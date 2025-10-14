Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The new European Circular Textile Coalition calls for a circular textile economy: "a world without waste is possible"

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju, together with 11 other companies representing the textile value chain, today launched the European Circular Textile Coalition's manifesto for a fully circular textile economy, urging the EU to transform post-consumer textile waste into a driver of green jobs, innovation and competitiveness.

European Circular Textile Coalition launches an advocacy campaign and will call on European institutions to provide the framework that will build circular business models.

Europe generates 12.6 million tonnes of textile waste annually, with most of it landfilled, incinerated or exported and just 1% recycled back into new garments. The coalition stresses that this is no longer acceptable.

"We refuse to accept textile waste as an inevitability, instead, we see it as a solvable challenge for our generation," the manifesto states. The coalition calls for urgent EU action to match regulatory ambition with investment in recycling and manufacturing systems.

"Without system readiness, even the most forward-looking regulations risk falling short. We are here to help bridge that gap," the group highlights. To drive change, the manifesto sets out three policy pillars:

  1. Ensure a competitive European textile chain, bringing production back to European shores to uphold environmental and labour standards.
  2. Prioritise high-quality textile-to-textile recycling, making post-consumer textile waste the main feedstock for new textiles.
  3. Set mandatory recycled content in textiles, with ambitious but realistic targets phased in over time.

'Reju is a system change company and we strongly believe that change happens with collaboration. That is why this collation is important to drive change collectively as anindustry pulling together and we welcome more businesses to join us.' says Patrik Frisk,Reju CEO.

"Voluntary efforts have proven grossly insufficient - we need binding standards to drivedemand for recycled materials," the coalition insists.

The coalition is launching an advocacy tour to engage policymakers and invites other actors from across the textile value chain to join its mission.

"Now is the time to act - because when a world without waste is possible, we cannot afford to wait!"

About the European Circular Textile Coaltion
The coalition is formed of businesses across the textile value chain; Reju, Resortecs, COLEO, Tissage de Charlieu, Synergies TLC, Nouvelles Fibres Textiles, Sympany, European Spinning Group, Ariadne, Erdotex, Utexbel, Noyfil

About Reju
Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles and post-consumer PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM Research, Reju is driven by its purpose to unlock infinite possibilities within finite resources. The company aims to establish a global textile recycling circular system to regenerate and recirculate polyester textiles. Learn more at https://www.reju.com/.

Reju Logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794856/Reju_European_Circular_Textile_Coalition.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666366/Reju_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-new-european-circular-textile-coalition-calls-for-a-circular-textile-economy-a-world-without-waste-is-possible-302582687.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.