Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Result of WRAP Retail Offer

14 October 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Result of WRAP Retail Offer

Richmond Hill Resources is pleased to announce the result of its WRAP Retail Offer in conjunction with its Placing and Admission to AIM. The WRAP Retail Offer has raised gross proceeds of £76,277.91, through the issue of 7,627,791 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1 pence per share (the "WRAP Retail Offer Shares"). With the proceeds of the Placing of £1,400,000, in aggregate the Company has therefore raised gross proceeds of approximately £1,476,278 at a price of 1 pence per new Ordinary Share.

Application has been made for Admission to AIM for a total of 594,210,949 Ordinary Shares, comprising 104,649,639 existing Ordinary Shares, the Placing Shares, the Fee Shares, the Conversion Shares and the WRAP Retail Offer Shares, being the entire issued share capital of the Company ("Enlarged Share Capital"), on 15 October 2025.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Applications have been made for the Enlarged Share Capital to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective and dealings in the Shares are expected to commence on or around 15 October 2025.

Upon Admission, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 594,210,949 Ordinary Shares with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, from Admission the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 594,210,949. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by Shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer and the Placing will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, on Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement on 13 October 2025.

Richmond Hill ResourcesRyan Dolder rdolder@roguebaron.com Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital Limited (Joint Broker)Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080 Cairn Financial Advisers (Nominated Adviser subject to Admission)Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

The Company's LEI is 2138009XFT53PKLIH113

