Naviator Global Holdings Limited: Naviator Global Appoints Finance, Blockchain and Entertainment Expert Young Kang to Lead Business Development

ABU DHABI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Naviator Global, the Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm, announced the appointment of Young Kang as its new Head of Business Development. In this strategic role, Kang will specialize in driving entertainment and Web3 initiatives.

This key hire underscores Naviator Global's commitment to integrating entertainment and blockchain technology, forging high-value partnerships, and developing strategies that leverage Web3 to enhance the entertainment experience and value.

"Bringing a professional of Young's caliber on board is a critical step in executing our vision for a tech-driven entertainment future," said a senior executive from Naviator Global. "His deep expertise in both traditional finance and the blockchain space is exactly what we need to build a truly integrated and innovative ecosystem. He will be instrumental in ensuring our portfolio companies are at the forefront of the Web3 integration."

Kang brings a wealth of experience to the team. He previously served as the Global Business Development Lead for Klaytn at Krust Universe and founded the Web3 project 1Self.world. Before his career in blockchain, Kang built a strong foundation as a payment and finance expert at leading Korean financial institutions, including Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Card, and Hyundai Life Insurance.

"I am thrilled to join Naviator Global at such a transformative time," said Young Kang. "The vision to merge a world-class entertainment portfolio with the power of Web3 is incredibly compelling. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build powerful synergies across the group."

About Naviator Global Holdings Limited

Naviator Global is a privately held family office and asset management firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As a multi-strategy investment platform, Naviator invests in private equity and venture capital opportunities across diverse sectors, including deep tech, entertainment, and emerging asset classes.

SOURCE: Naviator Global Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/naviator-global-appoints-finance-blockchain-and-entertainment-ex-1086658