Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 271.6134 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50838939 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 404988 EQS News ID: 2212440 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 14, 2025 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)