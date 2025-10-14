System improves productivity, reduces waste, enhances color accuracy

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the introduction of PPG MIX'N'SHAKE automated stirring technology designed to eliminate traditional manual stirring methods in the automotive refinish industry. The system, which is available globally, improves paint mix consistency, reduces consumable waste and saves time for painters and body shops.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013065453/en/

PPG MIX'N'SHAKE automated stirring technology replaces manual stirring processes to ensure a homogenized paint mix, complete color accuracy, and a better workplace.

The PPG Mix'n'Shake system will debut at the EQUIP AUTO trade show in Paris taking place Oct. 14-18. PPG will also showcase its PPG LINQ digital ecosystem, which is a finalist for the prestigious EQUIP AUTO Innovation Award.

Because the PPG Mix'n'Shake system eliminates manual stirring, it ensures consistent color accuracy, reduces rework and boosts productive work hours by up to 6%, according to company data. The system delivers a fully homogenized, ready-to-spray paint mix in less than 90 seconds through a unique, automated stirring device combined with an exclusive notched cup that attaches directly to the spray gun. The device and cup design are both patent pending.

"The PPG LINQ digital ecosystem and PPG MOONWALK® automated mixing system have transformed color identification and paint mixing in the refinish industry, but the repetitive final step of stirring has remained largely unchanged," said Alban d'Epenoux, PPG global marketing director, Automotive Refinish. "The PPG Mix'n'Shake system addresses this, ensuring that painters achieve an accurate mix every time without the inefficiencies and inconsistencies of manual stirring, ultimately freeing up time for higher value tasks."

The PPG Mix'n'Shake technology features pre-programmed settings for primers, basecoats and clearcoats. Users insert the notched cup, select a setting and let the device handle the mixing. Once complete, the cup attaches directly to a spray gun, reducing handling and streamlining workflow.

"We found that body shops that typically do six repairs per day can save up to 16 working days a year with PPG Mix'n'Shake," said d'Epenoux. "The system also reduces the cost of consumable waste such as stirring sticks, mixing cups, strainers, and other disposables by up to 10%."

The self-contained system eliminates spills and splashes to create a cleaner, more organized and attractive workspace. It is also compatible with both waterborne and solvent-borne formulations and integrates with the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem for enhanced workflow management. For more information, visit ppgmixnshake.com.

PPG will be exhibiting at EQUIP AUTO at Hall 3 Stand B090, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the PPG Mix'n'Shake system and learn more about PPG's digital solutions during scheduled presentations and speaker sessions. View the commercial video here.

The system will be marketed and distributed under PPG's SEM brand as SEM Mix'n'Shake in its U.S. and Canada, and Australia and New Zealand regions and as PPG Mix'n'Shake in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Mix'n'Shake and PPG LINQ are trademarks and MoonWalk, the SEM Logo, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013065453/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Michelle Deemer

Automotive Refinish

+1 412 434 3419

mdeemer@ppg.com

www.ppg.com