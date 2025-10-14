SiC Systems, Inc.: 'Father of Siri' Launches SiC Systems to Drive Critical Decision-Making in Industry and Defense With AI and Quantum Sensing

SiC Systems brings a new generation of AI agents together with quantum computing and sensing technology to empower smarter, faster decision-making in high-stakes environments such as defense operations.

Initial funding for this spinout based on IP from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) is led by QDNL Participations, with participation from Propagator Ventures, Plug and Play, and Wavepeak Ventures

Founded by Christopher Savoie, inventor of adaptive agent-oriented software engineering platform (together with Babak Hodjat and Makoto Amamiya) that underpinned the development of Siri.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / One of the original inventors of the AI system that powered the development of Siri has today launched his new startup at the intersection of AI and quantum technology.

SiC Systems co-founders

L-R Seyed Soheil Monsouri and Christopher J. Savoie

SiC Systems, Inc. has launched with a funding round led by QDNL Participations, with participation from Propagator Ventures, Plug and Play, and Wavepeak Ventures. The startup is a spinout from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

SiC Systems was founded by Christopher J. Savoie-whose pioneering work with AI agents led to the assistants we know today in mobile devices, smart speakers and beyond-and Seyed Soheil Monsouri, Professor of Process Systems Engineering at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), a pioneer of applying model-based tools to complex multi-scale dynamic systems including quantum computing to (bio and chemical) manufacturing applications .

The company is at the forefront of integrating autonomous AI agents with physical systems. Its proprietary multiagent platform harnesses the power of advanced process modeling, agentic AI, and generative AI models enhanced by quantum computing to enable seamless, adaptive and secure decision-making in dynamic environments.

These technologies work alongside classical and quantum sensors, making it possible to address complex challenges in sectors where it is crucial to make informed decisions based on deep knowledge and precise modeling of underlying physics.

Initial focuses for the startup include biomanufacturing, industrial automation, and defense operations.

Christopher Savoie, Founder and CEO of SiC Systems, said:

"From the early multiagent natural language interfaces that brought Siri to life to today's agentic AI for the physical worlds of industrial and defense applications, my personal AI journey has always been about making intelligence actionable.

"This financing validates our vision and equips us to scale quantum-enhanced virtual sensors that provide unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in real-time control. We're excited to partner with QDNL Participations, Propagator, Plug and Play, and Wavepeak-investors who share our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and quantum tech for real-world impact."

This funding round underscores growing investor confidence in hybrid AI-quantum technology amid surging demand for resilient, autonomous systems.

The funding will support SiC Systems' further development, including:

Advancing quantum-inspired virtual sensors: These technologies simulate and predict physical states with quantum-level precision, reducing reliance on costly hardware while enabling robust performance in harsh conditions

Enhancing agentic AI frameworks: SiC's multi-agent control and sensor orchestration systems autonomously orchestrate industrial processes and military operations, optimizing for safety, speed, and scalability

Strategic partnerships and pilots: Accelerating deployment with global leaders in chemical and biological manufacturing, energy, and defense to demonstrate the technology's impact in high-stakes environments

Kris Kaczmarek, Investment Director at QDNL Participations said:

"SiC's fusion of agentic AI and quantum innovation represents a leap forward for mission-critical applications. As a dedicated quantum investor, we're thrilled to back a team led by Savoie, whose track record in foundational AI and quantum technologies is second to none."

Anders Froseth, Founding Partner at Propagator Ventures said:

"SiC Systems is addressing a problem of genuine industrial importance; combining agentic AI, detailed process modelling and quantum-enhanced sensing to orchestrate complex physical systems in real time. The team is working at the intersection of simulation, sensor fusion and autonomous decision-making. We are pleased to see this strong link to another Nordic country and view SiC's work as an excellent example of how deep technical insight can translate into transformative industrial technology".

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play said:

"Going back to the early days of PayPal, Dropbox and N26, Plug and Play has consistently backed founder teams that have revolutionized our economy in fundamental ways through technology. Christopher and Soheil are such a team and what they are building at SiC will usher in a new era of AI agent assisted self-driving manufacturing."

Marianne Thellersen, SVP of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Technical University of Denmark (DTU) said:

"SiC's technology is testament to the extensive resources we put into research and innovation, and we're delighted to see such a high-caliber team deliver on the groundwork built at DTU."

About SiC Systems, Inc.: SiC Systems is a DTU spinout revolutionizing real-time control through agentic physical AI and quantum-inspired technologies. Founded by AI pioneer Christopher Savoie, the company empowers industries and militaries with intelligent, adaptive systems that operate at the edge of physics and computation.

About QDNL Participations: QDNL Participations (QDNLP) is a $70 million specialized investment fund dedicated to investing in early-stage quantum technology companies worldwide. Our team brings a unique blend of top-tier scientific and technical expertise, with PhDs in Physics from institutions such as Oxford, Stanford, Harvard, Yale, and UC Berkeley. With a strong focus on quantum technology, QDNLP has extensive experience and a proven track record in investing in breakthrough technologies. Established in 2022 by General Partner Ton van 't Noordende , the fund's investment team operates across the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.

About Technical University of Denmark: For almost two centuries DTU, Technical University of Denmark, has been dedicated to fulfilling the vision of H.C. Ørsted-the father of electromagnetism-who founded the university in 1829 to develop and create value using the natural sciences and the technical sciences to benefit society. DTU is a vibrant elite technical university, recognized for its high level of international research and its sought-after graduates. Through collaboration, our staff and students reach out to the world and work across disciplines to create value, welfare, and growth by developing technologies that work in a globalized world, transcending social and cultural differences.

