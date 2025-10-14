Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 09:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Naviator Global Holdings Limited: Naviator Global Appoints Finance, Blockchain and Entertainment Expert Young Kang to Lead Business Development

ABU DHABI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Naviator Global, the Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm, announced the appointment of Young Kang as its new Head of Business Development. In this strategic role, Kang will specialize in driving entertainment and Web3 initiatives.

This key hire underscores Naviator Global's commitment to integrating entertainment and blockchain technology, forging high-value partnerships, and developing strategies that leverage Web3 to enhance the entertainment experience and value.

"Bringing a professional of Young's caliber on board is a critical step in executing our vision for a tech-driven entertainment future," said a senior executive from Naviator Global. "His deep expertise in both traditional finance and the blockchain space is exactly what we need to build a truly integrated and innovative ecosystem. He will be instrumental in ensuring our portfolio companies are at the forefront of the Web3 integration."

Kang brings a wealth of experience to the team. He previously served as the Global Business Development Lead for Klaytn at Krust Universe and founded the Web3 project 1Self.world. Before his career in blockchain, Kang built a strong foundation as a payment and finance expert at leading Korean financial institutions, including Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Card, and Hyundai Life Insurance.

"I am thrilled to join Naviator Global at such a transformative time," said Young Kang. "The vision to merge a world-class entertainment portfolio with the power of Web3 is incredibly compelling. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build powerful synergies across the group."

About Naviator Global Holdings Limited

Naviator Global is a privately held family office and asset management firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As a multi-strategy investment platform, Naviator invests in private equity and venture capital opportunities across diverse sectors, including deep tech, entertainment, and emerging asset classes.

Contact Information

Chris Lee
Director
chris.lee@innocusglobal.com

.

SOURCE: Naviator Global Holdings Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/naviator-global-appoints-finance-blockchain-and-entertainment-ex-1086658

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.