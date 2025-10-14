Davidson Kempner Opens New Office in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner" or "the Firm"), a global investment management firm, today announces the opening of the Firm's office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"), Abu Dhabi's International Financial Centre. This is the eighth office opening to expand Davidson Kempner's global presence, which spans its existing offices in New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai.

This new office demonstrates the Firm's confidence in the region - establishing a local presence against a thriving market backdrop. The opening of the ADGM office underscores Davidson Kempner's commitment to leveraging our deep local market expertise to deliver value to our investors globally. The Firm has been an active investor in the Middle East for over a decade.

Tony Yoseloff, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, said: "The opening of our ADGM office marks another important step forward in broadening our global footprint and further expanding our investable universe. Since our inception, we have been committed to building deep local networks in the markets where we invest. Focused on generating long-term value for our investors, we look forward to continuing to establish local relationships in a highly dynamic and growing market within the Gulf Cooperation Council."

Chris Krishanthan, Partner and co-Head of Global Credit, said: "Expanding our presence into the Middle East allows us to harness over 40 years of global investment expertise to target what we view as a highly diverse and exciting investment opportunity. It is a complement to our investment activities outside of the U.S. This development marks a natural extension of our presence in the region, deepening our reach and the accessibility of our capital to different local businesses."

The ADGM office will be overseen by Chris Krishanthan and Naveen Sabharwal, Managing Director, European Corporates. Chris and Naveen have been significantly involved in Davidson Kempner's investment activity in the region. Their leadership will ensure strong alignment with the Firm's global strategic priorities and continuity with existing partners in the region.

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global investment management firm with over 40 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more than $37 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across eight offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com.

