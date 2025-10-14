Skyworks to Showcase Wi-Fi, IoT, Massive MIMO and Data Center Solutions at Network X, Pavilion 7.3, Booth A5

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), a global leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, today introduced the expansion of its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio. Skyworks' new comprehensive lineup of front-end modules (FEMs) and bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters are designed to enhance range and coverage across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands.

Skyworks' Gen 2 FEMs have been validated across leading SoC platforms. Skyworks' Full-band filters are the industry's only solution that allow simultaneous operation over the 5.170~5.895GHz and 5.945-7.125GHz bands with only one filter per band.

Through its proprietary architecture, Skyworks strives to deliver front-end modules and filters that combine high linearity at high power to enable systems to deliver more content at higher speeds over larger coverage areas. These next-gen FEMs strike a balance by delivering faster speeds at further range, while delivering higher throughput at the maximum output power available.

"Skyworks provides Wi-Fi 7 solutions that deliver performance where it matters most," said Herman Eiliya, vice president of Wi-Fi connectivity solutions at Skyworks. "Our Gen 2 FEMs and Full-band filters are engineered to maximize throughput and range while minimizing latency, giving our customers a competitive edge so they can build smarter, faster, and more efficient wireless systems."

Skyworks offers full RF front-end solutions, enabling greater flexibility and performance across all Wi-Fi bands. The Full Band technology enables access points to operate across the full 5GHz spectrum, including UNI 1-4, and the full 6GHz spectrum, including UNI 5-8. Skyworks filters allow systems to utilize every band to the edge, unlocking the full potential of modern Wi-Fi standards.

Key Features

Filters

Full-band Filtering: SKY85922-11 and SKY85923-11 are the only filters that offer simultaneous transmit and receiver (STR) performance across the full 5GHz and 6GHz bands Enabling use of every channel up to the band edge with no signal fallout. The inclusion of UNI 1-4 enables Channel 163, a high power, non-DFS, 160MHz channel, bringing the total number of available 160MHz channels to three

Front-End Modules

Lower Power Consumption: Gen 2 FEMs can operate down to a VCC of 3.15V, lowering power dissipation while maintaining performance

Nonlinear FEMs are designed to operate with DPD systems enhancing range and throughput while maintaining lower power consumption. Broad SoC Compatibility: Supports all major Wi-Fi SOC solutions

Supports all major Wi-Fi SOC solutions Compact Form Factors: Available in 3x3mm and 3x5mm MCM packages

Available in 3x3mm and 3x5mm MCM packages Complete Portfolio: FEMs and filters cover 2GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands

Availability

Samples are available now for customer design. For more information, please visit https://www.skyworksinc.com/Wi-Fi7_Portfolio or contact your Skyworks sales representative. Skyworks will be showcasing its Wi-Fi, IoT, Massive MIMO, and data center solutions at Network X, Pavilion 7.3, Booth A5.

