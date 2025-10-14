A NEW GLOBAL STUDY CONDUCTED BY CAPTERRA REVEALS THAT, WHILE THE ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE IS ACCELERATING IN ITALY, CONCERNS ABOUT SECURITY AND ADAPTABILITY ARE DICTATING CORPORATE PURCHASING PRIORITIES. THE RESEARCH, BASED ON 2,545 RESPONDENTS GLOBALLY, INCLUDING 227 ITALIAN PROFESSIONALS, ALSO HIGHLIGHTS A GROWING DEMAND FOR SOFT SKILLS, PARTICULARLY EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE, TO MANAGE THE COMPLEXITY OF NEW AI-ENHANCED ENVIRONMENTS.

As the study data shows, Italy has a strong propensity for innovation, but is equally cautious about protecting sensitive assets. Although artificial intelligence (AI) is a driving factor in purchasing decisions, security dictates the terms. Forty-three percent of Italian project management (PM) software buyers indicate that the desire to add AI capabilities and improve software integrations are the main reasons for purchasing new tools. Globally, more than half of buyers (55%) cite the addition of AI as the main factor driving their most recent purchase.

However, security is the main concern: 64% of buyers in Italy consider security to be "critical" in the process of researching and implementing new PM software. This high level of attention is not accidental: project management software is a system that stores sensitive company data, such as budgets and contracts. In fact, 26% of Italian buyers said that security issues were the trigger for their most recent software purchase. The adoption of AI, including generative AI and predictive analytics, further raises the stakes, creating new data flows and integration points that hackers can exploit.

Human skills and adoption challenges

The introduction of AI-powered tools is creating a significant gap between purchase and actual value realization: 35% of respondents in Italy cite issues related to AI adoption as the main software challenge they expect to face. This difficulty in adoption is often due to skills gaps, poor onboarding of the new system, and workflow misalignment. Globally, more than two in five respondents (41%) report difficulties in adopting AI. AI capabilities require new skills, including interpreting predictions, configuring automations, and adapting workflows.

Contrary to what one might think, automation is making human skills even more vital. AI can automate tasks, but it cannot resolve conflicts or build trust. For this reason, 51% of Italian project managers say they have increased their use of emotional intelligence since adopting AI. Human skills such as conflict resolution, negotiation, and strategic communication are essential for effectively managing teams in increasingly complex and automated environments.

Strategic perspectives for software buyers

To maximize the value of AI and prevent projects from failing, companies must balance technological innovation with solid operational preparation. Given the high priority of security, leaders must first focus on security-centric design. It is essential to demand transparency from suppliers, investigating how new data flows introduced by AI are governed and protected, and ensuring that security is a top priority and not just an add-on feature.

To address skill gaps and adoption challenges, it is essential to prioritize products with intuitive design and effective onboarding. Finally, project managers will need to be supported with ongoing training in emotional intelligence and conflict resolution. Project management software does more than just manage projects; it empowers people with intelligent and responsible automation.

