Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1734.6411 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

13 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

27,506

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1690.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1824.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1734.6411

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,846,550. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,846,550. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1722.9644

19,525

BATS Trading Europe

1763.2074

7,981

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

287

1704.00

09:36:48

00077411632TRLO0

XLON

351

1704.00

09:36:48

00077411633TRLO0

BATE

269

1704.00

09:40:36

00077411716TRLO0

XLON

12

1704.00

09:40:36

00077411715TRLO0

XLON

249

1700.00

09:40:36

00077411717TRLO0

BATE

266

1694.00

09:44:00

00077411914TRLO0

XLON

31

1694.00

09:44:00

00077411913TRLO0

XLON

113

1712.00

10:00:37

00077412480TRLO0

XLON

95

1712.00

10:00:37

00077412479TRLO0

XLON

56

1712.00

10:00:37

00077412478TRLO0

XLON

82

1704.00

10:01:47

00077412517TRLO0

XLON

204

1704.00

10:01:47

00077412516TRLO0

XLON

259

1696.00

10:08:09

00077412728TRLO0

XLON

148

1692.00

10:08:17

00077412732TRLO0

BATE

184

1692.00

10:08:22

00077412736TRLO0

BATE

76

1692.00

10:08:22

00077412735TRLO0

BATE

84

1692.00

10:08:22

00077412734TRLO0

BATE

73

1690.00

10:10:02

00077412815TRLO0

BATE

196

1690.00

10:10:02

00077412814TRLO0

BATE

278

1692.00

10:22:27

00077413357TRLO0

XLON

273

1692.00

10:26:00

00077413599TRLO0

XLON

467

1694.00

10:26:00

00077413598TRLO0

XLON

4

1690.00

10:26:38

00077413637TRLO0

BATE

204

1690.00

10:26:43

00077413641TRLO0

XLON

39

1690.00

10:26:43

00077413640TRLO0

XLON

254

1690.00

10:26:43

00077413639TRLO0

BATE

291

1702.00

10:38:24

00077414051TRLO0

XLON

252

1694.00

10:46:21

00077414285TRLO0

BATE

19

1700.00

10:49:01

00077414365TRLO0

XLON

284

1694.00

10:50:15

00077414429TRLO0

XLON

286

1698.00

10:58:44

00077414695TRLO0

XLON

236

1690.00

11:00:38

00077414732TRLO0

BATE

147

1714.00

11:05:18

00077415074TRLO0

XLON

69

1716.00

11:05:32

00077415076TRLO0

XLON

69

1716.00

11:05:32

00077415077TRLO0

XLON

10000

1700.00

11:05:36

00077415078TRLO0

XLON

255

1726.00

11:08:21

00077415284TRLO0

XLON

232

1724.00

11:13:20

00077415472TRLO0

BATE

271

1734.00

11:16:28

00077415706TRLO0

XLON

1

1734.00

11:16:28

00077415705TRLO0

XLON

3

1734.00

11:16:28

00077415704TRLO0

XLON

292

1746.00

11:28:28

00077416219TRLO0

XLON

262

1734.00

11:28:28

00077416220TRLO0

BATE

38

1750.00

11:49:22

00077416826TRLO0

XLON

30

1750.00

11:49:22

00077416825TRLO0

XLON

55

1750.00

11:49:24

00077416829TRLO0

XLON

100

1750.00

11:49:24

00077416828TRLO0

XLON

285

1754.00

11:51:41

00077416891TRLO0

BATE

293

1758.00

11:52:15

00077416899TRLO0

XLON

177

1754.00

11:56:30

00077417009TRLO0

BATE

265

1762.00

12:03:41

00077417231TRLO0

BATE

275

1760.00

12:03:44

00077417232TRLO0

BATE

232

1756.00

12:03:45

00077417234TRLO0

XLON

47

1756.00

12:03:49

00077417236TRLO0

XLON

230

1768.00

12:20:53

00077418067TRLO0

XLON

45

1768.00

12:20:53

00077418066TRLO0

XLON

234

1772.00

12:27:56

00077418220TRLO0

BATE

116

1770.00

12:27:57

00077418222TRLO0

BATE

151

1770.00

12:27:57

00077418221TRLO0

BATE

277

1764.00

12:28:25

00077418240TRLO0

BATE

281

1756.00

12:30:57

00077418320TRLO0

XLON

184

1776.00

12:43:18

00077418869TRLO0

XLON

80

1776.00

12:43:18

00077418868TRLO0

XLON

161

1796.00

12:55:00

00077419312TRLO0

XLON

86

1796.00

12:55:00

00077419311TRLO0

XLON

151

1794.00

12:55:51

00077419359TRLO0

BATE

124

1794.00

12:55:51

00077419358TRLO0

BATE

273

1792.00

12:57:29

00077419420TRLO0

BATE

199

1796.00

13:09:04

00077419851TRLO0

XLON

90

1796.00

13:09:04

00077419850TRLO0

XLON

3

1796.00

13:14:24

00077420208TRLO0

BATE

262

1796.00

13:14:41

00077420216TRLO0

BATE

2

1796.00

13:15:01

00077420253TRLO0

BATE

17

1796.00

13:16:05

00077420296TRLO0

BATE

264

1796.00

13:17:32

00077420346TRLO0

XLON

7

1796.00

13:17:32

00077420345TRLO0

XLON

38

1796.00

13:18:50

00077420469TRLO0

BATE

193

1794.00

13:18:58

00077420475TRLO0

BATE

50

1794.00

13:18:58

00077420474TRLO0

BATE

241

1794.00

13:18:58

00077420473TRLO0

BATE

161

1800.00

13:28:46

00077420960TRLO0

XLON

121

1800.00

13:30:24

00077421070TRLO0

XLON

364

1800.00

13:30:24

00077421069TRLO0

BATE

3

1798.00

13:30:24

00077421071TRLO0

BATE

234

1796.00

13:34:25

00077421137TRLO0

BATE

287

1786.00

13:40:08

00077421304TRLO0

XLON

242

1800.00

13:51:05

00077421664TRLO0

XLON

18

1800.00

13:51:05

00077421663TRLO0

XLON

246

1824.00

15:27:38

00077427111TRLO0

BATE

203

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427358TRLO0

BATE

43

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427357TRLO0

BATE

339

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427356TRLO0

BATE

118

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427355TRLO0

BATE

250

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427354TRLO0

XLON

142

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427353TRLO0

BATE

257

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427352TRLO0

XLON

283

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427351TRLO0

BATE

349

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427350TRLO0

XLON

244

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427349TRLO0

BATE

245

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427348TRLO0

XLON

27

1824.00

15:33:15

00077427347TRLO0

BATE

108

1824.00

15:40:55

00077427972TRLO0

XLON

143

1824.00

15:40:55

00077427971TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
