Aprecomm Unveils AIVRA: The First-Ever All-Encompassing AI Agent for Strategic ISP Business Operations

AIVRA delivers simplified, personalized, and actionable insights across the entire ISP organization-from CEOs to network engineers to marketers-through a single, intelligent interface.

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm, a leading provider of intuitive, self-healing network and customer experience solutions, today announced the launch of AIVRA (Aprecomm Intelligent Virtual Response Assistant), a highly scalable, continuously learning AI agent designed to transform how Internet Service Providers (ISPs) interact with their data. With AIVRA, ISPs gain real-time access to their entire operational ecosystem through a unified, text-based query engine-streamlining decision-making, reducing complexity, and driving new levels of efficiency. AIVRA will be commercially available to Aprecomm customers and partners by the end of March 2026.

"ISPs face major challenges in gathering, analysing, and interpreting vast amounts of network data," said Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO of Aprecomm. "Historically, this data has been stored in siloed systems, making it difficult to extract meaningful insights. AIVRA changes everything by bringing all this information into a unified data lake, accessible through a simple text interface. It delivers lightning-fast, personalized insights for every role across the organization."

Solving the ISP Data Challenge

ISPs typically operate across multiple business units and platforms, each generating its own set of disconnected data. Extracting actionable intelligence has traditionally required data scientists and Business Intelligence (BI) teams-leaving business leaders and operational teams reliant on limited analytics resources. As a result, critical decisions are often delayed or deprioritized.

AIVRA eliminates this bottleneck by continuously learning from every touchpoint across an ISP's infrastructure and operations, surfacing only the most relevant, contextual insights-instantly, and in the format that makes sense for each user.

AIVRA Key Features & Benefits

Unified Data Access : Seamlessly ingests data across operational, network, and business systems into a centralized data lake.

: Seamlessly ingests data across operational, network, and business systems into a centralized data lake. Simple Query Interface : Access all insights via a natural language query box that is context-aware, recall-based, and provides guided sub-queries for deeper insights.

: Access all insights via a natural language query box that is context-aware, recall-based, and provides guided sub-queries for deeper insights. Personalized Intelligence : Delivers role-specific outputs tailored for executives, engineers, support, marketing, and more.

: Delivers role-specific outputs tailored for executives, engineers, support, marketing, and more. End-to-End Visibility : Offers a holistic view of the entire network ecosystem, enabling proactive decision-making.

: Offers a holistic view of the entire network ecosystem, enabling proactive decision-making. Self-Learning AI Engine : Continuously improves through usage, learning from new data patterns and feedback.

: Continuously improves through usage, learning from new data patterns and feedback. Time & Cost Efficiency: Reduces the need for dedicated analytics teams; insights that once took weeks now take seconds.

"Access to the right data at the right time can be the difference between winning or losing a subscriber," said Michael Philpott, Senior Research Director of OMDIA. "Churn remains one of the biggest threats to service providers, and entire departments are focused on analysing network and user data-Agentic AI can simplify the task."

Smaller and independent service providers, often lacking the budget to maintain full data science teams, stand to gain the most from this approach.

"We're constantly juggling data from multiple sources to make key decisions," said Ravi Karthik, CMO of ACT Fibernet. "AIVRA will provide us with a single pane of glass, allowing sales, marketing, and operations to work from the same up-to-date insights. It's a game-changer."

Part of Aprecomm's Vision for Intuitive, Zero-Touch Networks

AIVRA builds on Aprecomm's broader vision of fully automated, self-healing networks. By leveraging advanced AI and its patented Quality of Experience (QoE) algorithms, Aprecomm empowers ISPs to deliver managed WiFi that adapts in real-time to individual user needs and application performance.

With advanced analytics and automated support tools, Aprecomm's customer experience (CX) suite gives providers unparalleled visibility into subscriber behaviour and network health-enhancing satisfaction and reducing operational costs. The platform recently earned Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award for Innovation, recognizing its impact on the telecom ecosystem. Learn more: here.

Service providers can join the AIVRA waitlist here.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

