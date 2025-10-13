Safello Group AB: Safello is granted authorisation under MiCA

Stockholm, 13 October 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, announces that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) has approved the subsidiary, Safello AB's, application for authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets ("MiCA").

In April, Safello announced that the company had submitted its application for authorisation under MiCA to Finansinspektionen. The authority has now approved the application, and Safello has been granted authorization encompassing trading, custody, and transfer of crypto-assets within the following crypto asset services:

I. The provision of transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients,

II. The provision of custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients,

III. The execution of orders for crypto-assets on behalf of clients,

IV. The reception and transmission of orders for crypto-assets on behalf of clients,

V. The exchange of crypto-assets for funds, and

VI. The exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets.

MiCA, which came fully into force in December 2024, aims to establish a harmonised regulatory framework for crypto-asset services across the EU. The regulation is designed to enhance consumer and investor protection, strengthen market integrity, and ensure financial stability. Supervised entities must meet comprehensive requirements in areas such as customer protection, risk management, the handling of customers' crypto-assets, and corporate governance.

"Securing the MiCA license marks a pivotal moment for Safello. It is a testament to our commitment to building a trusted, compliant and innovative platform for digital assets in Europe. As the first Swedish company to get a CASP license under MiCA, we are proud to help shape the future of a transparent and secure market for digital assets, says Emelie Moritz," CEO, Safello.

