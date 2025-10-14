Marechale Capital Plc - Subscription, Directors' Dealings, Related Party Transaction and Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2025

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Subscription, Directors' Dealings, Related Party Transaction and Issue of Equity

Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised £202,500 via subscription for 13,500,006 new ordinary shares of 0.8p each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.5p per share ("Issue Price") (the "Subscription") with new and existing shareholders participating.

Details of the Subscription

Of the total funds raised, £102,000 was raised through new investors, which included Nick Wells, an experienced City investment banker, who has invested £50,000 via the subscription for 3,333,334 New Ordinary Shares, representing 2.8 per cent. of the enlarged issued share capital.

As part of the terms of the Subscription, Nick Wells has entered into a 12 month orderly market agreement in respect of the disposal of any of his shares.

In addition to the new investors, all of the Directors of the Company have participated in the fundraise, raising £70,000 via the subscription for 4,666,670 New Ordinary Shares, set out as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares Subscribed for Subscription Price (p) Shareholding Following Subscription Shareholding Following Subscription as a Percentage of Enlarged Issued Share Capital (%) Patrick Booth-Clibborn 1,000,000 1.5p 10,659,086 8.92% Mark Warde-Norbury 2,000,000 1.5p 13,282,002 11.12% Chris Kenning 1,666,670 1.5p 12,146,670 10.17%

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

The proceeds of the Subscription will be used to provide the Company with additional resources for potential investment and co-investment opportunities in connection with the Company's activity for its corporate clients and to provide the Company with additional working capital.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The 13,500,006 New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. Admission of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to take place on, or around, 16 October 2025. Completion of the Subscription is conditional on Admission.

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 119,441,253 ordinary shares. No shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 119,441,253. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Related Party Transaction

The participation of the Company's directors in the Fundraise (the "Transaction") constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. As all of the Company's directors are participating in the Transaction, there are no directors independent of the Transaction to be able to consult with the Company's nominated adviser, Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, that the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned. Consequently, Cairn Financial Advisers LLP confirms that the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Patrick Booth-Clibborn, CEO of Marechale Capital, commented : "We are pleased to announce the completion of the fundraise, which included the participation of both two experienced corporate finance advisors as well as members of the Board, demonstrating ongoing support for the Company and its development, at a time when we are seeing an encouraging increase in the number of projects progressing through our pipeline.

"We are delighted to welcome on board our new shareholders, and, in particular, Nick Wells, who we look forward to welcoming, and the wealth of experience and potential deal flow that he brings, especially at a time when we are witnessing an increase in confidence in the market."

T his announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them