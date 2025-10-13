Anzeige
WKN: A3CPCR | ISIN: SE0015346895 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TS
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:05
0,502 Euro
+4,80 % +0,023
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2025 18:30 Uhr
Safello Group AB: Safello is granted authorisation under MiCA

Stockholm, 13 October 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, announces that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) has approved the subsidiary, Safello AB's, application for authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets ("MiCA").

In April, Safello announced that the company had submitted its application for authorisation under MiCA to Finansinspektionen. The authority has now approved the application, and Safello has been granted authorization encompassing trading, custody, and transfer of crypto-assets within the following crypto asset services:

I. The provision of transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients,
II. The provision of custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients,
III. The execution of orders for crypto-assets on behalf of clients,
IV. The reception and transmission of orders for crypto-assets on behalf of clients,
V. The exchange of crypto-assets for funds, and
VI. The exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets.

MiCA, which came fully into force in December 2024, aims to establish a harmonised regulatory framework for crypto-asset services across the EU. The regulation is designed to enhance consumer and investor protection, strengthen market integrity, and ensure financial stability. Supervised entities must meet comprehensive requirements in areas such as customer protection, risk management, the handling of customers' crypto-assets, and corporate governance.

"Securing the MiCA license marks a pivotal moment for Safello. It is a testament to our commitment to building a trusted, compliant and innovative platform for digital assets in Europe. As the first Swedish company to get a CASP license under MiCA, we are proud to help shape the future of a transparent and secure market for digital assets, says Emelie Moritz," CEO, Safello.

###

This information is such that Safello Group AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below, for publication at 18.20 CEST on 13 October 2025.

For more information, please contact
Emelie Moritz, CEO, at ir@safello.com

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 410,000 users. The company is empowering financial independence by making crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and easy solution for buying, selling, storing, as well as depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - ensuring seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Operating in Sweden, Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information visit www.safello.com.


