00
00077419312TRLO0
XLON
86
1796.00
12:55:00
00077419311TRLO0
XLON
151
1794.00
12:55:51
00077419359TRLO0
BATE
124
1794.00
12:55:51
00077419358TRLO0
BATE
273
1792.00
12:57:29
00077419420TRLO0
BATE
199
1796.00
13:09:04
00077419851TRLO0
XLON
90
1796.00
13:09:04
00077419850TRLO0
XLON
3
1796.00
13:14:24
00077420208TRLO0
BATE
262
1796.00
13:14:41
00077420216TRLO0
BATE
2
1796.00
13:15:01
00077420253TRLO0
BATE
17
1796.00
13:16:05
00077420296TRLO0
BATE
264
1796.00
13:17:32
00077420346TRLO0
XLON
7
1796.00
13:17:32
00077420345TRLO0
XLON
38
1796.00
13:18:50
00077420469TRLO0
BATE
193
1794.00
13:18:58
00077420475TRLO0
BATE
50
1794.00
13:18:58
00077420474TRLO0
BATE
241
1794.00
13:18:58
00077420473TRLO0
BATE
161
1800.00
13:28:46
00077420960TRLO0
XLON
121
1800.00
13:30:24
00077421070TRLO0
XLON
364
1800.00
13:30:24
00077421069TRLO0
BATE
3
1798.00
13:30:24
00077421071TRLO0
BATE
234
1796.00
13:34:25
00077421137TRLO0
BATE
287
1786.00
13:40:08
00077421304TRLO0
XLON
242
1800.00
13:51:05
00077421664TRLO0
XLON
18
1800.00
13:51:05
00077421663TRLO0
XLON
246
1824.00
15:27:38
00077427111TRLO0
BATE
203
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427358TRLO0
BATE
43
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427357TRLO0
BATE
339
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427356TRLO0
BATE
118
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427355TRLO0
BATE
250
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427354TRLO0
XLON
142
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427353TRLO0
BATE
257
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427352TRLO0
XLON
283
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427351TRLO0
BATE
349
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427350TRLO0
XLON
244
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427349TRLO0
BATE
245
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427348TRLO0
XLON
27
1824.00
15:33:15
00077427347TRLO0
BATE
108
1824.00
15:40:55
00077427972TRLO0
XLON
143
1824.00
15:40:55
00077427971TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916