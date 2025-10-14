Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1734.6411 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 13 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 27,506 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1690.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1824.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1734.6411

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,846,550. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,846,550. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1722.9644 19,525 BATS Trading Europe 1763.2074 7,981

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 287 1704.00 09:36:48 00077411632TRLO0 XLON 351 1704.00 09:36:48 00077411633TRLO0 BATE 269 1704.00 09:40:36 00077411716TRLO0 XLON 12 1704.00 09:40:36 00077411715TRLO0 XLON 249 1700.00 09:40:36 00077411717TRLO0 BATE 266 1694.00 09:44:00 00077411914TRLO0 XLON 31 1694.00 09:44:00 00077411913TRLO0 XLON 113 1712.00 10:00:37 00077412480TRLO0 XLON 95 1712.00 10:00:37 00077412479TRLO0 XLON 56 1712.00 10:00:37 00077412478TRLO0 XLON 82 1704.00 10:01:47 00077412517TRLO0 XLON 204 1704.00 10:01:47 00077412516TRLO0 XLON 259 1696.00 10:08:09 00077412728TRLO0 XLON 148 1692.00 10:08:17 00077412732TRLO0 BATE 184 1692.00 10:08:22 00077412736TRLO0 BATE 76 1692.00 10:08:22 00077412735TRLO0 BATE 84 1692.00 10:08:22 00077412734TRLO0 BATE 73 1690.00 10:10:02 00077412815TRLO0 BATE 196 1690.00 10:10:02 00077412814TRLO0 BATE 278 1692.00 10:22:27 00077413357TRLO0 XLON 273 1692.00 10:26:00 00077413599TRLO0 XLON 467 1694.00 10:26:00 00077413598TRLO0 XLON 4 1690.00 10:26:38 00077413637TRLO0 BATE 204 1690.00 10:26:43 00077413641TRLO0 XLON 39 1690.00 10:26:43 00077413640TRLO0 XLON 254 1690.00 10:26:43 00077413639TRLO0 BATE 291 1702.00 10:38:24 00077414051TRLO0 XLON 252 1694.00 10:46:21 00077414285TRLO0 BATE 19 1700.00 10:49:01 00077414365TRLO0 XLON 284 1694.00 10:50:15 00077414429TRLO0 XLON 286 1698.00 10:58:44 00077414695TRLO0 XLON 236 1690.00 11:00:38 00077414732TRLO0 BATE 147 1714.00 11:05:18 00077415074TRLO0 XLON 69 1716.00 11:05:32 00077415076TRLO0 XLON 69 1716.00 11:05:32 00077415077TRLO0 XLON 10000 1700.00 11:05:36 00077415078TRLO0 XLON 255 1726.00 11:08:21 00077415284TRLO0 XLON 232 1724.00 11:13:20 00077415472TRLO0 BATE 271 1734.00 11:16:28 00077415706TRLO0 XLON 1 1734.00 11:16:28 00077415705TRLO0 XLON 3 1734.00 11:16:28 00077415704TRLO0 XLON 292 1746.00 11:28:28 00077416219TRLO0 XLON 262 1734.00 11:28:28 00077416220TRLO0 BATE 38 1750.00 11:49:22 00077416826TRLO0 XLON 30 1750.00 11:49:22 00077416825TRLO0 XLON 55 1750.00 11:49:24 00077416829TRLO0 XLON 100 1750.00 11:49:24 00077416828TRLO0 XLON 285 1754.00 11:51:41 00077416891TRLO0 BATE 293 1758.00 11:52:15 00077416899TRLO0 XLON 177 1754.00 11:56:30 00077417009TRLO0 BATE 265 1762.00 12:03:41 00077417231TRLO0 BATE 275 1760.00 12:03:44 00077417232TRLO0 BATE 232 1756.00 12:03:45 00077417234TRLO0 XLON 47 1756.00 12:03:49 00077417236TRLO0 XLON 230 1768.00 12:20:53 00077418067TRLO0 XLON 45 1768.00 12:20:53 00077418066TRLO0 XLON 234 1772.00 12:27:56 00077418220TRLO0 BATE 116 1770.00 12:27:57 00077418222TRLO0 BATE 151 1770.00 12:27:57 00077418221TRLO0 BATE 277 1764.00 12:28:25 00077418240TRLO0 BATE 281 1756.00 12:30:57 00077418320TRLO0 XLON 184 1776.00 12:43:18 00077418869TRLO0 XLON 80 1776.00 12:43:18 00077418868TRLO0 XLON 161 1796.00 12:55:00 00077419312TRLO0 XLON 86 1796.00 12:55:00 00077419311TRLO0 XLON 151 1794.00 12:55:51 00077419359TRLO0 BATE 124 1794.00 12:55:51 00077419358TRLO0 BATE 273 1792.00 12:57:29 00077419420TRLO0 BATE 199 1796.00 13:09:04 00077419851TRLO0 XLON 90 1796.00 13:09:04 00077419850TRLO0 XLON 3 1796.00 13:14:24 00077420208TRLO0 BATE 262 1796.00 13:14:41 00077420216TRLO0 BATE 2 1796.00 13:15:01 00077420253TRLO0 BATE 17 1796.00 13:16:05 00077420296TRLO0 BATE 264 1796.00 13:17:32 00077420346TRLO0 XLON 7 1796.00 13:17:32 00077420345TRLO0 XLON 38 1796.00 13:18:50 00077420469TRLO0 BATE 193 1794.00 13:18:58 00077420475TRLO0 BATE 50 1794.00 13:18:58 00077420474TRLO0 BATE 241 1794.00 13:18:58 00077420473TRLO0 BATE 161 1800.00 13:28:46 00077420960TRLO0 XLON 121 1800.00 13:30:24 00077421070TRLO0 XLON 364 1800.00 13:30:24 00077421069TRLO0 BATE 3 1798.00 13:30:24 00077421071TRLO0 BATE 234 1796.00 13:34:25 00077421137TRLO0 BATE 287 1786.00 13:40:08 00077421304TRLO0 XLON 242 1800.00 13:51:05 00077421664TRLO0 XLON 18 1800.00 13:51:05 00077421663TRLO0 XLON 246 1824.00 15:27:38 00077427111TRLO0 BATE 203 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427358TRLO0 BATE 43 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427357TRLO0 BATE 339 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427356TRLO0 BATE 118 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427355TRLO0 BATE 250 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427354TRLO0 XLON 142 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427353TRLO0 BATE 257 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427352TRLO0 XLON 283 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427351TRLO0 BATE 349 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427350TRLO0 XLON 244 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427349TRLO0 BATE 245 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427348TRLO0 XLON 27 1824.00 15:33:15 00077427347TRLO0 BATE 108 1824.00 15:40:55 00077427972TRLO0 XLON 143 1824.00 15:40:55 00077427971TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916