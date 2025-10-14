CoinLander Delivers High-Yield Crypto Returns Secured by Real-World Mortgages

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLander, the blockchain investment system that turns real-world mortgages into stable crypto returns, has launched its innovative platform. Given the volatile nature of the crypto space, CoinLander offers some welcome stability, providing investors with a sustainable opportunity to earn returns starting from a 6% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) minimum through assets backed by tangible real estate.

The platform's release marks a major convergence of traditional finance and Web3 tech, providing a new level of security and predictability. With CoinLander's stable yield, which targets an APR range above the industry average, the platform doesn't just offer new levels of defi stability-it offers new levels of performance to go with it.

Founded in mid-2024, CoinLander taps into the vast investment potential of illiquid real-world mortgage debt and brings that potential to the masses via tokenization. The platform's founder, R?N-a veteran of asset management and mortgage services with over 20 years of experience in TradFi (and a BAYC holder, to boot)-has efficiently merged the accessibility of Web3 with the security of tangible real estate.

Secure real-world yields in 4 easy steps

If the mechanics of mortgage debt investment leave you a little confused, you don't need to worry. CoinLander makes the whole investment process simple, transparent, and fully automated.

Step 1: Choose from real estate-backed investment pools with clear details on potential returns, risk, and duration.

Step 2: Invest using USDT stablecoins

Step 3: Every month, receive interest from borrowers' mortgage payments directly to your wallet.

Step 4: The principal is returned at the end of the loan term, ready to reinvest or withdraw.

Gaining a predictable income securely

When it comes to new token launches, trust can be in short supply in the crypto space. While many platforms offer speculative, fluctuating APYs that can disappear overnight, CoinLander's investments are all secured by liens on real-world properties. This gives token holders peace of mind that their returns are backed by a real, sustainable business model.

With monthly yields providing predictable, passive income, the platform not only delivers reliable returns but has lowered the capital entry barriers to mortgage debt. In doing so, it's giving us all a chance to access real estate investment opportunities that have historically been limited to large institutional investors.

About Coinlander

CoinLander is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. It tokenizes high-quality, real-life mortgage investments, allowing users to earn predictable monthly interest backed by tangible property assets. The platform transforms illiquid real estate debt into accessible, transparent digital investments, offering a stable alternative to the volatility of traditional crypto markets.

