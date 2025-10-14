Jscrambler Announces Industry's First AI Assistant to Streamline PCI DSS Script Authorization Workflows

New AI Innovation Combines Risk-based Insights, Actionable Recommendations, Instant Justifications, and Interactive Chat to Accelerate Compliance with PCI DSS v4 Anti-Skimming Requirements

PORTO, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscrambler, the pioneering platform for client-side protection and compliance, today announced the industry's first AI Assistant for PCI DSS script authorization workflows that delivers clear, transparent, and context-rich insights along with expert recommendations to enable prompt and confident script authorization decisions and justification.

PCI DSS v4 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 mandate the inventorying, authorizing, and monitoring of scripts on payment pages, along with tamper-detection mechanisms to combat e-skimming threats. Despite becoming mandatory on March 31, adoption of these requirements has varied widely. To date, many organizations are investing in client-side protection, while others have relied on non-comprehensive solutions, manual approaches, basic Content Security Policies (CSP), or ultimately delayed full implementation until their next annual assessment.

"With low overall compliance rates and frequent complaints about the cost and complexity of existing tools, it's clear that businesses need help streamlining PCI DSS compliance, and our new AI Assistant does just that," said Pedro Fortuna, CTO and co-founder of Jscrambler. "To drive adoption, the next wave of client-side protection must be powered by intelligence, not manual oversight. By tapping into the power of AI, we are closing critical gaps in manual and legacy script authorization systems, particularly as regulatory scrutiny intensifies and skimming threats evolve."

The AI-assisted script authorization enhancements to the Jscrambler PCI DSS Solution embed intelligence into compliance workflows, providing more informed script authorization, faster decision-making, and accelerated compliance. The new workflow includes key features designed to reduce time and effort, minimize human error, decrease administrative overhead, and strengthen overall PCI DSS compliance assurance. As a result, organizations can onboard vendors and adapt to payment ecosystem changes faster, more securely, and with greater confidence, while enhancing security by proactively detecting and blocking suspicious behaviors.

New AI Assistant opt-in features include:

AI Insights: Obtain a concise, risk-based summary of each script's purpose, behavior, and reputation. The model distills Jscrambler's intelligence about each script vendor.

Obtain a concise, risk-based summary of each script's purpose, behavior, and reputation. The model distills Jscrambler's intelligence about each script vendor. Actionable Recommendations: Receive clear, actionable Approve, Block, or Restrict recommendations based on Jscrambler's foundational expertise and experience in helping organizations protect customer payment data.

Receive clear, actionable Approve, Block, or Restrict recommendations based on Jscrambler's foundational expertise and experience in helping organizations protect customer payment data. Instant Justifications: Generate quick and accurate justification text for faster, consistent, and high-quality compliance workflows with a greater long-term impact.

Generate quick and accurate justification text for faster, consistent, and high-quality compliance workflows with a greater long-term impact. Interactive AI Chat: Access real-time interaction and correspondence to support decision-making while answering risk-based approval questions as they arise.

Jscrambler's new AI Assistant is now available as part of its PCI DSS solution. To learn more, visit Jscrambler at booth #17 at the PCI SSC Europe Community Meeting for a live demonstration. Further details are available in the launch blog by Jscrambler CTO Pedro Fortuna, "Jscrambler Launches the First AI Assistant for PCI DSS Script Authorization Workflows."

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. Jscrambler is the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Jscrambler's integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, data leaks, misconfigurations, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to innovate securely online with JavaScript.

Jscrambler's Code Integrity product safeguards first-party JavaScript through state-of-the-art obfuscation and exclusive runtime protection. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity product mitigates threats and risks posed by third-party tags, all while ensuring compliance with PCI DSS v4.0. Jscrambler's Iframe Integrity empowers PSPs to deliver seamless protection, PCI DSS compliance, and SAQ A eligibility to merchants. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy, all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on secure online engagement.

