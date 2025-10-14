Kontent.ai: From Manual to Autonomous: Agentic CMS Automates Governance, Compliance, and Content Maintenance

Kontent.ai unveils the first CMS built for the AI era - automating governance, compliance, translations, and large-scale updates so teams can focus on creativity and growth.

BRNO, CZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Across industries, marketing and content teams are being asked to achieve more with fewer resources. Yet expectations for faster publishing, more content and consistency keep rising.

AI Agent reviewing thousands of content items

AI Agent reviewing entire content repository for specific terms

Under that pressure, generative AI has burst onto the scene, reshaping how content is created and discovered. Large language models (LLMs) and generative search experiences are redefining what customers see, hear, and believe about brands. But without structure and governance, AI can easily create more noise than value by diluting tone and introducing compliance risks.

Agentic CMS was created to solve this tension.

As the world's first agentic content management system, Kontent.ai's Agentic CMS brings automation and assurance together. It continuously governs content - ensuring every asset, update, and translation adheres to brand standards, regulatory requirements, and SEO or GEO optimization best practices.

Updating thousands of content items due to changes in regulations or branding would previously take teams months of effort, with Agentic CMS, finding, updating and maintaining standards can be achieved in minutes, the result for teams is speed and more time to get back to being creative.

AI with automation and accountability built in:

Always on-brand. AI-assisted content creation aligned with the company's unique tone and terminology whilst automatically checking user generated content for tone of voice and brand standards.

Compliance by design. Regulations, legal requirements, and audit trails applied automatically. The ability to quickly find any content related to a topic and automate the updating of it to align with changes in regulation.

Global readiness . Seamless localization and translation workflows maintain quality and consistency across every market.

Built for SEO & GEO visibility. Every asset benefits from built-in SEO and GEO optimization, ensuring content performs wherever it's published.

"AI should take care of the repetitive work, not the creative work," said Ian Norton - VP Marketing, Kontent.AI. "Agentic CMS does exactly that - automating governance and compliance so teams can focus on producing great content and keeping it consistently high-quality over time."

About Kontent.AI

Kontent.ai helps global organizations scale content operations through intelligent automation and built-in governance. Its agentic CMS brings AI into the heart of content management, ensuring every workflow from creation to compliance is faster, safer, and more efficient.

With a demonstrated ROI of 320%, Kontent.ai customers including WebMD Ignite, Elanco, PPG, and Oxford University have accelerated delivery while reducing risk and cost. Kontent.ai is a Microsoft partner and recognized by Gartner and Forrester. Learn more at kontent.ai.

