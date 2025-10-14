Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") announces it plans to acquire, from arm's length vendors, the 'Sisson NW Tungsten Project' in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s Sisson Tungsten Mine. On August 7, 2025, Northcliff Resources Ltd. announced they secured approximately $29 million CAD in combined funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Canadian Government to advance their project. This new project is comprised of 89 claims consisting of 4,890 contagious acres prospective for tungsten. Combined with the Company's existing 4,890-acre 'Sisson North Tungsten Project', the addition of this new project gives Adelayde a sizable footprint of 9,780 acres prospective for tungsten in New Brunswick. This acquisition is subject to all regulatory approvals. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "Critical metals, including tungsten and antimony, as well as rare earth minerals, have once again been thrust into the global spotlight as the dispute between USA and China for these have escalated according to a Reuters report(1). The combination of China's tightening control over tungsten production and the growing demand for this critical material has made tungsten even more valuable on the global market. The junior markets continue to be very buoyant for tungsten evidenced by the strong movement of companies such as American Tungsten Corp., TUNG, whose shares have risen from $0.03 cents in October 2024 to a high of $4.74 on October 10, 2025, showing the strong investor demand for tungsten related companies." Mr. Nelson went on to say, "In addition, with gold prices near all-time highs, the company is excited to launch a maiden drill program on the Esmeralda County Gold Project in Nevada in 2025. The company will be very active for the remainer of 2025 and beyond, and management is very optimistic about the short and long-term growth prospects."

The Company has agreed to acquire the Sisson NW Tungsten Project by issuing a total of 6,000,000 common shares (subject to a four-month hold period) at a deemed price of $0.11 and by making cash payment in the amount of $5,000 as set out below:

(a) To pay $5,000 and issue 4,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Optionee to the Owners, as set forth in Schedule B attached hereto, within seven (7) business days on signing the Agreement; and

(b) To issue 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Optionee to the Owners, as set forth in Schedule B attached hereto, after the Optionee has incurred a minimum of $200,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property within eighteen (18) months on signing the Agreement; This acquisition is subject to all regulatory approvals.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project, the 4,890-acre Sisson North tungsten project, and the 4,890-acre Sisson NW tungsten project all located in New Brunswick. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

