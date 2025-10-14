The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has introduced a new ANSI-approved standard to help manufacturers and importers meet US Customs traceability and forced labor compliance rules.From pv magazine USA The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has approved a new American National Standard developed in partnership with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The standard, called ANSI/SEIA 101, is intended to enhance traceability of the solar supply chain and help businesses comply with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's traceability requirements. The standard creates ...

