Dienstag, 14.10.2025
14.10.2025 09:16 Uhr
Sharjah Digital Department (SDD): Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi Visits the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, visited the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025 on Monday morning. The pavilion, which brings together 20 government entities under the theme 'Powered by Tech, Driven by People,' highlights Sharjah's pioneering digital journey and its human-centred vision for the future at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi Visits the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025

During the visit, HE Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi was briefed on the latest innovative digital experiences and technology-driven projects presented by participating government entities. These initiatives aim to enhance digital integration across Sharjah, boost government efficiency, and improve quality of life, reflecting the emirate's vision of a sustainable, people-first digital future.

His Excellency was introduced to the pavilion's four central ecosystems - Digital Experiences, Environmental Sustainability, Smart Cities, and Our Humanity - each demonstrating proactive solutions that showcase seamless collaboration between government entities, driven by artificial intelligence and data connectivity.

HE Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi also attended activities at the Sharjah Digital Hackathon, launched by Sharjah Digital Department in collaboration with the Rubu' Qarn Centre for Science and Technology and the Sharjah Youth Council.

The initiative aims to strengthen Sharjah's innovation ecosystem, empower youth and government talents, and encourage the development of AI-powered solutions that enhance urban infrastructure and improve the efficiency and agility of government services.

As part of the Digital Experiences segment, SDD showcased the Digital Sharjah Assistant, an interactive, text- and voice-based AI assistant operating in real time. The assistant enables users to access information seamlessly and complete select government transactions instantly through a conversational interface.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office also toured the Aqari Platform, a comprehensive digital hub that centralises real estate services across the emirate. The platform connects multiple entities through a unified gateway, offering accurate and reliable property data, improving customer experience.

His Excellency further explored the Nabni Platform, a unified system connecting Sharjah's municipalities to streamline building and construction procedures through artificial intelligence.

HE Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi also reviewed the Empower Gov AI, a unified AI tool designed to empower public sector staff to utilise AI capabilities in their daily work. The assistant connects multiple government entities, automates internal inquiries, manages access permissions, and boosts overall productivity across departments.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795452/GSP___GITEX.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salem-bin-abdulrahman-al-qasimi-visits-the-government-of-sharjah-pavilion-at-gitex-global-2025-302583093.html

