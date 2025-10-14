India's solar additions surged 70% year on year to 29.5 GW in the first three quarters of 2025, driven by rapid utility-scale and rooftop deployment, according to JMK Research.From pv magazine India India installed 29.5 GW of solar and 4.96 GW of wind capacity in the first nine months of 2025, according to JMK Research. Utility-scale solar accounted for about 22.5 GW of the total, marking a 70.3% increase from the same period in 2024. Roughly half of that capacity, 11.1 GW, was commissioned in the third quarter alone. Rooftop solar installations reached 5.8 GW during the period, up 81.6% year ...

