WALLIX recognized as a "Visionary" for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant for PAM Solutions

Paris, October 14, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European Identity & Access Management (IAM) vendor and recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), offers simple and secure solutions to evolve freely in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments. WALLIX announces its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions as a "Visionary". Since its entry into the Magic Quadrant, WALLIX has been and remains the only European player represented. This distinction confirms WALLIX's ability to anticipate market developments and to innovate continuously, consolidating its unique role as a pioneer in cybersecurity in Europe and beyond.

Being a "Visionary" reflects a clear and differentiating vision of the future of the sector and for WALLIX means combining technological innovation and strategic anchoring around three major axes:

European digital sovereignty : offering companies and administrations a trusted alternative to non-European technology giants, with solutions designed and developed in Europe,

Comprehensive and integrated technology coverage : that gives companies freedom of choice, from privileged access management (PAM) to security of industrial environments (OT/ICS) (cloud and hybrid environments,

A customer and industry-centric approach: a strong presence in key verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and the public sector, with tailored support and a user experience known for its simplicity and efficiency.

WALLIX stands out in the report for:

Its expertise in secure remote access, in particular through "its WALLIX One Remote Access solution, which supports all major session management protocols",

"Its unique ability to meet industrial and CPS (Cyber Physical Systems) challenges" is a differentiating asset for critical environments,

Proximity to its customers, thanks to "responsive and efficient technical support, shared governance through an Advisory Board, and a culture of continuous improvement".

" Our strategy is clear: to provide sovereign solutions, easy to deploy and use, that allow organizations to secure their digital access and support them in their development with confidence," explains Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO of WALIX. " Being recognized as a Visionary for the third year in a row demonstrates that we are delivering real-world solutions that address our customers' immediate needs for competitiveness, compliance, and cybersecurity in an interconnected world. »

Disclaimer Gartner:

The 2025 Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Privileged Access Management: Abhyuday Data, Director Analyst, Paul Mezzera, Sr Director Analyst, Tarun Rohilla, Director Analyst, Michael Kelley, Sr. Director Analyst, Shubham Gera, Assoc Principal Analyst. September 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor that provides companies with robust identity and access security solutions, ensuring seamless and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

