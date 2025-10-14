Alkane Resources Limited: Director Resignation

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited ('Alkane') (ASX:ALK, TSX:ALK, OTC:ALKEF) advises that Non-Executive Director, Mr Dominic Duffy, has resigned from the Board of Alkane to pursue other opportunities.

Alkane Chair, Andy Quinn, said:

"It has been a pleasure working with Dominic since he joined the Alkane Board following the completion of the merger with Mandalay Resources Corporation. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

The Board is considering its composition and future appointments.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director.

ABOUTALKANE-alkres.com- ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKEF

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556