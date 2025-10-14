Ancona International Airport ("AIA"), a Njord Partners portfolio company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giorgio Buffa as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 13 October 2025.

Giorgio Buffa joins Ancona from Doha's Hamad International Airport, where he was the Senior Operations Manager. He brings over 20 years of dedicated experience in the airport and airline industries, having spent his entire career in aviation. He is recognised for driving operational excellence and pioneering sustainable development at Hamad International Airport, which has, for multiple years, been named the "World's Best Airport" by Skytrax, setting new standards in the airport sector. For the past nine years, he has been instrumental in overseeing key operational functions and successfully navigated the COVID-19 period as well as major events such as the FIFA World Cup. Formerly a pilot with Alitalia and Air One, Giorgio has held various senior leadership roles in airport operations, including Head of Airport Operations at Trapani Airport.

Giorgio succeeds Alex D'Orsogna, who was recently appointed General Director of ENAC (the Italian Civil Aviation Authority) by the Prime Minister. Under Alex's tenure, Ancona achieved record growth in freight and passenger operations and launched key infrastructure and intermodal projects, firmly establishing the airport as a leading logistics and transport hub in Italy and Europe.

Giorgio's appointment comes at a time of exciting momentum for AIA, as the airport continues its ambitious strategic transformation, through the establishment of an MRO facility, as well as the two flagship projects: Spaceport (suborbital space flights) and vertiport for VTOLs. Furthermore, Amazon will inaugurate its new logistics hub, the largest in Italy and the second largest in Europe, later this year. Located just 6km from the airport, it positions AIA to benefit from significant cargo volume growth, as well as an overall increase in economic activity in the region.

Giorgio Buffa, incoming AIA CEO, commented: "I am excited to lead Ancona at such a pivotal time of growth and transformation. As an intermodal transport hub, Ancona has immense potential. I look forward to working alongside our talented team and partners to further strengthen and sustainably grow our strategic position as a leader in integrated transport, serving the Marche Region's communities, businesses as well as our international customers."

Hamish de Run, AIA Chairman, added: "Ancona stands at the forefront of a new era for Italian aviation. I am immensely proud of the progress we have achieved to date. As AIA continues its ambitious journey under Giorgio's leadership, I am confident AIA will be positioned as the industry standard for excellence."

Arvid Trolle, Partner at Njord Partners, said: "As we begin this new chapter with Giorgio as CEO, we are confident that his leadership will drive Ancona's continued growth. I would like to thank Alex for his guidance and dedication during this transformative period. We look forward to supporting Ancona's future successes and are proud to be part of the journey to position Italy as a leader in European aerospace."

About Ancona International Airport

Ancona International Airport, known as Marche Airport, is the primary airport serving the Marche region of Italy. As a multi-dimensional airport, it offers both domestic and international flights as well as private jets, connecting the region with major European destinations. Renowned for its operational efficiency and traveler convenience, Ancona International occupies a central position within the regional transportation network, supporting both commercial and leisure travel. Beyond its passenger services, the airport serves as a vital hub for cargo operations, facilitating freight and logistics and is in progress to host an aircraft maintenance, recovery and overhaul (MRO) facility. Additionally, the Airport is building a path in serving as a focal point for various aerospace research and development initiatives, further solidifying its significance in advancing new aviation technologies and innovation. To find out more visit: https://www.ancona-airport.com/en/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions. Established in 2013, Njord Partners manages capital in excess of €1 billion. Investing in European middle-market companies facing complex situations, its mission is to deliver superior risk-weighted returns to investors while preserving capital. As a capital partner, Njord Partners offers flexible debt and equity solutions, actively facilitating strategic and operational enhancements within its portfolio companies to drive value.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

