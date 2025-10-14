United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: United Imaging Showcases Advanced Molecular Imaging Innovations and Highlights European Growth at EANM 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 38th European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Congress, held from October 4-8 in Barcelona, United Imaging, a global manufacturer of cutting-edge medical imaging technology, showcases its most advanced AI-powered molecular imaging innovations, the uMI Panvivo family and the uMI Panorama family, and highlights the company's strong growth and confidence in the European market.

Advanced and Scalable Families of Products

United Imaging highlights the uMI Panvivo family, now enhanced with new PET axial field of view (FOV) options of 53 cm (uMI Panvivo ES), 71 cm (uMI Panvivo EX) and more, in addition to its existing 24 cm and 30 cm systems. This expanded portfolio adapts to a wider range of clinical and research scenarios and offers greater scalability. Its compact design, combined with a large tunnel clearance, ambient lighting, and an AI-powered intelligent workflow, supports both operational flexibility and patient comfort.

Notably, this September, Centres de Médecine Nucléaire du Morbihan (CMNM), part of Lutetia Care Group an important network of nuclear medicine centers in France, introduced the uMI Panvivo. "From the very first scans, the whole team understood how much this machine was going to revolutionize our practices," said Dr. Erwann Gabiache, Medical-Scientific Director at Lutecia Care.

The company also spotlights its flagship uMI Panorama family. With axial FOV options of 28 or 35 cm, 76 cm gantry bore, and a 701 lbs. table load, the family advances PET/CT imaging for patients of all sizes. It combines versatile performance with fully AI-driven workflows, expanding applications in theranostics as well as in oncology, cardiology, and neurology for both clinical and research use. At the top of the family, the uMI Panorama GS redefines the benchmark in whole-body PET/CT with its 148 cm axial FOV, enabling AI-based attenuation correction, high-temporal-resolution dynamic imaging, pharmacokinetic analysis, and precise data management to further advance research.

Innovative Technology and Solutions that Empower All

Aiming to meet a wide range of clinical needs and price points, United Imaging showcases its new uExcel technology platform, the foundation for molecular imaging excellence embedded across both the uMI Panorama and uMI Panvivo families. Consisting of uExcel UDP, uExcel SCAN, uExcel CARE, uExcel QA, and uExcel EXPLORE, the platform delivers scalability and efficiency by enabling the use of shared critical components across multiple systems, thereby reducing cost and engineering complexity.

Beyond the uExcel platform, United Imaging also highlights solutions in theranostics, oncology, neurology, cardiology, and sustainability, presenting an integrated approach that supports both clinical practice and translational research while empowering customers to deliver advanced, patient-centered care. Notably, its sustainability solution features Green Mode, which maintains consistently high system performance while lowering the overall cost of ownership for providers, reflecting the company's mission of Equal Healthcare for All.

Expanding European Reach and Enhancing Global Impact

With over six years of operations in Europe, United Imaging has delivered advanced medical innovations to more than half of EU countries, collaborating with leading hospitals and research institutions, particularly in nuclear medicine, such as Policlinico Sant'Orsola-Malpighi, Centres de Médecine Nucléaire du Morbihan (CMNM).

In 2024, the company established its new European Headquarters for service, sales, and marketing in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, underscoring United Imaging's commitment to and confidence in the European market, and reflecting its dedication to collaboration with local healthcare leaders and researchers.

Globally, United Imaging has achieved more than 15,300 installations across nearly 90 countries and regions. The company continues to advance molecular imaging with intelligent, accessible technologies that help drive healthcare forward.

