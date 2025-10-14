TomTom N.V.: Third quarter 2025 results - TomTom achieves solid Q3 results with improving profitability

TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN"Our product-led approach continues to deliver results, as seen with the launch of our next generation Automotive Navigation Application. This ready-to-use solution enables automakers to quickly deploy high-quality navigation systems, setting a new benchmark for user experience and flexibility in the industry.Recent adjustments to our organizational structure have enhanced our focus and efficiency across the business. By combining advanced technologies such as AI together with our modular product strategy, we are able to deliver greater value to our customers.We are encouraged by promising developments and discussions around automated driving use-cases. Our investments in mapping and next-generation solutions position us well to support our partners as the industry evolves. We remain confident in our long-term trajectory and our ability to unlock new opportunities, even as we navigate a dynamic environment."OPERATIONAL SUMMARY• TomTom unveils next generation Automotive Navigation Application• New TomTom app launched for enhanced driver experience along with an innovative road alert assistant• We announced a multi-year agreement to deliver traffic services to Hyundai AutoEver's navigation for European vehicle lineupFINANCIAL SUMMARY THIRD QUARTER 2025• Group revenue decreased by 3% to €137 million (Q3 '24: €141 million)• Location Technology revenue was €118 million (Q3 '24: €120 million)• Automotive operational revenue increased by 22% to €85 million (Q3 '24: €69 million)• Free cash flow1 was an inflow of €17 million (Q3 '24: inflow of €15 million)• Net cash of €267 million (Q4 '24: €264 million)TOMTOM'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TACO TITULAER"This quarter, our Automotive operational revenue showed encouraging growth, partly driven by the ramp-up of new car lines we supply. On a constant currency basis, our Enterprise business maintained stable revenue quarter-on-quarter.Gross margin increased, driven by a more favorable product mix. We delivered a positive operating result and solid free cash flow in a dynamic market environment.We now anticipate that our full-year Group revenue and Location Technology revenue will reach the upper end of our guided range, with free cash flow1 expected at around 5% of Group revenue."View the full TomTom third quarter 2025 results press release on our quarterly results website:https://corporate.tomtom.com/static-files/26529d55-326c-43d3-8bea-cec3d5802102